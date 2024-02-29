Top-Rated THC Detox Methods That Really Work (Best Product Kits Drinks)

Since recreational marijuana has been legalized in many states, it would be safe to assume that jobs and other obligations simply fall in line with these laws, right? Unfortunately, that is not the case. Most employers still expect their potential hires to pass a drug test, but not everyone can. When they are in a tough spot, a THC detox kit can help.

These kits are meant to help consumers eliminate all traces of THC from their bodies. Typically, they utilize the natural detoxification that the body goes through daily, amplifying it to purge THC specifically.

Some THC detox supplements even bypass withdrawal symptoms entirely, while THC is eliminated from the user’s body.

There are so many THC detox kits on the market today that it can be hard to decide. Within this guide, consumers will learn about the top options on the market today.

The Best THC Detox Products in 2024

After carefully reviewing the options on the market today, this guide ultimately decided on the following THC detox products as the top remedies for THC detoxification:

Pass Your Test

Pass Your Test has been around since 2000, and they are currently one of the biggest names in THC detoxification. Their best THC detox products have been praised in publications like Vice, High Times, Leafly, and Merry Jane, which are the top resources for anyone who uses marijuana medically or recreationally.

The most popular THC detox program from this brand is the 5-Day Extreme Detoxification Program. In this program, users get a collection of formulas, THC detox pills, and a meal plan dedicated to eliminating enough THC from the body to pass a drug test within the next week.

Users can also purchase the THC detox pills and powder a la carte to cleanse independently. This overall best THC detox method has been liked a lot by the users.

With fast and free shipping, consumers can choose the best option for this detox program for them, starting at $30.

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers

Individuals who need to pass a drug test today will benefit from the Same Day Cleansers by Pass Your Test. The cleansers have an assortment of vitamins, minerals, and herbs that will not only support a safe THC detoxification process but also push the toxins out of the body through urination, working the same way as a diuretic would. One of the possible kits is the Fail-Safe kit, which works rapidly within just 1.5 hours to purge THC from the body.

Users who don’t have a lot of time before their drug test could get support in their THC detox process from Same Day Cleansers. Pass Your Test has other THC detox products that can work quickly, like Clean Shots, Clean Caps, and other remedies. These best THC detox products start at $60.

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers

With the Pass Your Test THC detox program, consumers have many different options to help users eliminate THC from their bodies. The Permanent Cleansers allow users to purge toxins rapidly. They include two home drug test kits that will enable the user to confirm that they’ve eliminated THC from their body with the THC detox kit.

The most popular options are the 5-Day Extreme Detoxification Program and the 10-Day Ultra Detoxification Program to pass a drug test. With these THC detox program regimens, users can eliminate THC quickly and for good. The total cost of the permanent THC detox formulas ranges from $110 to $150.

TestClear 5-Day Detox

TestClear 5-Day Detox is one of the best THC detox methods, putting up intense competition against Pass Your Test, another industry leader. The THC detox process of this product eliminates THC from the user’s body and is broken down into three parts – a pre-rid tablet, a dietary fiber, and a detox liquid.

The THC detox kit is designed to help individuals with heavy use, which is why the assortment of minerals, herbs, and vitamins is so important. If you want to pass a drug test, TestClear 5-Day Detox will take only a few days to erase THC from the body.

This overall best THC detox kit is available for $110, and users should notice a difference in their detox process within one hour of starting.

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

The use of hair during a hair follicle drug test is typical because this part of the body holds onto THC for more time than blood, urine, or saliva. Some drug tests register THC in hair up to 90 days after the last time that they partook. The detox shampoo from TestClear helps eliminate these trace amounts from the hair and scalp and lets you pass a drug test.

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is relatively expensive at $236 per bottle, but it provides natural ingredients to help the hair thrive (like aloe vera). The user should keep up with this regimen every day for ten days before the hair drug test. There’s no particular application required, and users can wash their hair in the same way that they always do with this effective THC detox method. They can even condition and style their hair.

According to the many positive reviews, this THC detox product is proven to help users pass a drug test. If your upcoming drug test is a hair follicle drug test, you probably need TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo.

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink

The Test Clear Mega Clean Detox Drink is one of the best THC detox products in the entire market. It helps to purge any toxins, including THC. Even though this THC detox drink can perform seemingly unimaginable feats, it is relatively well-priced and has many positive reviews.

This best THC detox method in detox drink form helps flush THC traces and replaces the vitamins and minerals lost during the detoxification process.

Plus, it is offered in two different flavors – wild berry or tropical fruit. With just one 1-liter bottle of the drink, users have the power to reduce the number of toxins in their bodies with this formula. Users who have to take a drug test in the next 24 hours should start using this regimen as soon as possible.

