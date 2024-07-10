VeeloSlim Ingredients Review – Everything You Need To Know About This Keto Diet Pill

VeeloSlim is a keto weight loss supplement designed to switch your body into fat-burning mode.

Sold exclusively online, VeeloSlim uses natural ingredients to burn fat, convert carbs to energy, and help you lose weight.

Find out if VeeloSlim lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is VeeloSlim?

VeeloSlim is a diet pill designed to help anyone lose weight using the power of ketosis – without requiring you to follow a strict keto diet.

Taking two capsules of VeeloSlim daily can use a blend of advanced beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, helping you induce a state of fat-burning ketosis.

Typically, you need to fast or follow a keto diet to raise ketone levels. With VeeloSlim, you get a weight loss shortcut, helping you enjoy the benefits of a keto diet without following a strict keto diet.

In fact, according to the official website, some customers are “losing up to 1 kg [2.2 lbs] of fat per day” while taking VeeloSlim.

VeeloSlim is only available online, priced at AUD $99 per bottle—the supplement exclusively ships to customers in Australia.

VeeloSlim Benefits

Some of the benefits of VeeloSlim, according to the official website, include:

Lose up to 1kg (2.2lbs) per day

Science-backed beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts for proven weight loss

Reach a state of ketosis for powerful fat-burning results

Burn fat and burn carbs

Maintain lean muscle and boost recovery from exercise

Backed by 60-day moneyback guarantee

How Does VeeloSlim Work?

VeeloSlim provides your body with a blend of beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) salts. These salts raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, helping to induce a temporary state of ketosis.

When you fast or follow a keto diet, your body produces natural molecules called ketones. These molecules signal your body to burn fat instead of carbs and sugars for energy.

Your body naturally wants to use the most accessible energy sources– carbs and sugars. When you deprive your body of carbs and sugars, however, your body still needs to produce energy. Your liver produces ketones, which signal your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs and sugars. Your body enters a state of ketosis and continues to burn fat while remaining in it.

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How Exogenous Ketones Burn Fat

VeeloSlim is an exogenous ketone supplement. Your body produces endogenous ketones in the liver. VeeloSlim, however, uses ketones produced outside your body – exogenous ketones – to promote fat burning.

Typically, you need to do one of two things to remain in ketosis:

Fast

Follow a low-carb diet (like a keto diet)

VeeloSlim, however, promises a shortcut: by taking BHB ketone salts directly, you can raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, inducing a temporary state of ketosis even when not strictly following a keto diet.

Instead of using endogenous ketones (ketones produced by your body), you’re taking exogenous ketones (ketones made outside your body), helping you enjoy the benefits of ketosis without a keto diet.

VeeloSlim Ingredients

Each two-capsule serving of VeeloSlim contains 800mg of a proprietary formula. That proprietary formula contains beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) in multiple forms to raise ketone levels in your blood.

Here is the main active ingredient in VeeloSlim and how it works:

Proprietary VeeloSlim BHB Ketone Salt Blend (800mg): The main active ingredient in VeeloSlim is a proprietary blend of three types of beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts, including calcium BHB, sodium BHB, and magnesium BHB. These three ketone salts come from three different minerals, but they work similarly for fat burning: they raise levels of natural molecules within your body called ketones.

You need to fast or deprive yourself of carbs (say, with the keto diet) to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream. High ketone levels signal your body to burn fat for energy. Some take BHB ketone supplements daily to increase ketone levels and help with fat burning.

The formula also contains other inactive ingredients, such as flavors and stabilizers. The capsule is formed from microcrystalline cellulose, potassium citrate, citric acid, magnesium stearate, vanilla flavor, silicon dioxide, and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC).

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How BHB Ketone Salts Work

The three active ingredients in VeeloSlim include calcium, sodium, and magnesium beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) and ketone salts. Can 800mg of these three ingredients help with fat burning? How do BHB ketone salts work?

Supplements like VeeloSlim are considered exogenous ketone supplements. Your body produces its ketones, called endogenous ketones, daily to help with energy production. By taking VeeloSlim, you’re giving your body a blend of exogenous ketones, which are ketones made outside your body.

Here’s the connection between BHB ketone salts and weight loss:

Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) is a chemical created by the body.

Typically, your body only produces BHB when it doesn’t have enough carbs or sugar to convert into energy. If you’re fasting or following a low-carb diet, for example, then your body may produce BHB, raising ketone levels in your bloodstream. These elevated BHB levels signal your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs or sugar.

The keto diet works by keeping your body in ketosis as long as possible by depriving you of carbs and eating fats instead. This elevates ketone levels, helping your body burn fat around the clock.

BHB ketone supplements are built on a similar premise but without the hard work of a keto diet or fasting. With BHB ketone supplements like VeeloSlim, you take mineral salts (like calcium, magnesium, and potassium salts) to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, helping your body enter ketosis and remain in ketosis as long as possible.

Exogenous ketone supplements have another advantage: the unique molecular structure of BHB salts allows them to cross the blood-brain barrier or BBB. Typically, your brain tightly regulates what enters it via the BBB. BHB salts, however, “can bring energy” to the brain, according to the makers of VeeloSlim, which is why some find they feel mentally sharper when taking VeeloSlim.

To activate these effects, take two capsules of VeeloSlim daily. The three active ingredients – the three BHB ketone salts – go to work immediately, raising ketone levels in the bloodstream to promote powerful effects.

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VeeloSlim vs. the Keto Diet

VeeloSlim is marketed as an alternative to the keto diet. The makers of VeeloSlim claim most diets—including the keto diet—fail. Instead, they recommend using VeeloSlim to lose weight.

Diets fail because your body is conditioned to burn easy-to-access sources of energy like glucose and carbs instead of fats. Even if you’re eating right and exercising, your body may never enter fat-burning mode, causing you to stay overweight.

Carbs are not your body’s ideal source of energy. Carbs can cause you to experience a spike in energy followed by a crash. Carb-heavy diets can also increase food cravings and tend to lead to weight gain.

VeeloSlim is based on a different approach. According to the manufacturer, VeeloSlim “works at a cellular level” to burn away stubborn fat pockets and inhibit fat synthesis, helping your body burn fat for energy instead of carbs.

Taking two capsules of VeeloSlim daily causes your body to stay in ketosis. Your body uses fat for energy instead of carbs, allowing you to access your body’s ideal energy source while also enjoying “very rapid weight loss,” according to the manufacturer.

According to the manufacturer, VeeloSlim can help people lose up to 1kg daily.

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What to Expect After Taking VeeloSlim

According to the official VeeloSlim website, you can burn carbs, lose weight, burn fat, and even drop up to 1kg daily by taking the formula. The manufacturer even claims you can enjoy “better brain health” with the formula, among other benefits.

Here are some of the effects you could experience after taking VeeloSlim, according to the official website:

Lose Weight: The primary goal of VeeloSlim, like most diet pills, is to help you lose weight. By taking two capsules of VeeloSlim daily, you can use a blend of BHB ketone salts to kickstart ketosis, helping you lose weight.

The primary goal of VeeloSlim, like most diet pills, is to help you lose weight. By taking two capsules of VeeloSlim daily, you can use a blend of BHB ketone salts to kickstart ketosis, helping you lose weight. Burn Fat in Trouble Areas: VeeloSlim doesn’t just claim to help you lose weight overall; it also claims to help you lose weight in trouble areas. You can burn fat from your thighs, hips, tummy, and butt when you remain in ketosis for an extended period. The makers of VeeloSlim claim the supplement can specifically “promote abdominal fat burn,” helping to release stored fat from around your midsection.

