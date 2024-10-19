Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Review: Can This Kratom Supplement Provide Fast Relief and Boost Cognition?

Did you know that more and more people in the American population are turning to the kratom herb for mental and physical healing? Some flourishing studies have found that kratom might induce analgesic effects, improve mood, and possibly ease symptoms of opioid withdrawal – all without slowing breathing. The Evergreen Botanicals team is aware of the controversy surrounding this herb but strongly believes in its healing properties. To highlight the potential benefits, they developed a supplement they insist could serve as an addition to an existing treatment plan. Keen to understand more about this Southeast Asian herb. This review aims to explore kratom through the lens of the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom.

What is the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom?

The Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom is a 100% pure kratom supplement considered safe, non-addictive, effective, and legal. The creators, Evergreen Botanicals, claim that this supplement can reduce pain, relieve stress, and support healthy sleep, among other benefits that contribute to overall wellbeing. While it is true that there has been controversy over this herbal supplement, particularly due to ongoing debates surrounding potential health risks and regulatory challenges, the Evergreen Botanicals team hopes to foster open conversation through this supplement. To put people at ease, our editorial team felt it would be best to share everything there is to know about kratom, as summarized in the subsequent section.

What are the benefits of Red Dragon Kratom?

Before getting into the benefits of Red Dragon kratom, let’s begin by introducing it. Kratom, scientifically known as Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. Traditionally, the leaves are consumed as tea or chewed for energy production. While it has finally reached the Western world, the lack of knowledge and scientific evidence adds to its mystery, as written in the same source [1]. Like cannabis and its hundreds of cannabinoids, kratom comes in several strains, one of which is the Red Dragon strain.

The term “Red Dragon” comes from the color of this strain’s leaves’ veins. The redness of the veins supposedly implies maturity. As far as benefits go, this particular strain’s rich source of 7-OH-mitragynine has been attributed to its purported benefits. This includes enhanced sleep, making a difficult workout tolerable, inducing a sense of calmness, and increasing mental clarity and focus [1]. With this information, our editorial team turned to the scientific community to gauge their sentiments surrounding kratom.

As such, we stumbled upon a 2019 research article [2] that discussed the role that 7-OH-mitragynine played in pain management. The researchers concluded that kratom’s usefulness does have to do with the conversion of mitragynine into 7-OH-mitragynine, which the liver assists with. In particular, the metabolite is the reason for kratom’s opioid-receptor-mediated analgesic activity. Another study [3] that looked at the consequences of taking kratom reported that the metabolite is not rewarding in the intracranial self-stimulation (ICSS) procedure. In simpler terms, the researchers said that the “kratom alkaloids do not have abuse potential.”

This comes after claims that kratom has opioid-like effects due to its binding effect on mu, delta, and kappa-opioid receptors. Regarding how individuals might feel about kratom, the same study noted that the herb exhibits complex behavior in humans. When taken at low doses, it might result in stimulatory effects, whereas high doses might induce “sedative, relaxing, and analgesic effects [3].”

Ultimately, there is some evidence suggesting kratom’s effect on pain management and easing mood, thereby making the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom a potential candidate. However, the regulatory uncertainties remain, which is something that individuals need to be mindful of before proceeding.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Is the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom safe?

A. The Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom’s safety can be measured in two ways: manufacturing process and dosage. Each bottle is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which is considered a standard in the country for safety, purity, and quality. Second, the dosage per serving. This is tricky, seeing as each person’s tolerance is different. What is a low versus high dose will vary from one person to the next. Unfortunately, it is unclear what the dosage per serving is at the time of writing. This information needs to be gathered from customer support before proceeding.

Q. How do I take the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom?

A. The Evergreen Botanicals team recommends taking two capsules daily, first in the morning. Within minutes of taking each serving, individuals should feel the effects, which could last anywhere between 12 and 24 hours.

Q. What are the purported benefits of taking the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom?

A. The main benefit of taking the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom is its pain management effect. The creators explained that the 7-OH-mitragynine has been shown to bind to pain receptors in the central nervous system and elsewhere, consequently easing pain. Some research also suggests it helps with mood and stress. The type of benefit, sedative or excitatory, depends heavily on the dose consumed daily.

Q. When will my Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom shipment arrive?

A. Evergreen Botanicals shipments to the contiguous United States should arrive within the first 5 to 7 business days. For the time being, this supplement might only be available to U.S. residents.

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Q. Is the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, within the first 60 days of taking this supplement, individuals see or feel absolutely nothing in terms of mental or physical health, customer support can be reached for a full purchase price refund. For the particulars, consider one of the following communication channels:

Phone: 1 (866) 343-1656

Email: support@evergreen-botanicals.com.

Headquarters: 1603 Capitol Ave. Ste. 415 #164595 Cheyenne WY 82001

How much does the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom cost?

Given the fact that each Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom bottle is intended to last one month, those interested in intermediate to long-term use might want to consider the following pricing options:

1 Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom bottle: $71.98 each

$71.98 each 2 Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom bottles: $56.68 each

$56.68 each 3 Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom bottles: $52.63 each

$52.63 each 4 Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom bottles: $40.49 each

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the Evergreen Botanicals team is offering the Red Dragon Kratom strain as a dietary supplement. Our research on kratom leads us to believe that the main plant compound in kratom, mitragynine, is converted into 7-OH-mitragynine, which may stimulate a range of health benefits. Early research indicates that this compound could be useful for physical pain management, mental health, and mood, among other related areas. However, the legal status of kratom doesn’t apply to all states (seven have banned it so far). Therefore, advertising this supplement as “legal” is misleading.

Similarly, depending on the dose and frequency, there is reason to believe that kratom might create some dependence. While research suggests otherwise, more studies are needed to confirm this finding. Individuals need to bear in mind that regular use could lead to habituation, prompting users to increase the dose to achieve the same effects. Clearly, this could turn into a vicious cycle if individuals do not have control, and to see that the creators advertise the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom as non-addictive is somewhat concerning (at least not as much as their claim on legality).

If these two points weren’t enough, our editorial team was unable to verify the company’s legitimacy, the supplement’s facts, and third-party testing. After weighing the pros and cons, our editorial team has decided to remain neutral. The general consensus is that it might be best to dig further into this company and its offerings before placing an order. For more information on the Evergreen Botanicals Red Dragon Kratom, click here>>>