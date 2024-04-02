Eternum Prostate Health Reviews – Fake or Legit? Proven to Work or Side Effects Risk?

Do you have a family history of prostate cancer or prostate issues like benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) or prostatitis? More than 50% of men between 50 and 60 have BPH, and that number increases to 80% for men over 70.

BPH is a condition where the prostate cells continue to grow. After “second puberty,” the male prostate stops growing, usually when we’re around 25 years old. However, some men experience the continued growth of the prostate, leading to the onset of BPH.

BPH is an uncomfortable problem in men. It causes urinary issues like leaking (incontinence) and creates uncomfortable pressure when sitting down. Most doctors prescribe medications like Proscar and Finasteride to shrink the prostate and resolve the issue. However, the problem with these medications is that they can have several nasty side effects on users.

Fortunately, you have a natural alternative to these prostate drugs, offering you all the benefits without the side effects.

Introducing Eternum Prostate Health – Improve Prostate Health & Function

Eternum is a natural formulation of plant-based extracts designed for optimal prostate health and support. The ingredients in the formula stop the conversion of the male hormone, testosterone, into the androgen derivative, dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHTs androgenic properties cause prostate cell growth, leading to the onset of BPH and its symptoms.

Prostatitis is another concern for men as they age. It’s not as common as BPH, but the American medical system diagnoses around 2 million men with the condition every year. Prostatitis occurs due to a fungal infection in the prostate that causes pain and discomfort. Like BPH, doctors treat this condition with antifungal drugs that have unwanted side effects.

Eternum offers you the ultimate prompt protection formula. It blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT while flooding prostate cells with fungal-fighting elements that protect the gland from infection and cancer development.

Every man needs the benefit of supplementing with Eternum. This natural formula will lower your PSA scores and stop urinary issues like leaking. Try Eternum and experience the impact it makes on your prostate health for yourself.

Get started with Eternum Prostate Health today!

What are the Prostate Health Ingredients in Eternum Prostate Health?

Eternum’s proprietary formula combines 20 natural ingredients to improve prostate health and function. Let’s examine the formula’s foundational ingredients.

Saw Palmetto

Saw Palmetto in the Eternum formula is clinically proven to block the conversion of testosterone to the androgen DHT. It also can prevent or reverse BPH. Saw palmetto is the cornerstone of the Eternum formula, and for good reason. Plenty of research points to its benefits for overall prostate health and function.

Pumpkin Seed

Pumpkin Seed, this natural DHT blocker, reduces its binding effect to prostate cells to stop BPH. Like saw palmetto, it can prevent or reverse BPH. It’s also a rich source of zinc, which helps optimize normal prostate function.

Pygeum Africanum

Pygeum Africanum extract assists with improving urine flow and reducing symptoms of incontinence and weak urine streams caused by BPH symptoms.

Green Tea

Green tea species contain natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds called catechins. The most abundant catechin in green tea is epigallocatechin-3-gallate EGCG, which reduces prostate inflammation and protects the gland against BPH.

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Red Raspberry

Red Raspberry extract contains antioxidants that scavenge free radicals (a form of metabolic waste) from the body. Free radicals accelerate the aging process and cause prostate dysfunction in men. This extract reduces inflammation and protects the prostate against developing BPH and cancer.

Uva Ursi

This extract inhibits the conversion of DHT from testosterone, reducing inflammation in prostate cells while lowering symptoms of BPH. It’s a traditional remedy for urinary issues like incontinence and kidney dysfunction. It also alleviates bloating by reducing water retention.

Shitake & Reishi Mushrooms

These adaptogenic mushrooms reduce cortisol levels, helping the body cope with stress. The ganoderma lucidum in the mushrooms prevents the growth of prostate cancer cells and protects the prostate from fungal infection.

Stinging Nettle

Many scientific journals state this extract has medicinal properties similar to those of medications like finasteride and Proscar. It slows the growth of prostate cells and alleviates BPH symptoms to improve urinary flow and stop incontinence.

Graviola

Graviola extract inhibits hypoxia-induced NADPH oxidase activity in cells. This has a cancer-protective effect, protecting your prostate from disease and alleviating the discomfort caused by BPH and prostatitis.

Cats Claw

Cats Claw extract contains beta-sitosterol, which alleviates BPH symptoms by inhibiting the conversion of testosterone to DHT. It shrinks the gland and helps lower PSA scores.

