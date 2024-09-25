Probonix Probiotic Review: Is It the Key to Better Gut Balance?

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Probonix is a probiotic supplement created by a medical doctor.

Designed with higher survivability than competing probiotics, Probonix aims to help anyone promote gut health by targeting the root cause of digestion issues.

Find out everything you need to know about Probonix and how it works today in our review.

What is Probonix?

Probonix is a digestive health supplement made by Humarian.

Humarian partnered with Dr. Ryan Bentley, MD, PhD, DC to develop the formula. After a decade of working in the medical field, Dr. Bentley claims to have stumbled upon “the greatest breakthrough in gut health.”

Today, anyone can use that breakthrough, in the form of Probonix, to target gut health.

In fact, Dr. Bentley and his team claim Probonix is “the world’s only probiotic supplement guaranteed to survive and thrive in your gut.” By taking Probonix daily, you could promote powerful effects on gut health.

There are three different types of Probonix available through the Humarian online store, including:

Adult Probonix

Women Probonix

Toddlers & Children Probonix

All purchases come with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Probonix Benefits

Some of the benefits of Probonix include:

Highly bioavailable gut health supplement

A blend of proven, science-backed probiotic supplements

12 probiotic strains

Easy-to-take, daily liquid formula

Take eight drops daily

Backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

How Does Probonix Work?

Probonix’s method of action is similar to that of other probiotic supplements: it delivers a blend of science-backed probiotic strains to promote gut health.

However, Probonix delivers those strains differently. Humarian says the company’s unique delivery system ensures a “survival rate 10-12 times higher than leading competitors.”

When you take an ordinary probiotic, your stomach acid kills most of the living probiotic bacteria before they reach your gut, limiting the supplement’s effectiveness. A small number could survive and thrive, but it may not be enough to create a significant difference.

When you take Probonix, things are different. The company’s unique, liquid delivery system ensures that more living probiotic bacteria reach your gut.

According to Humarian, the supplement could help with gas and bloating, diarrhea, IBS, lactose intolerance, and even allergies, eczema, dental health issues, and more.

Click here to learn more about Probonix

Probonix Ingredients

Each serving of Probonix contains 12 active probiotic strains. These strains target different areas of digestive health.

Here are all 12 strains in Probonix and how they work:

Lactobacillus Plantarum: L. plantarum can help lose weight by shrinking fat cells. It’s “scientifically shown” to promote weight management, according to Humarian. It can also promote immune function – similar to other members of the Lactobacillus family.

L. plantarum can help lose weight by shrinking fat cells. It’s “scientifically shown” to promote weight management, according to Humarian. It can also promote immune function – similar to other members of the Lactobacillus family. Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: L. rhamnosus is known for stimulating mucus production, which could make bowel movements easier. Some studies also link L. rhamnosus to lower inflammation, which could help with urinary tract infections and diarrhea.

L. rhamnosus is known for stimulating mucus production, which could make bowel movements easier. Some studies also link L. rhamnosus to lower inflammation, which could help with urinary tract infections and diarrhea. Bifidobacterium Bifidum: B. bifidum promotes colon health, nutrient absorption, constipation relief, allergy symptom relief, and abdominal pain relief, among other areas. Also known as BB, the strain is found in many probiotic supplements available today, although Probonix aims to deliver the strain in a highly absorbable way.

B. bifidum promotes colon health, nutrient absorption, constipation relief, allergy symptom relief, and abdominal pain relief, among other areas. Also known as BB, the strain is found in many probiotic supplements available today, although Probonix aims to deliver the strain in a highly absorbable way. Bifidobacterium Infantis: B. infantis is particularly important during the early stages of human growth, which is why it’s found in high amounts in breastfeeding infants. Studies show B. infantis helps stick to intestinal tissue, making it easier to defend the body against pathogens linked to IBS and gastroenteritis.

B. infantis is particularly important during the early stages of human growth, which is why it’s found in high amounts in breastfeeding infants. Studies show B. infantis helps stick to intestinal tissue, making it easier to defend the body against pathogens linked to IBS and gastroenteritis. Bifidobacterium Longum: B. longum can help those over 50 promote immune function, fight allergies and inflammation, and lower cholesterol, among other benefits.