The total cost of this overall best THC detox drink is $70.

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

The TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash helps users clear out THC from the mouth, allowing users to take their saliva drug test within a four-hour window. The THC detox formula thoroughly sanitizes the user’s mouth, helping to erase the THC inside it for a brief time so that the user can pass the test.

Users can even take it right before the test to give the best chance of being effective. The bottle only holds 1 oz of liquid, so it is no surprise that the results sometimes mystify users.

The total cost of TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash Price is $30.

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink helps users purge the toxins in their bodies with a drug test a few days away. This THC detox drink is meant for moderate (but not severe) cannabis users, providing a bottle of 20 ounces of the THC detox formula to promote better detoxification to pass a blood test.

Users of this THC detox drink will get a blend of tropical flavors with vitamins and minerals (like potassium, calcium, and magnesium). The total price of this THC detox product is $39.95.

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills take the user through one week to completely obliterate the THC accumulated in their body. While some tests covering this period are not for heavy users, this regimen is for that group. The THC detox pills work best for people who have been heavily exposed to toxins, though it is not limited to THC.

Users who follow these THC detox pills regimen will need to use all three components – tablets, fiber, and a liquid detox. The total cost is $154.

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

The Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink helps clear the body of THC and other toxins within one hour of the test. The THC detox product works quickly, providing users with the taste of cranberries and apples. This detox liquid enhances your body’s natural detoxification processes to flush THC traces. Users can test for up to five hours after the drink, primarily acting as a delay for the THC instead of a way to purge THC permanently.

This THC detox product works for individuals of all sizes, even if over 200 lbs. (which is a restriction for some). The total cost of the THC detox drink is $55.

Macujo

Macujo helps users pass their drug test, regardless of whether they are tested with saliva, urine, or hair. With two decades of industrial research to support it, this formula comes from a brand that offers just about anything that users could think of – THC detox pills, drinks, etc.

This brand is a project of Mike Macujo, who claims to be an expert in passing THC tests. However, unlike other brands on this list, there are certain natural ingredients that the user is expected to have already, including vinegar and baking soda.

The prices of these best THC detox products on the website start at $30.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine has a unique way of helping the user pass a urine drug test – not urinating. Users get synthetic urine instead to make it more believable with this kit.

Every package comes with a disposable heating pad, helping them raise the temperature to a natural number that will seem real on a urine drug test.

Since these drug testing products are so new and specific to THC detox, few understandably offer liquid synthetic urine, but Quick Fix manages to rank high above others.

The packages start at $35 but could be as much as $200. If you want to pass a urine drug test with flying colors, Quick Fix Synthetic Urine is all you need.

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

The TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit is another synthetic urine source to pass urine drug tests. While removing THC from urine with these other THC detox products may be challenging, consumers who use this powdered urine can pass their urine drug tests easily.

Plus, it is a lot easier to transport, and it dissolves completely in room-temperature water. However, users will need to use the included heater to make sure that the urine matches what would be typical for someone’s urine which has just used the bathroom.

The total cost of this kit is $50.

Determining the Ranking Of Best THC Detox Methods And Products

Every THC detox method and product will claim to do the same thing – eliminate THC. However, all of these best THC detox supplements don’t do what they claim to. The following criteria had to be met to find the best remedies in the market:

Test Passing Score

These best THC detox products were tested with applicable drug tests to ensure that they would give the user a passing result. Best THC detox drinks and solutions with the most reliability earned a higher ranking in these tests.

Science-Backed Natural Ingredients

Overall, the evidence to back up the use of herbal remedies is limited, which means that THC detox products with a lot of these nutrients were less likely to perform as they claimed.

The best THC detox kits and supplements with vitamin B2, vitamin B3, zinc, antioxidants, and other natural ingredients earned a place on this list instead.

Honest Advertised Benefits

Some companies exaggerate how good their detox pills and supplements are to consumers to get new customers. However, it is impossible to guarantee to pass a drug test, no matter how long the user had followed the regimen before taking the drug test.

Due to the limited evidence on the market today, there’s a minimal chance that any of these detox methods will work, especially for a short-term solution. THC detox supplements that were realistic about what they could provide were much preferred.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

The industry that provides THC detox kits is admittedly a little tumultuous. After all, these brands are looking to help consumers hide the fact that they’ve used cannabis recently rather than abstaining from it.

The manufacturers with a proven reputation for quality and performance were chosen for this list over brands that haven’t entirely made it in the industry.

