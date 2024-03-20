Vitagenix Reviews (Urgent 2024 Warning!) Dangerous Side Effects to Worry About or Worth It?

Are you dealing with benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH)? It’s a common condition in men over 40, and 50% to 80% of the male population will encounter it at some stage. BPH results in an enlargement of the prostate gland that causes dysfunction in the urinary system.

Men with BPH find they experience symptoms of “incontinence,” a condition where they lose control over their ability to hold their urine. As a result, they leak urine throughout the day, soaking their underwear. This creates a foul urine smell that’s embarrassing in public situations.

Some men experience leaking that’s so bad it forces them to wear adult diapers to soak up the urine and from wetting their pants, creating an awkward social situation. Wearing adult diapers and waking up several times at night will ruin your quality of life.

Many men visit the doctor or urologist for a solution to the problem. Unfortunately, all physicians can do is recommend the use of drugs like Proscar to shrink the prostate. These drugs have several side effects, further exacerbating the drop in quality of life.

Fortunately, there’s a natural solution to the problem that eliminates BPH symptoms and shrinks the prostate, stopping urinary incontinence and the need to make several trips to the bathroom at night.

Vitagenix – The Miracle Supplement to Eliminate the Need for Surgery and Adult Diapers

Dr. Ralph La Guardia is the man behind the Vitagenix formula. During his career, the doctor worked with thousands of men suffering from BPH. He noted the incredible impact this problem had on their lives. His goal was to devise a natural formulation to compete with drugs like Proscar, which caused bad side effects in men using them to control their prostate growth.

The result was Vitagenix, a blend of herbal extracts and ingredients clinically proven to lower PSA levels and reduce urinary incontinence symptoms. His research led him to discover ancient herbal remedies used by forgotten civilizations and tribes to reduce BPH and its effects on lifestyle.

After testing the formula on patients, he partnered with a supplement manufacturing firm to release it to the world. Vitagenix offers freedom from BPH and prostatitis symptoms that lower one’s quality of life. By supplementing with Vitagenix, one shrinks the prostate and improves one’s PSA levels, protecting one from the advancement of prostate disease and dysfunction.

Stops nighttime trips to the bathroom.

Reduces daytime urinary incontinence.

Improves sleep quality by eliminating waking up at night to pee.

Stops the frequency of urges to pee during the daytime.

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What are the Prostate & Bladder Health-Enhancing Ingredients in Vitagenix?

Vitagenix is a combination of eight ingredients clinically proven to improve PSA levels and reduce prostate size, benefitting men suffering from BPH. Every dose of this amazing supplement comes from an FDA-approved manufacturing facility following cGMP practices. You get a safe, effective supplement with no cross-contamination. Here’s what you’ll find in the Vitagenix formula.

Quercetin

This potent bioflavonoid has powerful effects on lowering PSA levels and improving prostate health. Research has shown that administering senior men with a 500mg dose of quercetin daily drops prostatitis symptoms by 82% in users.

Pygeum

This extract originates from the bark of the African cherry tree. Tribespeople used Pygeum in natural preparations to reduce urinary frequency at night. Research on the extract shows that a 100 mg dose cuts nighttime trips to the bathroom by up to 32%.

Boron

This earth mineral is known for improving testosterone production and reducing DHT formation. It optimizes hormone production and reduces androgen formation. A study on the effects of boron on the hormonal system shows it decreases prostate size by 38% and drops PSA levels by up to 89%.

Bromelain

This extract features in pineapples’ nutrient profile. Research conducted by Cleveland Clinic shows that bromelain offers potent anti-inflammatory effects on the prostate. Bromelain supplementation in combination with quercetin reduces BPH symptoms by 48%.

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Saw Palmetto

This natural extract reduces DHT production by blocking the aromatase conversion of testosterone to DHT androgens. A 2019 study on saw palmetto and its effects on DHT production shows that a 320mg daily extract slashes BPH symptoms by up to 50% in eight weeks. Two meta-analyses of saw palmetto effects on reducing BPH symptoms show that 7,000 men across 38 studies received better results with saw palmetto than the drug Proscar, with no side effects.

Beta-Sitosterol

This plant extract has potent effects on prostate health. It reverses BPH symptoms, shrinking prostate size while improving urine flow. Modern studies on beta-sitosterol show it improves prostate symptoms by up to 353%.

