The Best Men’s Supplement For Boosting Testosterone In 2024

Testosterone is a sex hormone in all humans and plays a huge role in men’s health. Maintaining optimal free testosterone levels is essential for everything from muscle and facial hair growth and muscle performance to sperm production and the production of red blood cells.

Unfortunately, blood tests show that many men develop low testosterone levels, and any number of things can cause them. This includes drinking alcohol, male hypogonadism, sleep apnea, high cortisol levels, not eating a healthy diet, and having more body fat than you should.

To prevent the symptoms of low testosterone, many men seek out a testosterone treatment like testosterone therapy. However, as clinical trials show these treatments can also cause side effects, natural testosterone booster supplements are usually a better option, as they are safe and effective.

However, with so many supplements of this kind on the market, it can be hard to know which to use. That is why we have created this guide to the best herbal supplements to help men improve their testosterone concentrations in 2024 without resorting to prescription drugs.

Reviewing The 10 Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements In 2024

Let’s go straight to our guide to the best testosterone boosters for men in 2024. By comparing countless products based on criteria like their ingredients, range of effects, and price, we have compiled a list that features a perfect option to help everyone improve their blood testosterone concentrations.

TestoFuel

Prime Male Vitality

Hunter Test

Testosil

Prime Male Enhance

TestoPrime

Performer 8

Crazy Bulk Testo Max

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test

TestoFuel – The Best Supplement To Boost Testosterone Levels Overall

TestoFuel is a potent testosterone booster made to boost testosterone production and the growth and preservation of lean muscle mass. Championed by legendary bodybuilder Robby Robinson, he claims it can help every man achieve their dream physique and hold on to it, no matter how old they are.

Made exclusively from optimally dosed, high-quality, clinically proven natural ingredients, it can significantly increase muscle mass and luteinizing hormone and testosterone levels without causing any side effects. It can even provide good health benefits for the rest of the body.

This includes preventing a zinc or vitamin D deficiency, fatigue, and sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) from inhibiting testosterone production or being able to convert testosterone into estrogen and improving blood flow, blood pressure, libido, male fertility, sexual function, and weight management.

Ingredients

Maca root extract, panax ginseng extract, zinc, d-aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, oyster shell extract, vitamin D, magnesium, vitamin K2, and boron

Pros

It only contains natural ingredients proven in clinical trials to boost testosterone levels.

Great for boosting muscle mass, strength, body weight, drive, energy, mood, self-esteem, and sexual function

Can prevent a vitamin D or zinc deficiency

Very reasonably priced

Cons

It has to be bought directly from the official TestoFuel website

Conclusion

TestoFuel is easily the best testosterone booster for men in 2024. From its ability to support healthy testosterone levels and production to stimulating significant improvements in muscle mass and sexual functions, it delivers everything you could want from testosterone booster products.

Prime Male Vitality – Best For Older Men

Prime Male Vitality is a natural testosterone booster specifically designed for older men. As aging will naturally decrease testosterone levels in most people, especially men, take steps to prevent that from occurring to help men avoid the physical and sexual health issues that come with it.

It can increase testosterone production, levels, muscle mass, libido, energy levels, and body fat loss, combat erectile dysfunction, and prevent many of the issues that lead to low testosterone levels. It can even offer several benefits that are not linked to testosterone levels.

These include improving your mood, confidence, mental clarity, cognitive functions, heart and immune system health and functions, combatting fatigue, high blood pressure, and tiredness. They are all very reasonably priced and even suitable for younger men.

Ingredients

D-aspartic acid calcium chelate, black pepper extract, boron, Korean red ginseng, luteolin, zinc, magnesium, ashwagandha extract, nettle root extract, vitamin B6, vitamin D, and vitamin K2

Pros

A practical alternative to testosterone replacement therapy

Designed to prevent or treat decreased testosterone levels and hormone imbalances

Improves your fertility, sexual health, muscle mass, libido, energy levels, and weight management

Only contains optimally dosed, natural, vegan-friendly, clinically proven ingredients

Very reasonably priced

Cons

It has to be bought directly from the official Prime Male website

Conclusion

Prime Male Vitality is one of the best testosterone-boosting supplements overall, but it is an excellent choice for older men. Preventing the low testosterone levels that come with old age can help men enjoy optimal muscle mass and physical and sexual performance almost indefinitely.

Hunter Test – Best For Hormone Imbalances

Hunter Test is a testosterone booster made in FDA and cGMP-approved facilities that, while capable of boosting testosterone levels as most testosterone supplements claim to, is especially useful for balancing estrogen and testosterone levels and ensuring you maintain optimal levels of both.

It achieves this due to the inclusion of indole-3 carbinol, a natural compound that prevents estrogen levels from rising and ensures they don’t negatively affect testosterone levels. This helps you enjoy optimal testosterone levels, muscle development, sexual health, functions, performance, and drive.

It also contains no gluten, soy, GMOs, or artificial additives. It can be used with the other dietary supplements in the Hunter Evolve range to help you maintain the highest possible levels of mental, physical, and sexual health and fitness.

