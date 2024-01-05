Best Online Therapy Programs (Top Virtual Therapy Platforms) 2024

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Mental health covers various aspects of a person’s life, including psychological, emotional, and overall well being. It affects the way we think and act. It also helps determine how we make healthy choices, relate to others, and handle stress.

From childhood to adolescence to adulthood, mental health is crucial at every phase of life.

Over the years, mental illness has become common in the United States, with nearly one in five adults facing mental health issues. Mental disorders can vary from mild to moderate to severe in terms of severity based on different conditions. Mental illness can become a massive problem if not handled timely.

Fortunately, the time has changed, and today you can find various websites offering free and paid online therapy sessions to help deal with mental health issues.

To help you pick the best online therapy session, we’ve shortlisted some top online therapy programs you should try in 2024.

The Top 17 Best Online Therapy Programs in 2024

Take a look at these great online therapy programs of 2024:

Better Help

Talk Space

ReGain

Brightside

Calmerry

Online-Therapy.com

MyWellbeing

Health Sapiens

Faithful Counseling

Teen Counseling

Pride Counseling

Self-Therapy Journey

Cerebral

Doctor on Demand

MDLive

7Cups

Neuro Balance Therapy

Better Help

If you’re looking for one of the best online therapy programs, look no further than Better Help. This program offers therapy sessions for individuals and couples.

Better Help is a standout name in the business because of having the world’s largest network of accredited, licensed, and experienced professionals. These therapists help patients handle anxiety, grief, trauma, depression, and other mental health issues.

If you’re looking for a therapy session as effective as an in-person session with a therapist, Better Help might be ideal.

Talk Space

Talk Space is another well-rated online therapy program that allows you to connect with the right counselor instantly. It also gives you an option to text your therapist 24/7.

You simply need to complete a quick and easy one-minute online assessment to connect with a therapist who suits you best. You can also choose various support levels based on your budget and needs.

According to Talk Space, the patients have experienced dramatic changes over eight weeks of using this program – more effective than an in-person therapy session.

Talk Space claims nearly forty-four percent of patients have seen significant changes after two months, while twenty-five percent of in-person users reportedly experienced the same level of change.

ReGain

ReGain is another fantastic online therapy program that offers sessions for individuals and couples. You can begin your session anytime and anywhere. ReGain is among the top online therapy programs because of having licensed and experienced therapists.

You simply need to give a quick assessment to connect with the therapist who fulfills your needs. This therapist will help you handle various mental health issues, including anxiety, trauma, depression, etc.

ReGain also provides its users with different ways to communicate with their therapist, including text, video chat, or a phone call.

Brightside

Brightside is another renowned platform that offers customized therapy sessions based on each patient’s needs.

The company claims its therapy sessions have helped eighty-five percent of users attain better health within three months. Brightside Health has many licensed therapists, each having a Master’s degree or higher.

All these therapists are licensed and experienced professionals in their field.

The unique thing about this online therapy program is its app that allows you to track your progress. The app uses a science-based tracking system, helping you take care of yourself effectively.

Calmerry

Calmerry is a top-notch online therapy program specifically designed to help individuals with anxiety. If you’re finding it hard to deal with anxiety, Calmerry is ideal for you.

Calmerry has a team of experienced therapists that helps people feel better. Starting price of this therapy program is $42. At such a reasonable price, you get an opportunity to connect with top-notch counselors that fulfill your lifestyle needs.

You need to fill out a quick survey, select a subscription plan, and make an online payment. Calmerry’s team will find a perfect therapist for all your needs in just twenty-four hours.

Online-Therapy.com

Online-Therapy.com is one of the best online therapy programs that allow you to connect with a qualified counselor within sixty seconds.

This online therapy program started in 2009, intending to help people cope with mental issues differently. Today, this platform offers various plans that include:

Professional therapy sessions

Yoga

Activity plans

Live sessions

Worksheets

Customized plans

You can start an online therapy session on any device, anytime and anywhere. You also get the option to track your progress whenever you want. Online-Therapy.com has everything you’d want in an online therapy program with many benefits.

MyWellbeing

MyWellbeing is an online therapy program that lets you choose the best-suited therapist from three potential matches. Simply answer some straightforward questions and get connected with a qualified therapist.

Once you’ve found your match, this program schedules free phone consultations to help you get started. MyWellbeing has a team of therapists specializing in various areas of wellness, including anxiety, stress, trauma, depression, chronic illness, and more.

MyWellbeing is one of the best if you’re looking for a fantastic online therapy program.

Health Sapiens

Health Sapiens is an ideal online therapy platform for those with a low budget. This program allows you to connect with experienced professionals to help you deal with mental health issues.

Another perk of choosing Health Sapiens focuses on your overall wellness, not just your mental health. You can improve your overall well being by getting 24/7 access to doctors through this program.

In addition to that, Health Sapiens is also a subscription-based online therapy program that is cheaper yet as effective as a face-to-face therapy session.

Faithful Counseling

Faithful Counseling is another top online therapy program that provides different ways to cope with mental health issues.