B. longum can help those over 50 promote immune function, fight allergies and inflammation, and lower cholesterol, among other benefits. Lactobacillus Acidophilus: According to Humarian, L. acidophilus can reduce the toxic effects of mold and yeast growth. Many people have gut health issues because of yeast and mold overgrowth, which increases the risk of infections, UTIs, diarrhea, and general digestive discomfort.

According to Humarian, L. acidophilus can reduce the toxic effects of mold and yeast growth. Many people have gut health issues because of yeast and mold overgrowth, which increases the risk of infections, UTIs, diarrhea, and general digestive discomfort. Lactobacillus Casei: According to Humarian, L. casei can help with inflammation, joint pain, and constipation. Some studies have shown that, like L. rhamnosus, L. casei can promote normal inflammation. Inflammation is the root cause of many diseases and illnesses.

According to Humarian, L. casei can help with inflammation, joint pain, and constipation. Some studies have shown that, like L. rhamnosus, L. casei can promote normal inflammation. Inflammation is the root cause of many diseases and illnesses. Lactobacillus Helveticus: L. helveticus has unique effects compared to other probiotic strains – even to members of the lactobacillus family. It’s been shown to help with bone density, muscle mass, sleep, blood pressure, and general anti-aging effects, among other benefits, according to the makers of Probonix.

L. helveticus has unique effects compared to other probiotic strains – even to members of the lactobacillus family. It’s been shown to help with bone density, muscle mass, sleep, blood pressure, and general anti-aging effects, among other benefits, according to the makers of Probonix. Lactobacillus Reuteri: L. reuteri is particularly helpful for immune function. It can kill off pathogens linked to gum and gut inflammation while inhibiting the rotavirus, among other harmful strains. To achieve these effects, L. reuteri promotes the production of your body’s natural antimicrobial molecules.

L. reuteri is particularly helpful for immune function. It can kill off pathogens linked to gum and gut inflammation while inhibiting the rotavirus, among other harmful strains. To achieve these effects, L. reuteri promotes the production of your body’s natural antimicrobial molecules. Lactobacillus Salivarius: L. salivarius can promote your oral microbiome. Humarian wanted to launch Smile Guard, its probiotic supplement for oral health, because some probiotic strains are specifically linked to oral health and a strong oral microbiome. L. salivarius is one such strain. According to Humarian, it could help lower gum sensitivity, reduce the risk of cavities, and inhibit plaque formation, among other benefits.

L. salivarius can promote your oral microbiome. Humarian wanted to launch Smile Guard, its probiotic supplement for oral health, because some probiotic strains are specifically linked to oral health and a strong oral microbiome. L. salivarius is one such strain. According to Humarian, it could help lower gum sensitivity, reduce the risk of cavities, and inhibit plaque formation, among other benefits. Pediococcus Acidilactici: P acidilactici is one of the more unique probiotic strains in Probonix. Found in few other mainstream probiotic supplements, P. acidilactici can reduce signs of stress and anxiety, according to Humarian, making you feel calmer, more balanced, and more in control.

P acidilactici is one of the more unique probiotic strains in Probonix. Found in few other mainstream probiotic supplements, P. acidilactici can reduce signs of stress and anxiety, according to Humarian, making you feel calmer, more balanced, and more in control. Streptococcus Thermophilus: S. thermophilus is another unique probiotic strain in Probonix. Like P. acidilactici, S. thermophilus isn’t as common as the Lactobacillus strains listed above. According to Humarian, the strain is particularly useful for anti-aging effects. It can promote collagen production, protect against DNA damage, and slow premature signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and loose jowls.

By taking 8 drops of Probonix daily, you get a strong dose of all 12 probiotic strains to promote powerful effects on oral, gut, immune function, and overall health.

Probonix Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

How to Take Probonix

Humarian recommends taking eight drops of Probonix daily for gut health:

Shake well before use.

Use the included dropper to place 8 drops of Probonix directly on your tongue. You can also add it to your favorite non-heated beverage.

Hold the liquid in your mouth, then swallow as normal.

Probonix comes in a single flavor: grape. It’s easy to take on its own or mixed with another supplement.