Customer Reviews, Testimonials, and Success Stories

Even though testing these best THC detox products was preferred, customer reviews made it possible to determine the most accurate rankings for these THC detox methods.

Customers voice their opinions when they see that a THC detox method works, which is no different for users of THC detox kits.

Fast, Easy, and Affordable Shipping Options

Most people who shop for THC detox products want to get them as soon as possible. The shipping times for these companies were an important consideration, as was the cost of that shipping speed.

Most THC detox kits and supplements on this list offer free expedited shipping, even overnight.

Ease of Use

Drinking four gallons of water a day for up to a week is one of the most effective ways to support the detox process and purge the body ahead of a drug test, but this task isn’t feasible for everyone. The THC detox tests and products are easy for consumers to spend money on.

These products come in different forms, like THC detox drinks, capsules, and more. We, in our list, have mentioned everything from THC detox drinks to synthetic urine kits.

Money-back or Pass-Test Guarantee

Some best THC detox drinks and products offer a guarantee that gives users a refund if they can’t test negative and the THC detox method doesn’t work.

Consumers shouldn’t have to pay for a THC detox kit that doesn’t work, but each person’s physiology can inhibit how effective some best THC detox methods can be.

How Long Does Cannabis Stay in Your System?

The length of time cannabis is in the body depends on which part the user checks. Some traces only last for a couple of days, while others can remain for three months.

Hair: 90 days.

90 days. Urine: 3 to 30+ days

3 to 30+ days Saliva: 48 hours

48 hours Blood: 36 hours

36 hours Sweat: 7-14 days

When a drug test is administered for work purposes, they primarily perform a blood or saliva drug test. However, individuals who use large quantities are likely to surpass these times.

What Remains in the System After Using Cannabis?

Using marijuana exposes the body to cannabinoids, which end up in the bloodstream.

The cannabis plant is home to over 100 cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds, and users are exposed to every one of them when they partake in cannabis. THC just happens to be the most well-known one amongst them all, creating a psychoactive effect in the user.

When you consume THC, you feel high. The “high” associated with THC is fleeting, usually lasting no more than a few hours with particularly potent strains.

However, the THC remnants are left behind in the body for months after. It can survive so long due to the fat solubility of THC, which means that the THC remains in the fat cells of the body.

Side Effects of Cannabis Detox and Withdrawal

Though most people focus on the effects that THC and cannabis have on the body, there are multiple side effects associated with stopping the use of cannabis as well.

Insomnia and headaches are relatively common, though some people also notice becoming more stressed and anxious.

Considering that cannabis use is often used as a natural remedy for these problems, it makes sense that users would experience them once again without any THC in their system.

The most common side effects associated with THC withdrawal include:

Depression

Anxiety

Vivid dreams

Nightmares

Anger

Irritability

Stress

Mental fatigue

Difficulty focusing/concentrating

Mood swings

Reduced appetite

Tremors

Shakiness

The severity and duration of these side effects will vary from person to person, ranging from a few days or a few months.

Individuals who have used cannabis in high quantities for a long time will likely experience side effects with much greater intensity.

How Do Drug Tests Work?

Before using any THC tests described, it is best to understand how they determine the drugs in the user’s system. The primary purpose of the drug test is to sense any THC metabolites using blood, saliva, urine, and other parts of the user’s system.

The most popular tests are urine tests because they are inexpensive. They are also easy and effective in sensing THC.

The use of a urine test allows the person requesting the test to see if the individual has used cannabis within the last three months. Using hair, blood, and saliva are all practical measurement tools.

While some people doubt the validity and effectiveness of drug tests, they are sensitive.

When the user takes the test, it seeks out THC-COOH, which is naturally created by the body as THC is processed through it. That’s why they can detect THC when the user hasn’t partaken in weeks.

How Do THC Detox Products Work?

THC detox products primarily exist to support the detox process and help consumers eliminate any evidence that cannabis was ever in the users’ system, ensuring that they can pass a drug test for one of many different reasons.

The only question is – how likely is it that any of these detox drinks and supplements will eliminate THC from the system?

The effectiveness of any of these best THC detox products will depend on two main factors – the amount of THC that the user consumes regularly and the user’s physiology (which is unique from others).

Some of the THC detox methods available will flush out the kidneys. With the flushing, urine accumulates contaminants like creatine, giving a positive result on a urine test.

While it may indicate that retesting should occur, it buys the user a little more time to get all of the THC from their body.

With a detox kit for THC, users get natural ingredients in capsules, oils, or powders. Some of these THC detox kits include:

Dandelion leaf can help the user to release more contaminants in their body through urine.

Rhubarb root reduces inflammation and releases compounds found in the cannabis plant.