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Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that contains sulforaphane. This cancer-fighting plant-based compound reduces the risk of prostate cancer and assists with shrinking the prostate gland to relieve BPH. Its natural antifungal properties kill the fungi that cause prostatitis.

How Do I Use Eternum Prostate Health & What Results Can I Expect?

Take a serving of two capsules in the morning once a day. You can use Eternum with or without food. Most users say it takes around three to six months to experience the full effect of Eternum on their prostate health and function. However, after eight weeks of consistent use, you should notice a reduction in PSA levels.

Most men notice reduced incontinence symptoms after a few weeks and feel less uncomfortable sitting. That’s a sign of your prostate shrinking, reducing the symptoms of BPH. Try it for yourself and experience improvements in your health.

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

Eternum Prostate Health – Pros & Cons

Pros

Reduce prostate inflammation and prevent or reverse BPH.

Protect the prostate from the fungi causing prostatitis.

Experience better urinary flow.

Stop incontinence and leaking.

Suitable for men of all ages.

Guaranteed results.

Direct-from-manufacturer pricing.

Free shipping.

Cons

Exclusively available from the official Eternum online store.

Limited-time special pricing offer.

Requires up to three to six months of consistent supplementation to see the full effects.

Order Eternum Prostate Health on Promotion & Save

A one-month supply of Proscar can cost you more than $200. However, you don’t have to pay this outrageous amount to maintain optimal prostate health and function with Eternum. This proprietary prostate-health formula is currently being promoted at the official online store.

You get a great discount on the MSRP for single-bottle orders and even bigger savings when you commit to a three-bottle or six-bottle bundle deal.

Order one bottle of Eternum and pay $69. That’s a $30 saving off the MSRP of $99.

However, the manufacturer of Eternum recommends taking this supplement for at least three to six months to see its full effect on prostate health. Fortunately, Eternum comes in 90-day and 180-day bundles, allowing you to experience its full impact.

Take the three-bottle bundle of Eternum and pay $59 per bottle (order total $177). That’s a $120 saving off the regular retail price.

For the best value in this promotion, order the six-bottle bundle of Eternum and pay $49 per bottle (order total $294). You save $300 off the MSRP of $594.

Every bottle of Eternum comes with an iron-clad 60-day money-back guarantee on your purchase. If you don’t see your PSA bloodwork results drop after eight weeks on Eternum, send your bottles back to the manufacturer for a full refund.

Order Eternum Prostate Health today and be glad you did!

Email the support team at info@eternumbrands.com and tell them the product’s benefits do not fully convince you. Please add “Refund Request” to the subject line of your email to ensure your refund request is prioritized.

All orders of Eternum come with free shipping included.

Eternum Prostate Health – FAQ

Q: How many bottles of Eternum should I order?

A: This powerful prostate health enhancement formula is currently being promoted. However, these prices won’t last long; when the promotion ends, the price goes back to the original MSRP, and you’ll miss out. Considering you get guaranteed results, order the six-bottle bundle to leverage the special pricing. If you don’t get results, you can always return your order.

Save on Eternum Prostate Health when you order now!

Q: Is the Eternum Prostate Health formula based on scientific research?

A: Yes. Scroll to the bottom of the official online store, and you’ll see dozens of scientific and medical studies surrounding the efficacy of the ingredients in Eternum for enhancing prostate health. The research features leading medical publications like Frontiers Science News, The Journal of Urology, ScienceDirect, and The Journal of Natural Products.

Q: Should I speak to my doctor before supplementing with Eternum?

A: Unless you currently have prostate issues, there’s no need to inform your medical practitioner about using Eternum. However, if you are receiving treatment for prostate problems or you’re using chronic medication for other diseases, consult with your doctor before starting your supplementation with Eternum.

Q: Is Eternum as effective as Finasteride and Proscar for treating BPH?

A: According to research on the ingredients in Eternum, many of them offer the same DHT-blocking functions as these medications, with similar efficacy in reducing prostate size and preventing prostate growth. Eternum features a proprietary blend of natural ingredients and has no listed side effects, unlike these drugs, which have a lengthy list of adverse effects on users.

Q: Does the Eternum offer a protective effect against developing BPH and prostate problems later in life?

A: Yes. You can take Eternum as a preventative measure against developing prostatitis and BPH. It’s a good strategy if you have a family history of these conditions, as you’re at greater risk of developing them. The formula’s antifungal and DHT-blocking agents ensure optimal prostate health.

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