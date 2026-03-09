Kirkland organization attends Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair

A Visiting Angels of Kirkland senior home care representative attended the Mercer Island Parks and Recreation Division and Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department’s free, third annual Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair on March 7 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. It was all about making connections and obtaining information about health and wellness, lifestyle enrichment, personal safety and more. About 65 local and regional vendors and senior issues and aging experts set up booths and interacted with attendees. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo