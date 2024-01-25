Earth Echo Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Review – Really Work as Advertised?

When was the last time you got a good night’s sleep? Millions of Americans have poor sleep quality. As a result, they turn to their doctor for a solution. Most physicians will recommend melatonin for your sleep. However, this natural hormone isn’t the right solution. Many Americans also turn to CBD to improve their sleep quality.

The problem with these natural solutions is that they leave you feeling foggy in the morning, and it takes a while for your brain to adapt to their use. Unfortunately, CBD and melatonin also reduce REM sleep, which is critical for clearing the neural pathways in your brain and improving your sleep quality.

When natural solutions fail, many doctors recommend sleeping medications like “z-drugs” to help their patients get a good night’s sleep. However, these medications are habit-forming, and stopping them after a week or so of use will give you the worst insomnia of your life. You struggle to get to sleep, leaving you in a never-ending cycle of addiction that you can’t escape – unless you want a few sleepless nights in a row.

Sleep is critical to our well-being and health, but it’s not worth poisoning yourself with sleep drugs or supplements that don’t work as they should. It would help if you had a natural solution to your sleepless nights. Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites offers a natural solution to the problem and the promise of your best night’s sleep.

Introducing Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites – Boost Adenosine Production for Better Sleep

Danette May is the mind behind the Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites formula. She has a 20-year career as a certified trainer and nutritionist. During her career, Danette published two books and appeared on major media outlets like NBC, US Magazine, Access Hollywood Live, and many more.

She got the idea for Bliss Bites after taking a trip to Costa Rica, where she learned about the healing powers of ceremonial cacao from local villagers. After drinking a cacao drink in a ritual, she experienced the best sleep of her life. That event inspired her to make a natural sleep aid, resulting in Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites.

This chocolate is different from what you find at the local grocery store. It increases levels of “adenosine” in the brain, the chemical that causes you to feel sleepy. The nutrients in the cacao lower cortisol production, leaving you feeling relaxed while eliminating stress.

Sugar-free formulation with no spike in glucose levels.

No chemicals that interfere with your metabolism.

You won’t pick up extra weight from this chocolate with the low-calorie formulation.

No artificial ingredients.

Try Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites now and experience the difference!

What are the Ingredients in Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites?

Every batch of Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites contains third-party tested ingredients to ensure you get a safe and effective sleep supplement. The company sources ingredients from sustainable partners, ensuring consistency between batches and the best results with your supplementation.

Danette combined ceremonial-grade cacao with other ingredients clinically proven to induce sleep. Here’s what you find in every piece of Bliss Bites.

Cacao

Every Bliss Bite contains 72% raw, ceremonial-grade cacao. This cacao differs from the 90% and 80% cacao chocolate bars you buy at the grocery store. Cacao is rich in natural compounds that increase adenosine production.

Lemon Balm

This ingredient soothes the nervous system, preparing you for sleep. It improves sleep quality and prevents you from waking up during the night.

Chamomile

This ingredient creates a nervous effect on the nervous system, calming you before bed. You will feel more relaxed, and you will fall asleep faster.

Click here to get all the details about Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites >>>

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)

GABA is the most abundant neurotransmitter in the body and is essential for regulating the circadian rhythm and the sleep cycle.

Saffron

This Indian spice helps to alter your brainwaves during sleep, giving you deeper sleep with more REM.

Natural Sweetening Complex

Bliss Bites are sugar-free. While all chocolate manufacturers add extra sugar to their formula, Rest includes a natural sweetener complex featuring coconut sugar and caramel that doesn’t spike blood sugar levels. They’re safe for diabetics and won’t interfere with insulin production.

How Do I Use Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites & What Results Can I Expect?

Eat a block of this flavorful, rich chocolate after finishing your evening meal and at least an hour before bed. It melts in your mouth and tastes like real chocolate. This dosing strategy gives your body and brain enough time to build up your adenosine levels, preparing you for sleep.