What to Expect After Taking Probonix

According to Humarian, Probonix can help with gut health, oral health, inflammation, and other effects throughout the body. The organization and third-party researchers performed research on it.

Helps with Gas, Bloating, Diarrhea, IBS, & More: An imbalanced gut microbiome is the root cause of many digestive health issues. Probonix could help with gas, bloating, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, and more, according to the official website. By delivering 12 probiotic strains, Probonix can promote gut health in multiple ways. If the root cause of your digestive health is linked to your microbiome, then Probonix could help.

An imbalanced gut microbiome is the root cause of many digestive health issues. Probonix could help with gas, bloating, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, and more, according to the official website. By delivering 12 probiotic strains, Probonix can promote gut health in multiple ways. If the root cause of your digestive health is linked to your microbiome, then Probonix could help. Helps with Lactose Intolerance: According to Humarian, some people relieve lactose intolerance with a probiotic supplement. Lactose intolerance is caused by a deficiency of lactase, the enzyme that breaks down the lactose protein in dairy products. Studies show certain probiotic strains – including B. bifidum and L. acidophilus – have enzymatic capabilities, helping your body break down lactose. Each serving of Probonix contains multiple strains linked to lactose breakdown.

According to Humarian, some people relieve lactose intolerance with a probiotic supplement. Lactose intolerance is caused by a deficiency of lactase, the enzyme that breaks down the lactose protein in dairy products. Studies show certain probiotic strains – including B. bifidum and L. acidophilus – have enzymatic capabilities, helping your body break down lactose. Each serving of Probonix contains multiple strains linked to lactose breakdown. Helps with Dental Health Issues: Probonix could help with dental health issues. Like your gut, your mouth is home to billions of probiotic bacteria. These probiotic bacteria start the digestive process when food enters your mouth. Humarian developed a probiotic supplement, Smile Guard, to target oral health. However, the same probiotic strains in Probonix could also promote oral health.

Probonix could help with dental health issues. Like your gut, your mouth is home to billions of probiotic bacteria. These probiotic bacteria start the digestive process when food enters your mouth. Humarian developed a probiotic supplement, Smile Guard, to target oral health. However, the same probiotic strains in Probonix could also promote oral health. Promotes Weight Management: Studies have connected probiotic bacteria to weight management. If your gut microbiome is imbalanced, you may struggle to maintain a healthy weight. The L. plantarum in Probonix has been shown to “reduce body weight and shrink fat cells,” for example, according to Humarian.

Studies have connected probiotic bacteria to weight management. If your gut microbiome is imbalanced, you may struggle to maintain a healthy weight. The L. plantarum in Probonix has been shown to “reduce body weight and shrink fat cells,” for example, according to Humarian. Promotes Immune Function: Roughly 70% of your immune system is in your gut. If your gut microbiome is imbalanced, your body struggles to defend itself from viruses and bacteria. According to Humarian, Probonix contains specific strains to help “defend your immune system, keeping you healthy, longer.”

Roughly 70% of your immune system is in your gut. If your gut microbiome is imbalanced, your body struggles to defend itself from viruses and bacteria. According to Humarian, Probonix contains specific strains to help “defend your immune system, keeping you healthy, longer.” Helps Alleviate Allergies: Surprisingly, some studies have connected probiotic supplements to allergy relief. Allergies could be connected to an imbalanced gut microbiome. As Humarian explains, Probonix could help with seasonal allergies because some probiotic strains—like B. bifidum—naturally reduce histamine levels. Your body uses histamines to respond to allergens, helping to defend your body from the perceived threat.

Surprisingly, some studies have connected probiotic supplements to allergy relief. Allergies could be connected to an imbalanced gut microbiome. As Humarian explains, Probonix could help with seasonal allergies because some probiotic strains—like B. bifidum—naturally reduce histamine levels. Your body uses histamines to respond to allergens, helping to defend your body from the perceived threat. Helps with Eczema: If you have red or itchy skin, Probonix could help. According to the makers of Probonix, studies show that B. lactis, L. rhamnosus, and L. reuteri probiotic strains could alleviate or prevent eczema.