You can connect with a therapist anywhere by simply completing a brief assessment. You can have your individually-scheduled sessions as well as text-based sessions.

Faithful Counseling also offers faith-based counseling that includes advising on spiritual matters and learning different ways to connect to God.

Overall, it’s a tremendous online therapy program with effective outcomes like an in-person therapy session.

Teen Counseling

As the name implies, Teen Counseling is a well-rated online therapy program designed explicitly for teens. This program has a team of eleven thousand licensed therapists that helps teens with mental health issues.

Once you have signed up for this program, you have options to get therapy over video chat, phone call, or messaging.

In addition, Teen Counseling’s therapists specialize in various mental issues that teenagers face, including anxiety, bullying, relationships issues, trauma, depression, and more. By signing up for Teen Counseling, you can enjoy the feel of an in-person therapy session at a lower price.

Pride Counseling

Pride Counseling is an online therapy program that gives professional therapy to individuals dealing with mental health issues. This program is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. By signing up for Pride Counseling, you can connect to a qualified specialist who fulfills your needs.

In addition to that, you can communicate with your therapist any time, apart from your scheduled time.

Overall, this online therapy program is affordable, easy to access, and gives tremendous benefits similar to an expensive face-to-face therapy session.

Self-Therapy Journey

According to the official website of Self-Therapy Journey, this online therapy program is a Global Positioning System (GPS) for your mind. It can improve your overall health, boost self-confidence, and transform your psychological issues.

This program has a team of therapists specializing in multiple psychological disorders, including anger, eating issues, depression, shyness, inner critic issues, emotional wounds, and shyness.

Self-Therapy Journey also helps you deal with health capacity issues such as self-esteem, intimacy, work confidence, social confidence, and assertiveness.

Simply give a quick assessment and sign up for this program instantly. Overall, it’s a tremendous online therapy program that helps you deal with many mental health issues.

Cerebral

Cerebral is another popular online therapy program that helps combat insomnia, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and anxiety.

By signing up for Cerebral, you can get care counseling, prescriber visits, and doorstep delivery of medications for just $30, which is remarkable.

In addition to that, once you’ve signed up for Cerebral, you get a subscription plan that includes the following:

Medication delivery

Video appointments

Phone appointments

Medication management

Regular assessments

Overall, it is one of the top online therapy programs, offering everything you’d desire.

Doctor on Demand

Doctor on Demand gives you 24/7 access to highly-qualified doctors and therapists who help you with mental disorders. By signing up for this program, you get instant access to licensed counselors within a few minutes.

While it’s impossible to find medical platforms available 24/7, Doctor on Demand is perfect in such situations. It helps you connect with licensed medical professionals irrespective of time and place.

This program has a straightforward sign-up process. Once you’ve registered, you can enjoy various benefits, such as personalized care for the body and mind.

MDLive

Suppose you’re looking for a quick, hassle-free online therapy program to help you with mental health issues; look no further than MDLive. This program has a team of certified doctors and therapists that help you deal with anxiety, stress, and other issues.

You only need to follow a three-step process to sign up for this program. Those three steps are as follows:

Create an account

Schedule an appointment

Get connected with a qualified therapist

What makes MDLive great is that it does not charge any hidden fees for its therapy session. After signing up for this program, you even get a chance to connect with a dermatologist. Today, MDLive is one of the popular online therapy programs with experts specializing in various areas of wellbeing.

In addition to that, this program also comes with an easy-to-use mobile app, allowing you to track your progress on any device at any time.

7Cups

7Cups is another renowned online therapy program with a team of experienced counselors to provide users with free emotional support. While all other online therapy programs on our list are paid, 7Cups is remarkably free.

This program gives you free 24/7 access to volunteers so you can discuss your mental health issues with them. However, this program also comes with paid options, and you can get counseling sessions from qualified therapists for around $150-a-month.

Today, 7Cups has a team of 180 therapists and around three hundred thousand trained volunteers. These professionals have helped around twenty-five million people over the years.

Neuro Balance Therapy

Neuro Balance Therapy is a unique inclusion on our list. This popular online therapy program charges you a one-time fee and provides eBooks and videos to help you perform proven therapy methods at home.

As we grow older, our body’s balance starts decreasing. This is where Neuro Balance Therapy comes into play. You can improve your balance by following the strategies mentioned in this program without paying for an appointment with a therapist.

In addition, this program also provides users with a spike ball to help them restore their balance. Overall, it is different from other programs on our list.

Factors We Considered to Choose the Best Online Therapy Programs

You can find numerous online therapy programs these days. However, not all of them work. That said, we selected the best online therapy programs based on the following factors:

Licensed and Certified Therapists

The top online therapy programs have teams of licensed, experienced, and certified therapists to help people deal with mental health issues. It’s one of the essential factors because what’s the point of getting a therapy session if it’s not being conducted by a professional? That’s what the patients pay for.

Custom Matching According to Needs

If you’re looking for an online therapy program to help you deal with a particular issue such as anxiety, you’d want a therapist specializing in that area. The top online therapy programs have numerous professionals who deal in different areas, making it easy for users to pick their preferred therapist.