Ingredients

Asian ginseng, boron, d-aspartic acid, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin K, indole-3 carbinol, and ashwagandha root extract

Pros

Designed to help you maintain an optimal hormonal balance

Made in facilities approved by the FDA, the main body to regulate supplements

Only uses optimal doses of proven natural ingredients

Improves your muscle growth, sexual functions, libido, mood, and exercise performance

Cons

Very expensive

Only available directly from the official Hunter Test and Hunter Evolve websites

Conclusion

Its high price tag may cause some people to think twice before purchasing Hunter Test. However, if you are looking for natural supplements to prevent the testosterone declines that elevated estrogen levels can cause, you will be hard-pressed to find any options better than this one.

Testosil – Best For First-Time Users

Testosil is among the newer testosterone boosters on the market. It comes with a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee, making it a risk-free purchase. It has been formulated using diverse natural ingredients to increase your blood testosterone level in various ways.

It can help to combat erectile dysfunction, fatigue, and sexual performance issues while also improving your body composition, muscle growth, exercise performance, stamina, metabolic rate, recovery time, and mental health.

There is one slight issue that we need to point out, though. A number of the ingredient dosages look to be a little lower than required to produce their full effects. This means it will not increase testosterone levels as significantly as the top testosterone boosters can.

Ingredients

Vitamin D, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, magnesium aspartate, zinc citrate, d-aspartic acid, KSM 66 ashwagandha root extract, l-arginine hcl, Asian ginseng extract, fenugreek seed extract, garlic bulb extract, panax notoginseng root extract, and astragalus root extract

Pros

Great for improving sexual performance

It helps you maintain muscle mass and a healthy weight and avoid fatigue

Every bottle comes with a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

It is pretty expensive and has to be bought directly from the official Testosil website.

As one of the newer testosterone boosters, customer reviews are hard to find

Some ingredient dosages are a little too low to produce full effects.

Conclusion

Testosil may have let itself down a little, as some of its ingredient dosages are just a bit too low to produce their full effects. However, if you are hoping to boost your sexual performance or are worried about trying testosterone boosters for the first time, there are a few better options to choose from.

Prime Male Enhance – Best For Sexual Function

Prime Male Enhance is a vegan testosterone booster specifically made to combat the poor sexual health and functions that low testosterone levels can cause. It uses a formula of optimally dosed, high quality, clinically proven natural ingredients to raise t levels just enough to help you enjoy an active sex life.

This enables it to treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, boost your sexual performance, endurance, drive, and health, improve your fertility, and even enhance your muscle growth and strength, blood flow, blood pressure, and brain, heart, nerve, and immune system health and functions.

The only negative thing we do need to highlight is that, as it is designed to focus on benefits linked to your sexual health, all of those that aren’t will not be produced to quite the same extent that they are with some of the more traditional testosterone-boosting supplements.

Ingredients

Maca root extract, ginseng, oat straw extract, Tribulus terrestris extract, selenium, zinc, damiana, muria puama, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, saw palmetto, and l-arginine.

Pros

Made using nothing but optimally dosed, clinically proven natural ingredients

Boosts your testosterone levels and sexual health, functions, and performance

Offers a wide range of benefits for your overall health and well-being

Reasonably priced, vegan-friendly, and made in FDA-approved facilities

Cons

Benefits not linked to your sexual health are produced to a lesser extent than they are by regular testosterone boosters.

It has to be purchased directly from the official Prime Male website

Conclusion

Prime Male Enhance is probably not going to be the right pick for men seeking traditional testosterone-boosting supplements. However, if you want to increase testosterone primarily to enhance your sexual health and functions, you are highly unlikely to find a better option than this.

TestoPrime – Best For Bone Density

TestoPrime is mainly made from a range of ingredients clinically proven to improve your testosterone levels, muscle mass, protein synthesis, bone density, strength, energy levels, confidence, mood, and sexual health and prevent issues like weight gain and high blood pressure.

It also includes a lifetime money-back guarantee on every purchase, making it an option that can be tried with virtually no financial risk.

However, while many of its ingredients are proven to work, most are in dosages too low to produce full effects. It also includes some that have not been proven to work. This is all despite being very expensive.

Ingredients

D-aspartic acid, panax ginseng extract, KSM 66 ashwagandha extract, fenugreek extract, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin B6, black pepper extract with 95% piperine, green tea extract with 70% catechins, pomegranate extract with 40% ellagic acid, vitamin B5, and garlic extract

Pros

100% Natural

Boosts fat loss, muscle growth, energy levels, bone density, and testosterone and protein synthesis

Every purchase comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

Some of the ingredients need more research to prove they work

Many of the proven ingredients are present in doses too low to produce their full effects

Very expensive

Only available directly from the official TestoPrime website

Conclusion

TestoPrime is an excellent option for people who are worried about trying testosterone boosters for the first time or hoping to improve their bone density. It is not ideal for people on a budget or seeking more proven or refined supplements.