Burdock root has been used in traditional medicine to cleanse the blood.

Goldenseal root is meant to clear cannabis from the body.

THC detox shampoos are also for consumers who don’t want to ingest a detox supplement and pass a hair drug test. An employer often won’t use a hair sample to test for drugs.

However, how the body releases THC, cannabis can remain in the hair for three months. Individuals who haven’t used THC within this timeframe should have no difficulty testing clean, but individuals who use a THC detox shampoo can pass when they have used cannabis within the 90 days prior.

The top THC shampoos on the market can purge chemicals, pollutants, and other compounds that accumulate on the hair through exposure every day.

Some employers choose the saliva drug tests because the cost of the test is cheap. Also, a saliva drug test is easy to perform. Unfortunately (for these employers), these tests tend to be less accurate.

They measure the THC found in the mouth, but it won’t detect any use further back than 72 hours ago. A saliva test isn’t practical, but a mouthwash can help eliminate any THC residue in the mouth.

To impact the saliva drug test, the user should rinse out their mouth with the THC detox mouthwash within 30 minutes of the test commencing to make a difference.

Scientific evidence indicates that last-minute solutions for THC aren’t practical for the most part. Taking any of these detox drinks, tablets, pills, and other formulas on the day of a test isn’t recommended because it won’t likely impact how much THC is in the user’s system.

A seven-day cleanse is much more effective, providing the user with the best odds of getting rid of THC for a drug test.

Scientific Evidence for THC Detox Products

Ever since THC started being legalized from state to state, researchers have sought to understand how different THC detox methods work.

Realistically, the easiest way to pass a drug test is not to use THC at all, but even this abstinence is not the most reliable method. According to one study, individuals exposed to secondhand smoke from marijuana could even test positive.

The study placed the participants in a room without ventilation for an hour, finding that the non-smokers tested positive without partaking themselves. These tests are so sensitive that consuming a bagel with poppy seeds can cause them to test positive.

Exercise also releases THC, which is not always a good thing. When an individual exercises, they burn through fat. If a test is more than a day away, it can help the user lose weight and ultimately hold onto less fat and THC in the future.

However, if they exercise within just 24 hours of having the test, the THC is released within the body and has not had time to be released through urine or feces. This will lead to a positive test with certainty.

Drinking water is another good habit that users can take to help them pass a drug test, diluting the urine and causing them to go to the bathroom multiple times to purge THC.

Some people believe that the only reason that the best THC detox products work at all is due to the substantial consumption of water. With a gallon or more water daily, users can improve their chances of passing a drug test.

The best way for users to pass a drug test legitimately is to combine drinking water, electrolyte powder, and vitamin B2. Users will need to drink a lot of this remedy to test negative successfully, but they can check their results ahead of a test to make sure it works. THC drug tests will show less THC in the system when the user has to urinate.

Using fake urine is one option for consumers, depending on how the urine drug test occurs. If the user isn’t directly supervised, a phony urine sample will lead to a negative test. However, if the user is watched or cannot use synthetic urine, they are out of luck.

One of the top recommended THC detox methods for consumers is a niacin flush to beat a urine drug test. Niacin, a type of vitamin B3, is praised by many people online, even though it doesn’t come with much scientific evidence to back it up. It can be pretty dangerous to follow the flush protocols associated with niacin because they can lead to niacin toxicity.

Other remedies that consumers swear by include:

Coffee can act as a diuretic and increase the natural antioxidants in the body to help pass a drug test.

Apple cider vinegar provides antimicrobial benefits and promotes a heightened metabolism.

Cranberry juice promotes better health for the urinary tract and can eliminate toxins in the kidneys, intestines, lymphatic system, and other body areas.

Lemon can help users with internal cleansing and support their body to pass a drug test.

While some evidence agrees that coffee can cleanse the body and help with testing, apple cider vinegar can damage the teeth and gums when consumed in high quantities.

Cranberry juice only takes about seven days to make a lasting difference in the body’s toxins, and it works as a diuretic. However, there isn’t much scientific evidence to show that it rids the body of THC. Though lemon-infused water is a regular part of many dietary cleanses, nothing links it to lower levels of THC.

Consumers can find other peer-attempted ways of THC detoxification online, using solutions like cayenne pepper, honey, and more.

There are even recommendations that involve the use of broccoli, grapefruit, and mung beans. Ultimately, the evidence behind these options is minimal (if any), but they are all good for ridding the body of toxins.

Frequently Asked Questions About THC Detox

Q: How does the body excrete THC?

A: Much like anything else that the user consumes, THC is metabolized into the bloodstream. It is excreted through saliva, urine, feces, sweat, and even hair follicles, which is why there are so many different testing methods.

