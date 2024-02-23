Vitality Now Fungus Exodus Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Fake Customer Results?

According to statistics, toenail fungus affects one in every ten people, or 14% of the general population. Fungus infections cause itching; it’s ugly, thus affecting your confidence and causing embarrassment when you remove your shoes. Many available topical treatments claim to treat toenail fungus, but many do not work from the inside out.

Introducing Fungus Exodus, a doctor-formulated supplement that contains fungus-eliminating nutrients that tackle the condition at the cellular level. The manufacturer says it kills fungus in seconds and restores your healthy nail appearance.

The following is a comprehensive Fungus Exodus review that will help you learn about what this fungus-eliminating supplement can do.

What is Fungus Exodus?

Fungus Exodus is a premium fungus-eliminating oral supplement that aids in toenail fungus. It attacks the condition from the root cause. It is an antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial nutrient that promotes overall health.

The doctor-formulated supplement helps strengthen your nails and improve their appearance. It restores your confidence and brings younger, healthier, and happier feet. Fungus Exodus is rich in fungus, eliminating nutrients that are tested and proven to fight even the toughest toenail fungus.

According to the website, Fungus Exodus is better than topical treatment options as it penetrates your body to find the condition’s root cause. The formula provides daily defense so that you don’t have to deal with toenail fungus in the future.

Fungus Exodus delivers the best results using the highest-quality vitamins, minerals, and plants. The plant-based formula provides a comprehensive approach to reducing pain, inflammation, and discomfort.

Longevity expert and former NASA scientist manufactures the Fungus Exodus formula. A third-party lab tests the ingredients in the fungus eliminator to ensure potency and purity. The manufacturer guarantees safety by producing each batch of Fungus Exodus in a facility that adheres to the FDA and GMP quality standards.

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How Does Fungus Exodus Work?

According to the Vitality Now website, Fungus Exodus uses the world’s strongest ingredients to combat toenail fungus. It promises fungus-free feet in the shortest time possible. The formula has ingredients that interfere with the fungal cell membranes, inhibiting growth and causing the toenail fungus to die.

Fungus Exodus contains ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties that eliminate inflammation caused by fungal infections. It also reduces discomfort and promotes a healthy inflammatory response. The formula is packed with antioxidants that flush out toxins and free radicals. The antioxidants also strengthen the immune system, enabling you to fight future infections.

The fungus eliminator destroys the enzymes involved in fungus metabolism. It has antibacterial and antiviral nutrients that fight bacteria and viruses. Fungus Exodus attacks the root cause of toenail fungus at the cellular level, ensuring you stay protected for a long time. It restores your natural nail color, strengthens your nails, and eliminates odor.

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The Ingredients in Fungus Exodus

Fungus Exodus contains a blend of the highest-quality plants, vitamins, and minerals. The ingredients are carefully selected and produced according to the strictest safety and purity standards.

Oregano Powder (300mg)

Carvacrol and thymol are compounds in Oregano powder that fight toenail fungus. Oregano contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that eliminate oxidative stress and reduce inflammation caused by fungal infections.

Basil Powder (200mg)

Studies revealed that Basil powder has compounds like eugenol and linalool that prevent fungal growth by destroying the fungal cell membranes. Basil powder exhibits anti-inflammatory effects that lower inflammation. It also has antioxidants that safeguard your cells against damage.

Lemongrass Powder (100mg)

Lemongrass powder contains citral and geraniol, which possess antifungal and antibacterial properties that prevent fungal growth. The compounds also destroy the enzymes involved in fungal growth and metabolism. Lemongrass powder is a detoxifier that assists the body to get rid of toxins.

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Green Tea Extract (100mg)

The main compound in green tea extract is catechins, which help the body fight fungal infections and oxidative stress. Green tea’s epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is rich in antifungal properties that destroy the fungal cell membrane, inhibit fungal growth, and interfere with fungal metabolism. Green tea extract strengthens the immune system and reduces inflammation.

Garlic Powder (100mg)

Garlic powder has a high content of allicin, an antifungal and antibacterial agent that prevents fungal growth. It combats oxidative stress, strengthens the body’s defense system, and reduces inflammation caused by fungal infections.

Olive Oil (75mg)

Olive oil contains compounds like polyphenols and squalene, which may exhibit antifungal and antioxidant effects, supporting the elimination of fungi and protecting cells from oxidative stress. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that lessen inflammation linked to fungal infections. Olive oil contains healthy fat that aids in absorbing fat-soluble nutrients in the body.

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The Benefits of Fungus Exodus

Reduces pain and discomfort- toenail fungus can cause pain when you press the toe or wear shoes that don’t fit. Fungus Exodus has powerful nutrients that help ease pain and discomfort.

