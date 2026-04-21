Okanagan Nations stand with MLA Joan Phillip as Eby backs down on DRIPA

BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip stands with her husband, Stewart, the Grand Chief of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. The Syilx Okanagan Chiefs Executive Council said they stand with MLA Phillip against the provincial government suspending or amending DRIPA. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

The Chiefs Executive Council of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance has praised MLA Joan Phillip for her stand on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act as the provincial government backs down on controversial changes.

Phillip is a member of the Penticton Indian Band and a former band Councillor for her community, as well as an NDP MLA, without whom the government lacks a majority in B.C. Legislature.

“I have known Joan Phillip for many years, and her leadership has always been grounded in advancing our Title and Rights,” said Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band. “Her decision to enter provincial politics reflects that same commitment—ensuring that First Nations leadership is present where decisions are being made.”

Earlier in April, Premier David Eby and the NDP government floated suspending the act in the wake of recent court decisions.

The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) is a 2019 bill that commits the province to aligning its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a proclamation of the right to sovereignty for Indigenous people worldwide.

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The First Nations Leadership Council and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, Joan’s spouse, opposed any suspension. MLA Phillip herself announced her own opposition to the idea in a closed-door caucus meeting, casting it into doubt.

The Chiefs of the Syilx Okanagan Nation shared their support for the MLA’s decision and that they stood with her.

“We stand behind Joan Phillip because she is doing exactly what our leadership is expected to do—protect our Title and Rights and hold the Crown to its commitments,” said Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, Chair of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Chiefs Executive Council. “DRIPA was co-developed with First Nations and reflects the recognition of Indigenous rights as fundamental human rights. Any attempt to step back from those commitments without us is unacceptable.”

The Syilx Okanagan Chiefs Executive Council announced that it rejected any suspension or amendment to DRIPA and called for the provincial government to consult with First Nations to co-develop any solutions.

By April 19, the opposition was clear, and Eby and the NDP government announced that no amendments or suspension of DRIPA would be introduced into the Legislature.

Instead, a deal was announced with the First Nations Leadership Council to work together on the issue.

The B.C. Conservatives have said that anything other than fully repealing DRIPA is unacceptable.