Combine this chocolate into your sleep hygiene routine and use it every day. It doesn’t have addictive properties. Unlike many other natural sleep formulas, this chocolate doesn’t contain CBD. So, you won’t wake up feeling groggy in the morning, and there’s no interference with your REM sleep.

Most users claim they see benefits from the first time they use chocolate. Sleep quality improves as the body adapts to the increase in adenosine over the coming weeks.

Read what others are saying and decide for yourself >>>

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites – Pros & Cons

Pros

Improve your sleep quality.

Contains 60 calories, 4g carbs, 1g fiber, 3g total sugars

Fall asleep faster and wake less during the night,

Put an end to tossing and turning.

Wake up feeling refreshed.

CBD-free formula.

Bonuses with bundle deals.

Deep discount pricing on bundles.

Cons

Only available from the official online store.

Limited-time promotional deal.

No bonuses with single box orders.

Order Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites on Promotion

These delicious bedtime treats are available exclusively from the online store; you won’t find them on Amazon or in health shops. Fortunately, by ordering directly from the manufacturer, you get a great discount on the regular retail price, and there are even bigger savings if you take a bundle deal.

One box of Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites to experiment with them and see if they work for you. One box retails for $59.99, saving you 25% off the regular price of $79.99. You’ll need to pay a shipping fee.

A Three-box bundle for a better deal and pay $49.99 each (order total $149.97). You save 37% off the regular retail price and get free shipping on your order.

Buy a Four-box bundle and get one box free (five boxes total). You pay $39.99 each (order total ($199.96). Save 50% off the regular retail price of $399.95 and get free shipping with your order.

Every Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites box comes with a no-nonsense 60-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t get results in the first week, you can return your boxes for a full refund. You’re getting a two-month risk-free opportunity to use these delicious bedtime snacks. Contact the company at:

Product Support: support@earthechofoods.com

Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Order Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Bundles for Free Bonuses

When you order a Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites bundle, you receive these two digital eBooks as a free gift. They complement your use of Bliss Bites and offer tips and tricks to help you improve your sleep quality.

Bonus #1 – “Cacao Meditations” ($29.95 value)

Listen to these two meditations before you go to sleep. They calm the mind and put you in the right state, allowing sleep to overcome you quickly. You’ll be lights out as soon as your head hits the pillow.

Bonus #2 – “Sleep Secrets That Worked for Craig” ($29.95 value)

These tips come from Dannette’s husband, Craig. Learn what made a difference to his sleep quality and try them yourself!

Order now and get bonuses!

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites – FAQ

Q: How many boxes of Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites should I order?

A: Since you get a special manufacturer pricing discount on these delicious night time treats, why not order the four-pack bundle? You get an extra box free and the best price available on this effective sleep enhancement formula. If you don’t get results, return your boxes for a full refund.

Q: What are people saying about their Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites results?

A: Visit the official online store, and you’ll see dozens of testimonials from real users talking about how Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites improved their sleep quality. Become the next success story and order your bundle deal today!

Q: Normal chocolate bars contain caffeine, isn’t it in Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites?

A: No. These bedtime treats don’t contain an active form of caffeine that keeps you awake. They improve sleep quality and have no stimulatory effect on the nervous system.

Q: How do Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites compare to melatonin supplements?

A: Melatonin is a hormone the brain uses to optimize the sleep/wake cycle. If you haven’t used this supplement before, stay away from it. Melatonin supplementation causes you to feel groggy the following morning and reduces cognitive performance. Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites don’t cause any adverse effects. You wake up in the morning feeling like a million dollars.

Q: Will Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites work for anyone?

A: Yes! Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites work for men and women of all ages. Whether you’re a senior looking to replace your need for sleep medication or a 20-something or 40-something adult looking to improve your sleep quality, these chocolate treats will improve the therapeutic value of your sleep.

(OFFICIAL DEAL) Click Here to Order Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites from Its Official Online Store!