Restores the natural color of your nails. Toenail fungus causes discoloration and makes the toes appear ugly. The Fungus Exodus formula helps restore natural color, making your toes look healthier and happier.

Fights toenail fungus- Fungus Exodus penetrates deep into your body and fights toenail fungus from the root cause. It attacks at the cellular level, destroying the fungus cell membrane and preventing further growth.

Reduce inflammation- Fungus Exodus is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients that reduce inflammation caused by fungal infection. It soothes the affected area and neutralizes pain.

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How to Use Fungus Exodus

The recommended Fungus Exodus dosage, according to the website, is two capsules once per day. You can take one capsule in the morning and the second capsule in midday, with or without food. After monitoring your progress with the two daily capsules, you may increase your dosage to 3-4 daily. However, you should not take more than four capsules each day.

Fungus Exodus contains potent ingredients scientifically proven to fight toenail fungus and prevent future attacks. The nutrients restore your confidence and healthier feet. Use Fungus Exodus as a daily defense for at least 3- 6 months to enjoy its full benefits.

The fungus fighter contains the six most powerful ingredients formulated in the right proportions for optimal benefits. Each component is 100% natural and safe for consumption. Fungus Exodus is suitable for anyone who wants to kill toenail fungus and improve toenail health.

Children below 18 and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should not use Fungus Exodus. For maximum safety, consult your healthcare practitioner before using the fungus eliminator if you are under medication or have a pre-existing medical condition.

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Customer Reviews

One verified customer says, “I’ve been taking other antifungal [treatments] for years with no results. I started taking this product and have been seeing great results. I feel more energized and fresh when I wake up in the morning. It works so well I also ordered it for my mom.”

Another customer says, “This product has been the only real answer to my embarrassing toenail fungus that I’ve dealt with for over 25/30 years! Within 6 months’ time I am very pleased with what I am seeing. Of course, there was work to clip away the old so the new would finally start coming back! It wasn’t a carefree process, but, little by little I saw a difference in my toenail growth!”

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

Fungus Exodus is only accessible online on the official Vitality Now website. Here are the three pricing options available:

One bottle of Fungus Exodus at $69 + a small shipping fee;

Three bottles of Fungus Exodus at $59.00 Each + free shipping and handling;

Six bottles of Fungus Exodus at $49.00 Each + free shipping and handling.

Each Fungus Exodus package is completely protected by a six-month money-back guarantee, which means you can get a full refund if the product fails to meet your expectations. You are eligible for a refund even if you return empty bottles. Contact the customer service team at care@vitalitynow.org or call 1-800-599-0746 to initiate the refund.

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Bonuses

Every six-bottle package of Fungus Exodus comes with three complimentary gifts valued at $74.98.

Bonus 1: The Fungus-Free Life: 10 Tips to Avoid Toenail Fungus– the book uncovers useful information on preventing toenail fungus. It clears common misconceptions surrounding the condition and provides ten tips on how to keep your toenail healthy. You will learn habits that can cause toenail fungus, from choosing the right footwear to overall cleaning rituals.

Bonus 2: From The Inside Out: Nourish your toenails with foods that fight fungus– Dr. Sam Walters provides simple recipes that support strong toenails. It provides foods that combat toenail fungus and foods to avoid to maintain optimal toenail health. You will find 30 simple and delicious recipes containing scientifically proven ingredients that fight toenail fungus. The book has comprehensive recipes from breakfast and lunch to dinner.

Bonus 3: Free Shipping and Handling– For any three or six-bottle purchase of Fungus Exodus, you get free shipping and handling, valued at $15.

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Conclusion

Fungus Exodus is a doctor-formulated supplement that uses premium ingredients that help eliminate toenail fungus. It addresses the root cause of toenail fungus in the comfort of your home. The formula helps restore confidence by giving you younger, fungus-free, healthier toenails.

The fungus eliminator contains fungus, eliminating nutrients that fight even the most stubborn fungus. It destroys fungus in a matter of seconds. Fungus Exodus is better than topical treatments as it penetrates deep into your body, reaching the underlying cause and making it harder for fungus to return in the future.

The Fungus Exodus formula provides sustainable results when used consistently. The ingredients in the fungus eliminator are 100% organic and sourced from the purest and most potent sources on earth. The blend of ingredients goes through third-party testing to ensure maximum quality. Each batch of Fungus Exodus is produced in a safe, FDA-approved, and GMP-certified facility, and a 180-day money-back guarantee backs all purchases. You will also receive fast, free shipping and bonuses on selected Fungus Exodus packages.

Enjoy fungus-free toenails with Vitality Now Fungus Exodus!