Custom Matching According to Demographics

The best online therapy programs match users according to their demographics, gender, age, and other factors. It’s essential because while some people work comfortably with the same gender, others like working with the opposite gender. We preferred online therapy programs with multiple options to the best-suited therapist.

Ease of Use

While some online therapy programs are challenging, others have confusing registration processes and complex websites and mobile apps. We preferred online therapy programs that are easy to use.

Different Communication Modes

While some patients like face-to-face (video chat) communication with the therapist, others like communicating over text, email, phone calls. We selected the ones with different modes of communication to provide users convenience.

Convenient Scheduling

While some therapy programs schedule your sessions according to the availability of their therapists, the best ones make scheduling hassle-free. We preferred the programs with smooth scheduling processes.

User Feedback

Client reviews play a crucial role in choosing a top-class online therapy program. Before creating our list of the best programs, we read many reviews they have attained so far. Though it’s virtually impossible to get a five-star rating from every client, the elite therapy programs have thousands of positive reviews from clients.

Access to Digital Worksheets and Other Materials

Even if you have an in-person therapy session with your therapist, you still get access to essential materials, such as digital worksheets. We gave the edge to online programs that provide their clients with essential materials.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Whether you pay $50 or $500 for an online therapy session, you always want the best results. The top therapy programs come with a money-back policy. If you’re unsatisfied with the results, you’re entitled to a refund. That said, we preferred programs that have confidence in their services.

Cost and Value

Though online therapy sessions are not free of cost, they are a bit cheaper than face-to-face sessions. They usually cost around $50-200 a week. Some therapy programs also have monthly payment options.

Though we selected the programs with good value for money, we did not consider a specific price tag. If someone pays a good amount of money, they should get the services that justify the price tag.

Advantages of Online Therapy Programs

Here are some of the perks you can get from online therapy sessions:

As Effective As In-Person Therapy Sessions

Studies suggest that online therapy sessions are usually as effective as face-to-face sessions. Some studies even claim they are more effective. Some people like in-person therapy sessions, but online sessions are just as good.

Multiple Communication Modes

While some people have no issues discussing their issues with the therapist face-to-face, some prefer discussing them over messaging or calling. Some even like to get therapy via video chats. Online therapy is beneficial since it provides multiple modes of communication, making it easy for users to discuss their problems through their preferred medium.

Access to Mental Health Issues in Remote Areas

It’s one of the best advantages of online therapy for those who live in remote areas or don’t have clinics near them. You simply need a device and internet connection, and you can have your therapy session conducted any time and anywhere.

Cost-Effective and Convenient

An online therapy session saves a lot of time that you might waste visiting a therapist. You can also avoid some unwanted costs such as car fuel, etc.

Immediate Assistance

Online therapy sessions provide immediate assistance. That means they allow you to connect with certified therapists within minutes. In this way, you can get support instantly and have your issues resolved as quickly as possible.

24/7 Availability

It’s virtually impossible to find even the world’s top therapists twenty-four hours and seven days a week. That’s where an online therapy session is highly beneficial. These sessions are available 24/7 to help patients deal with mental health issues.

In addition, high-profile online programs usually have a multitude of therapists available at different times of the day, making it feasible for patients to talk to the experts at any time.

Disadvantages of Online Therapy Sessions

There is no denying online therapy programs have so many plus points. However, they do have some disadvantages you should not ignore. Let’s discuss:

Insurance Coverage Issue

Based on the state of your insurance play, an online therapy company might or might not cover the cost of your online therapy. Some platforms are even reluctant to accept insurance as payment. That said, you end up paying out-of-pocket for these online sessions.

Some States May Have Restrictions on Online Therapy

Some states prohibit therapists from providing therapy sessions in other states. States generally demand professionals to get a license to conduct therapy sessions in that specific part of the country. It makes it difficult for those living in smaller states since there are not many therapists available compared to more populated states.

Not All Online Therapy Programs Work

You can find numerous online programs (like the ones on our list) that provide excellent services to help you deal with mental issues. However, you can’t rely on every therapy program out there. It’s essential to do thorough research before selecting an online therapy program. Or else, you might regret it later.

Lack of Body Language and Cues

Reading cues and body language can be an issue during an online therapy session, even if the session is conducted via a video chat. This can affect your treatment based on the type of therapy you like to get.

Not Perfect for Serious Psychiatric Disorders

Online therapies are well-rated for producing effective results regarding mental health issues. However, if you’re dealing with a severe psychiatric disorder, having a face-to-face therapy session would be better.

The Top 17 Best Online Therapy Programs in 2024 Final Words

Mental health plays a crucial part in every phase of life: childhood, teenage, or adulthood. It affects many aspects of life. Mental illness has become so common these days, with every one in five adults in the US suffering from it. Today, many individuals face mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, trauma, anger, etc.

Thankfully, numerous online therapy programs help people deal with mental health issues at home. Try a top online therapy program mentioned above if you dislike visiting a therapist.