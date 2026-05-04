Southbound I-405 to close May 8-11

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. Photo provided by the Washington Department of Transportation

All lanes of southbound I-405 will be closed this weekend near Renton and Bellevue.

The southbound lanes of I-405 from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to North 30th Street will be closed day and night from 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 11. Signed detours will be in place.

Additionally, there will be several other partial closures of I-405 throughout the week:

• Up to three lanes of northbound I-405 from SR 181 to SR 169 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 7, to 1 a.m. Friday, May 8.

• The northbound I-405 HOV lane from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast Sixth Street will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 8.

•Up to three lanes of the northbound I-405 from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast Sixth Street will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

•Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 from Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast to Northeast 44th Street will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 8; 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9; and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 9, to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 10.

• Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 167 to I-5 will be closed overnight from 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 8.

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.