VeeloSlim doesn’t just claim to help you lose weight overall; it also claims to help you lose weight in trouble areas. You can burn fat from your thighs, hips, tummy, and butt when you remain in ketosis for an extended period. The makers of VeeloSlim claim the supplement can specifically “promote abdominal fat burn,” helping to release stored fat from around your midsection. Get Into Ketosis Fast: VeeloSlim can help you “get into ketosis fast.” Ketosis is where your body burns fat instead of carbs or sugar for energy. Typically, you enter ketosis slowly when you deprive your body of carbs or sugars – say, when following a keto diet or when fasting. With VeeloSlim, however, you kickstart ketosis by giving your body exogenous ketones – like BHB ketone salts – to help enter ketosis quickly.

VeeloSlim can help you “get into ketosis fast.” Ketosis is where your body burns fat instead of carbs or sugar for energy. Typically, you enter ketosis slowly when you deprive your body of carbs or sugars – say, when following a keto diet or when fasting. With VeeloSlim, however, you kickstart ketosis by giving your body exogenous ketones – like BHB ketone salts – to help enter ketosis quickly. Burn Fat for Energy: Fat can be superior to carbs and sugars. It tends to give you more sustainable energy. Plus, you can stay energized all day long without the jitters.

Fat can be superior to carbs and sugars. It tends to give you more sustainable energy. Plus, you can stay energized all day long without the jitters. Better Brain Health: Many people have less mental fog when following the keto diet. Although some find there’s an adjustment period, many find they have better cognitive energy overall when taking VeeloSlim or following the keto diet.

Many people have less mental fog when following the keto diet. Although some find there’s an adjustment period, many find they have better cognitive energy overall when taking VeeloSlim or following the keto diet. Faster Recovery from Exercise: Some studies suggest the keto diet can accelerate recovery, helping you recover from physical activity more quickly. Your body needs to repair itself after exercise. A keto diet typically involves high protein and fats with minimal carbs, which can accelerate recovery.

Some studies suggest the keto diet can accelerate recovery, helping you recover from physical activity more quickly. Your body needs to repair itself after exercise. A keto diet typically involves high protein and fats with minimal carbs, which can accelerate recovery. Maintain Lean Muscle: For similar reasons to the above, the keto diet can help you maintain lean muscle. Many use the keto diet – or take keto supplements like VeeloSlim – to complement an active lifestyle. If you’re working out, you need extra protein, and the keto diet is an effective way to get additional protein.

For similar reasons to the above, the keto diet can help you maintain lean muscle. Many use the keto diet – or take keto supplements like VeeloSlim – to complement an active lifestyle. If you’re working out, you need extra protein, and the keto diet is an effective way to get additional protein. Support Better Digestion: VeeloSlim can “support better digestion,” according to the official website. A high-carb, high-sugar diet can inflame the digestive tract, worsening digestive health. Healthy fats and protein can promote gut health and support the intestinal lining.

VeeloSlim can “support better digestion,” according to the official website. A high-carb, high-sugar diet can inflame the digestive tract, worsening digestive health. Healthy fats and protein can promote gut health and support the intestinal lining. Support Better Sleep: Some people sleep better when taking a keto diet pill and following a keto diet. Healthy fats can be a more sustainable natural energy source than carbs, sugars, and stimulants. Relying on this natural energy all day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.

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Scientific Evidence for VeeloSlim

VeeloSlim is one of several major exogenous ketone supplements on the market. Multiple studies have validated the effects of these supplements, showing that they work as advertised to promote fat burning and other effects. We’ll review the science behind VeeloSlim below.

First, there appears to be a genuine connection between beta-hydroxybutyrate and your body’s natural energy production / fat-burning processes. A 2017 study found that your body creates BHB in the liver from fatty acids and that BHB acts as an essential carrier of energy. When carb and sugar levels are too low, your body sends BHB from your liver to peripheral tissue to promote energy production.

You must fast, exercise, or deprive yourself of carbs and sugars to raise BHB levels. However, some take exogenous ketone supplements like VeeloSlim instead. These supplements contain BHB salts like calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium salts. A 2021 study found taking these types of supplements “may induce a state of temporary ketosis” without requiring you to follow a strict keto diet. In other words, you could enter a fat-burning state of ketosis and remain in that state for longer, even if you’re not following a strict high-fat, low-carb keto diet.