If you have red or itchy skin, Probonix could help. According to the makers of Probonix, studies show that B. lactis, L. rhamnosus, and L. reuteri probiotic strains could alleviate or prevent eczema. Works in 60 to 90 Days: Some probiotic supplements inaccurately claim to resolve digestive issues overnight. That’s unlikely. Humarian takes a different approach with Probonix. The company claims you could support digestive health within 60 to 90 days of regular supplement use.

Click here to order your supply of Probonix now and start enjoying its benefits!

Scientific Evidence for Probonix

Many gut health supplements claim to target the root cause of gut health issues using the power of probiotics. Some are backed by legitimate science, while others are not. We’ll review the science behind Probonix below.

First, Humarian has published its research on probiotic supplements and its probiotic supplement. The company published that study online. In that study, researchers discuss the importance of the fermentation technology in Probonix. That technology places the individual probiotic bacteria in a “temporary static state,” protecting them against stomach acid. Humarian researchers have published evidence showing more Lactobacilli, and Bifidobacteria probiotic strains pass through the TIM-1 system with Probonix than they do with other strains.

Outside of Humarian, independent researchers have analyzed probiotics in general – although not Probonix specifically. A 2021 study in Nutrients, for example, found probiotics and synbiotics could help with weight loss in subjects who are overweight or obese. In that meta-analysis, researchers found a correlation between Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium supplementation over 12 weeks and weight loss – especially when combined with a healthy diet and exercise program.

Humarian also suggests probiotic supplements like Probonix could help with allergies. In a 2021 study in Foods, researchers found probiotics could prevent or treat allergies, based on a review of available evidence. Researchers acknowledged some studies showed no difference between probiotic supplementation and allergy symptoms, although other studies indicated some beneficial change.

Some take probiotics for oral health. Humarian manufactures Smile Guard, a separate probiotic supplement, specifically for oral health. In one large review on oral health and probiotics, researchers found probiotic tablets could help with halitosis while also improving quality of life linked to oral health. Researchers also found there could be a connection between probiotic balance in children and risk of cavities. Children with a balanced gut microbiome tended to have fewer calories than other children.

Overall, multiple studies have linked probiotic supplements to specific effects, and some find that taking probiotics daily can help with gut, oral, and other health concerns.

Save on Probonix when you order now!

Probonix Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Probonix website has testimonials from customers who have experienced real, lasting relief after taking Probonix.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified Probonix users:

One customer claims Probonix “helps my stomach issues and bloating,” describing the supplement as “great” overall.

Another customer claims her body is more “balanced” overall, claiming the supplement is “more impactful on my health and wellbeing than others” she has used in the past. She has no bloating, gas, or constipation with Probonix. She has purchased Probonix three times already. Every time she stops using it, her “gut throws out the warning signs” and she resumes taking it again.

One customer describes herself as “happily surprised.” She had taken probiotic supplements before and was disappointed by the results. They didn’t seem to have noticeable effects. After taking Probonix, she has found her appetite increased and she no longer has “the chronic, painful constipation that had been plaguing me for months.” Overall, she felt her digestive tract was “moving” better after taking Probonix.

Another customer had similar results. She had tried different probiotic supplements but found “Probonix is the best of them all.”

Another customer left a positive review for Probonix after using it for 6 years, claiming to “absolutely love it.” She has gluten and lactose intolerance. If she is ever exposed to gluten or dairy, she takes one or two extra drops of Probonix to help with gut health.

One customer claims she had misdiagnosed abdominal issues, but those “problems went away” when she started Probonix. She had previously tried two other probiotic supplements and had been disappointed by the results.

Another customer described Probonix as “life-changing” after taking the supplement for 2.5 years. She used to take as many as 8 Imodium per day for her bowel issues. After taking Probonix, she no longer has bowel or sinus issues.

Overall, customers report experiencing significant support for gut health, oral health, and other areas of health after taking Probonix, with some noticing results within weeks of taking It for the first time.

Read what others are saying and decide for yourself >>>

Probonix vs. Other Probiotic Supplements

There are plenty of probiotic supplements available today, including popular products from well-known brands like Culturelle, Align, and Now.

What makes Probonix unique? Why pick Probonix over competing options?