Performer 8 – Best For Libido

Performer 8 is a testosterone booster designed to increase testosterone in a way that notably enhances all aspects of sexual health and functions. It uses various natural ingredients and herbal extracts, such as the essential mineral iron.

It can enhance your sexual performance, fertility, libido, and energy levels, prevent or treat issues like erectile dysfunction, and even support muscle growth and maintenance and improve your overall health.

Unfortunately, many ingredients have not been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, as there is limited clinical evidence to prove they work. It is unclear to what extent some benefits will be produced or if any side effects are likely.

Ingredients

Maca root extract, KSM 66 ashwagandha extract, panax ginseng extract, muria puama extract, ferrous bisglycinate, horny goat weed, glucuronolactone, grape seed extract, and pine bark extract

Pros

It can improve your testosterone levels, libido, sexual performance, health, and functions.

It may provide other benefits for your overall health

Completely natural

Cons

It is expensive and only available directly from the official Performer 8 website.

Not all of the ingredients have been conclusively proven to work

It may cause side effects

Conclusion

Performer 8 is very different from the testosterone-boosting products you would get from a healthcare professional, and it may not produce results that would show up on a blood test. However, if you are after supplements to prevent the sexual issues low testosterone can cause, it is still an excellent option to try.

Crazy Bulk Testo Max – Best For Weight Management

Crazy Bulk Testo Max is a testosterone booster designed to boost muscle growth and physical and sexual performance by stimulating the adrenal glands to increase testosterone, FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone), and HGH (human growth hormone) production and levels.

Made exclusively from natural ingredients proven to either raise testosterone levels or prevent SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin) from converting testosterone into oestrogen, it can help you avoid low testosterone and train hard, ensuring you have total control over your weight and body composition.

Unfortunately, many of its ingredients are in dosages lower than required to produce their full effects. Even though it is pretty expensive, it does not offer great value and is only suitable for people needing help with weight management.

Ingredients

Magnesium, vitamin B6, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin K, d-aspartic acid, nettle leaf extract 4:1, red ginseng extract 4:1, fenugreek extract 4:1, boron, and black pepper extract

Pros

Contains ingredients proven to enhance your testosterone levels and workout performance

Very easy to obtain

Cons

Very expensive

Most of the ingredients are in dosages that are too low to produce full effects.

Conclusion

Crazy Bulk Testo Max is never going to be called the most potent or best-value testosterone booster on the market. However, if you are looking for a supplement that can improve your testosterone levels, workout performance, and ability to manage your weight all at once, it can still be a good option.

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men – Best For Energy

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men is an affordable testosterone booster specifically made to help men keep their energy and testosterone levels up and avoid fatigue and the symptoms of low testosterone, even if they are shopping on a reasonably tight budget.

It also comes with a money-back guarantee on all purchases, making it another good option for people worried about trying test boosters for the first time.

Unfortunately, it also has several issues. Many ingredients are present in doses lower than required to produce their full effects; others are not conclusively proven to work, and most have their exact dosages and effects hidden by a proprietary blend.

Ingredients

Vitamin D, zinc, d-aspartic acid, tongkat ali root extract, l-arginine HCL, ashwagandha root extract, fenugreek seed extract, Tribulus terrestris fruit extract, and horny goat weed

Pros

It contains some ingredients proven to boost testosterone

Very reasonably priced

All purchases come with a money-back guarantee

Cons

Many of the proven ingredients are present in dosages lower than ideal

Not all of the ingredients are proven to work

A proprietary blend masks the exact dosages and effects of most of the ingredients

Conclusion

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men has far too many issues to replicate the effects of a product you would get from your healthcare provider. However, if you are looking for affordable ways to increase your testosterone and energy levels, it is still an excellent option to try.

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test – Best Budget Testosterone Booster

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test is one of the cheapest test boosters on the market that works, so it is ideal for people with low testosterone who are shopping on a very tight budget.

It can enhance testosterone levels, muscle mass, strength, physical and sexual performance, stamina, bone density, body composition, brain health, sleep quality, body weight, and cortisol levels.

Unfortunately, most ingredient dosages are too low to produce full effects, so it is not an excellent option for people seeking significant results.

Ingredients

D-aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin B6

Pros

Very cheap

All of its ingredients are natural and proven to work

Cons

Most of the ingredients are in dosages that are too low to produce full effects.

Conclusion

Low dosages mean the EVLution Nutrition EVL Test will be far too weak for people seeking significant results. However, it can still be a good option for people shopping on a very tight budget and wanting a supplement that will work to some degree.

Final Thoughts on The 10 Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements In 2024

Complementary and integrative health studies show that natural testosterone boosters prevent and treat the symptoms of low testosterone just as well as anything you would get from a healthcare professional. After doing our research, we believe TestoFuel is the best supplement of this kind in 2024.

Optimal doses of clinically proven natural ingredients boost testosterone levels, muscle growth, and sexual health just as well as testosterone therapy. This will allow you to maintain a healthy weight and perform endurance training without spending a fortune or experiencing any side effects.