Studies also suggest that exogenous ketone supplements are safe. Although VeeloSlim has not completed any studies to verify its safety or efficacy, a 2024 Nutrition.BMJ study found that exogenous ketone supplements are safe for healthy adults to take in average doses. Most people experience no side effects—or only minor side effects—when taking exogenous ketone supplements.

Overall, studies show taking 800mg of exogenous ketones daily could raise ketone levels and induce a temporary state of ketosis. However, there’s no evidence that VeeloSlim – or any weight loss supplement – can help you consistently lose 1kg (2.2lbs) daily.

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VeeloSlim Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The official VeeloSlim website has reviews from verified purchasers who appear to have lost significant weight quickly using the formula.

Here are some of the testimonials shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

According to VeeloSlim’s makers, some customers have lost up to 1kg (2.2lbs) daily while taking VeeloSlim. Typically, even a strict starvation-style diet is unlikely to lead to this type of weight loss, but the makers of VeeloSlim seem confident the formula works.

One customer claims “the weight is shedding off of me” after using VeeloSlim, claiming he has “never had a product that has put me in ketosis this quick,” describing the formula as a “must have” for energy and weight loss.

Some customers notice the effects soon after taking VeeloSlim for the first time. One customer claims to have received her first bottle just yesterday, but she “loves [s] the results” so far, claiming her “life has changed” because of the formula.

Another customer claims she has “shed a lot [sic] of lbs” taking VeeloSlim, claiming it helps him go into ketosis faster than usual.

Overall, many users appear to have lost significant weight quickly with VeeloSlim, finding they rapidly lost weight, boosted energy, and experienced other benefits soon after taking the supplement for the first time.

VeeloSlim Pricing

VeeloSlim is priced at $99.95 AUD per bottle. The more bottles you buy, the more you can save.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering VeeloSlim online today:

1 Bottle: $99.95 AUD + Free Shipping

3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $203.85 AUD + Free Shipping

5 Bottles (Buy 3, Get 2 Free): $289.75 AUD + Free Shipping

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Each bottle of VeeloSlim contains a 30-day supply of 60 capsules (30 servings). For weight loss, you take two capsules daily. All purchases come with free shipping.

All VeeloSlim purchases also come with an automatic subscription to a wellness program for $21.95 per month. At the bottom of the VeeloSlim checkout page, you’ll see a box automatically checked to verify you want to become a “Premier Customer” for $21.95 per month:

Become a Natively Health Premier Customer (60-Day Trial, Then $21.95 AUD Per Month): All VeeloSlim purchases come with a 60-day trial membership to Natively Health’s Premier Customer subscription program. As a Premier Customer, you get 40% off on future purchases and free samples of new products.

If you don’t cancel within the 60-day trial, you’ll be charged $21.95 AUD per month until you cancel. The checkbox beside the subscription is automatically checked and easy to miss on the VeeloSlim checkout page.

VeeloSlim Refund Policy

VeeloSlim has a 30-day refund policy. If you’re unhappy, you have 30 days to test the formula and request a refund. To receive a refund, you must return any unused VeeloSlim product to the manufacturer’s address in Singapore:

Returns Address: Attn: Returns Processing PO Box 1201 Changi Airfreight Centre Singapore 918118

About VeeloSlim

VeeloSlim is made by a Singapore-based nutritional supplement company. That company does business under the name VeeloSlim.

You can contact the makers of VeeloSlim and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@veeloslim.com

Mailing Address: PO Box 1201 Changi Airfreight Centre Singapore 918118

Final Word

VeeloSlim is a keto weight loss pill marketed primarily to Australians who want to lose weight rapidly.

By taking two capsules of VeeloSlim daily, you can purportedly lose up to 1kg, or 2.2 lbs, each day—or around 30kg (66 lbs) per month.

VeeloSlim is $99 AUD per bottle with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The supplement features a blend of three beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts, including calcium, magnesium, and sodium BHB, to help your body enter fat-burning ketosis.

To learn more about VeeloSlim and how the diet pill works or to buy online today, visit the official website.