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seeds are a traditional remedy Native Americans use to improve urine flow. According to the European herbal encyclopedia, this oil has been used in natural prostate treatments since 1578.

Stinging Nettle

The Romans and Egyptians used this ancient remedy to boost libido. Studies on 257 senior men suffering from BPH show that stinging nettles reduced BPH symptoms by 53% while improving urine flow by 19%. The combination of stinging nettle and saw palmetto in the studies decreased nighttime urges to urinate by one episode.

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How Do I Use Vitagenix & What Results Can I Expect?

Vitagenix is a daily supplement. Take three capsules of the formula each day with or without food. It takes six to eight weeks for the ingredients in Vitagenix to reach peak serum levels in your tissues. After that, you’ll notice a steady weekly improvement in your prostate health.

Most users note it takes six to eight weeks to see the full effect of the formula on your prostate health, with nighttime trips to the bathroom steadily reducing after the third week on the supplement. Incontinence issues resolve after six to eight weeks, and symptoms of BPH decline after a few months on the supplement.

Vitagenix – Pros & Cons

Pros

Improve prostate health.

Protect your prostate from disease.

Eliminate BPH symptoms.

Improve sleep quality.

Stop urinary incontinence.

50% discount on the regular retail price.

Bundle deals are available.

Cons

Only available from the official online store.

Limited-time promotional deal.

Order Vitagenix on Promotion & Save

Vitagenix has been promoted to the official website. The Prosper Wellness company is based in Colorado. This powerful natural formula is not available in health stores or on Amazon. By limiting the distribution of this potent prostate health-enhancing formula, Vitagenix eliminates the intermediaries in the deal, ensuring you get it at the lowest price possible.

The official online store’s ongoing promotion gives you access to this potent supplement at the following prices:

One Bottle $69.00 Each + Free Shipping

Buy Two Bottles, Get One Free $46.00 Each + Free Shipping

Buy Three Bottles, Get Three Free $34.50 Each + Free Shipping

Customers can add a promotional product, PureXanthin, to their order. Each container costs $59.00 and has been proven to be 6000x more powerful than vitamin C and 600x more powerful than CoQ10.

Dr. Ralph La Guardia is so confident you’ll get results from Vitagenix that he’s willing to guarantee your purchase. You get a lifetime money-back guarantee. If you don’t see results, refund your bottles for a full refund. You get a risk-free trial of Vitagenix, so order yours today! Customers can contact customer support at:

Vitagenix – FAQ

Q: Will Vitagenix improve my sleep quality if I have BPH?

A: Yes. Vitagenix will stop you from getting up to use the bathroom at night. So, your sleep quality improves. If you use a sleep tracking device or app, you’ll notice that your deep and REM sleep improves and light sleep declines, improving your sleep quality and the therapeutic effects of your sleep on your brain and body.

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Q: Can I use Vitagenix if my doctor already prescribed me medication to resolve BPH?

A: Yes. Vitagenix won’t interact with any prescription medications you’re using for doctor-managed prostate care. Its ingredients give your body the raw materials to bolster prostate health. When your doctor checks your PSA levels after a few months of consistent supplementation with Vitagenix, the results will shock them!

Q: Can I use Vitagenix as a preventative measure against developing BPH?

A: Yes. If you’re under 45 and have a history of BPH in your family, Vitagenix offers you preventative protection against developing the disorder. This powerful formula maintains prostate health, ensuring you never experience increased DHT levels that result in prostatitis and BPH.

Q: What are men saying about their results with Vitagenix?

A: Visit the official Vitagenix online store, and you’ll see testimonials from men using Vitagenix to manage their prostate problems and beat BPH and prostatitis. The evidence is clear – this supplement works. Try it yourself, and you could be the next Vitagenix success story!

Q: Does real scientific research back the Vitagenix formula?

A: Yes. Navigate to the bottom of the Vitagenix online store, and you’ll see a list of medical and scientific references discussing the effects of the ingredients in Vitagenix. Our team has also done our own research on the benefits to your prostate from the powerful ingredients in Vitagenix, which is overwhelmingly shown in the ingredients study links. Try it for yourself and experience the effects of Vitagenix on your prostate health.

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