Here are some of the differences between Probonix and competing supplements:

Verified 10 to 12 times better delivery than leading brands. Probonix purportedly works 10 to 12 times better than leading brands for delivering the right dose of probiotics where it needs to go. As proof, Humarian publishes in-house research showing their formula passed through the TIM-1 system with more Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria strains than other leading probiotics.

Probonix purportedly works 10 to 12 times better than leading brands for delivering the right dose of probiotics where it needs to go. As proof, Humarian publishes in-house research showing their formula passed through the TIM-1 system with more Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria strains than other leading probiotics. 12+ strains. Most competing probiotics have just one to two strains. Some have four or more strains, but few have the 12+ strains in Probonix. For example, Culturelle, Align, Now, and most other major probiotics have far fewer than 12 strains.

Most competing probiotics have just one to two strains. Some have four or more strains, but few have the 12+ strains in Probonix. For example, Culturelle, Align, Now, and most other major probiotics have far fewer than 12 strains. No refrigeration is needed. Some probiotics need to be refrigerated, and others don’t. Probonix does not need to be refrigerated.

Some probiotics need to be refrigerated, and others don’t. Probonix does not need to be refrigerated. Includes prebiotics and postbiotics. The best probiotic supplements are truly “synbiotics,” which means they use prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support gut health differently.

The best probiotic supplements are truly “synbiotics,” which means they use prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to support gut health differently. Proven to survive stomach acid . Some probiotic supplements have similar doses to Probonix – but they’re not proven to survive your stomach acid. Probonix is scientifically proven to survive your stomach, according to Humarian.

. Some probiotic supplements have similar doses to Probonix – but they’re not proven to survive your stomach acid. Probonix is scientifically proven to survive your stomach, according to Humarian. NSF manufacturer. Some manufacturers are NSF-certified, but many are not. NSF certification is another layer of certification beyond basic FDA and GMP requirements. It indicates the manufacturer has met higher standards for creating supplements under strict, sterile, and precise manufacturing conditions.

Some manufacturers are NSF-certified, but many are not. NSF certification is another layer of certification beyond basic FDA and GMP requirements. It indicates the manufacturer has met higher standards for creating supplements under strict, sterile, and precise manufacturing conditions. Easy-to-take drops instead of large capsules. Some probiotic supplements come in the form of large capsules. They’re difficult to swallow and difficult for your body to break down. Probonix comes in the form of an easy-to-take liquid. Just add 8 drops to your mouth or beverage to take Probonix daily.

Probonix Pricing

Probonix is priced at $69 per bottle. However, as part of a 2024 promotion, you can get two bottles for the price of one.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the official website today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 2 Bottles (Buy 1, Get 1 Free): $69 + Free Shipping

That isn’t a typo: you can genuinely buy two bottles of Probonix and get free shipping for less than the total cost of one bottle.

Each bottle of Probonix contains 5oz of liquid formula, or a one-month supply. For gut health, you take 8 drops daily.

Probonix Refund Policy

Probonix has a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with it for any reason, you can request a refund within 60 days.

You won’t find a better deal on Probonix anywhere else!

About Humarian

Probonix is made in the United States by Humarian. The company created the supplement with physician, researcher, and chiropractor Dr. Ryan Bentley, MD, PhD, DC.

Humarian is an Indianapolis-based supplement company offering a range of formulas for humans and pets. The company is best known for its probiotics. Humarian also recently launched an oral health lozenge called Smile Guard, which uses a blend of probiotic bacteria to promote strong teeth and healthy gums.

You can contact Humarian and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://humarian.com/contact/

https://humarian.com/contact/ Email: hello@humarian.com

hello@humarian.com Phone: (765) 203-2250

(765) 203-2250 Mailing Address: 8710 Bash Street, Unit 50308, Indianapolis, IN 46256

Final Word

Probonix is a probiotic supplement designed to be 10 to 12 times more effective than other leading probiotic supplements.

Created by Indianapolis-based Humarian, the liquid probiotic formula contains 12 proven strains linked to gut health, oral health, and other areas of health.

Visit the official website to learn more about Probonix and how it works or to buy the supplement online today.