15% to 30% of THC that remains in the body after a bowel movement is left via sweat or urine, leaving roughly 5% in the hair and saliva.

Q: What are THC metabolites?

A: When individuals consume THC, it is broken down in the body into several substances known as THC metabolites.

These byproducts of THC can be stored in fat tissues and are gradually eliminated from the body through urine and feces.

The presence of THC metabolites is typically what drug tests identify to determine if someone has recently used marijuana.

Understanding how THC metabolites work is crucial for individuals looking to pass a drug test effectively.

Q: How fast do THC detox pills work?

A: The results vary from one remedy to the next. While some detox pills work within just a few hours, others take about 3-7 days to purge the body of THC thoroughly.

The capsules that work within a few hours are suitable for individuals who need to pass a drug test on the same day.

Q: How can a user speed up the detoxification process?

A: Drinking a lot of water can help users reduce their time detoxifying their bodies. They can also take a THC detox supplement and drink more water for passing drug tests.

Q: What is the best detox for THC?

A: Some of the best THC detox products include Pass Your Test, TestClear, and Rescue Cleanse.

Q: How does THC detox mouthwash work?

A: The only way that a mouthwash rids the body of THC is in the saliva. It is meant to be used for individuals who take an oral drug test.

Q: What’s the best THC detox method?

A: Using a combination of water, exercise, electrolytes, and THC detox supplements and detox drinks is the best way to flush THC from the system.

Q: What are the best home remedies for passing a drug test?

A: Individuals who want to eliminate THC naturally should exercise more, drink more water, and include more electrolytes in their daily diet.

Some people swear by using lemon, cayenne pepper, and other home remedies, but the evidence on how effective these remedies are is a little thin.

Q: Is THC detox dangerous at home?

A: No. There are no significant side effects associated with detoxifying the body from THC while at home.

However, consumers should be cautious when they try to stop their marijuana dependency because it can lead to health risks for the brain.

Q: What’s the best THC Detox drink?

A: The most popular THC detox drinks include TestClear, Rescue Cleanse, and Pass Your Test.

Q: How does synthetic urine work for drug tests?

A: The synthetic urine is made in a lab. It is placed in a testing container and then used in place of real urine.

Q: Does a niacin flush beat a drug test?

A: Unfortunately, the evidence regarding niacin use to defeat a drug test is minimal. There is no consistent proof that niacin is an effective solution for beating a drug test.

Q: What are the best THC detox pills?

A: TestClear and Pass Your Test are the top detox pills on the market right now, helping the body naturally purge THC with proven natural ingredients.

Q: Is cranberry juice good for THC detox?

A: Currently, there is no evidence to support the use of cranberry as a way to purge THC from the body. However, it is rich in antioxidants, so it is an excellent detox method for individuals who want to improve the body’s natural detoxification.

Q: Is apple cider vinegar good for THC detox?

A: Despite extraordinarily little evidence to back it up, apple cider vinegar is often used to help THC detoxification.

Q: What should users do if they don’t have time for a THC detox?

A: Before any drug test, users can start by taking their at-home test to see if cannabis is actually in their system.

If the test is within 24 hours, users should drink as much water as possible and use a THC detox supplement known to work within this limited time frame.

Individuals with a test over 24 hours should do the same while exercising. In some cases, using synthetic urine may be the only option for individuals who need to test clean but naturally cannot.

Q: Is it legal to fake a drug test?

A: Before a drug test, it is essential to be clear about its laws. According to the law, creating or possessing a device specifically designed to bypass a positive result on a drug test is illegal. However, the cheating of the drug test is not technically illegal.

Q: Does alcohol help pass a THC drug test?

A: Since alcohol cannot detoxify the body, it cannot help users pass a drug test. The opposite is true. Research shows that consuming alcohol can increase THC levels.

Q: Does exercising help me pass a drug test?

A: Yes, but the effects are not instant. Exercising helps the body to burn fat. Since stored fat in the body can retain THC in the cells, losing weight can reduce THC’s amount of time in the body.

If the user decides to exercise within 24 hours of the test, the opposite effect is actual. The THC is released from stored fat, but it remains in the body as a detectable compound during this time.

Q: Are home drug tests accurate?

A: Any reliable test is 99% accurate when testing for drugs at home.

The Top THC Detox Products in 2024 Final Thoughts

Anyone who knows that they have a THC drug test ahead of them should properly prepare with one of the top THC detox formulas listed above. While some of the remedies completely purge THC from the body, others temporarily cover it up so the user can pass the test. Consumers can remove THC from the equation with the proper regimen and just focus on their future.