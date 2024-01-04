Nerve Control 911 Reviews – Proven to Work or Fake PhytAge Labs Ingredients?

Nerve Control 911 is a health formulation designed to address the root of adult nerve problems. It has various ingredients that block pain pathways and inflammation throughout the body. How does it work? How safe is the nerve support formulation? Continue reading to find out more about Nerve Control 911 from PhytAge Labs.

About Nerve Control 911

Damaged or irritated nerves can affect your total well-being. According to Sandra Reiger, a leading scientist at the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, a unique set of “fingerprints” remains after your nerves get damaged. The research shows that you can manage chronic nerve problems using some ingredients and making lifestyle changes.

The nerve pain fingerprint theory allows experts, including doctors, to track nerve damage progression, understand the root of nerve issues, and use new technology to manage nerve problems. Similar studies published in the Journal of Diabetes and Pain suggest nerve toxins are scattered at the pain source. The discoveries prove you can restore optimal nerve health regardless of your condition.

Nerve Control 911 is for anyone experiencing:

Numbness or tingling sensations in the hands and feet that spread gradually to other body parts

Aching and soreness in the feet

Burning, throbbing, stinging sensations that magnify when you touch joint surfaces such as floor or bed

Pins and needles sensations

Sudden cramps on the extreme limbs

Skin that is always sore or wounded

Sensitivity to cold and heat

Nerve Control 911 is a dietary formulation comprising Chinese-based herbs proven to wash away nerve toxins at cellular levels. It is designed to work regardless of your medical records and is unlikely to trigger side effects. The formulator likens the herbal blend to a “crime scene crew that “arrests” the nerve –toxin before locking it away. The plant-based alliance also heals and nourishes the different nerve cells.

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What causes neuropathies?

Sandra Reiger argues that you can manage neuropathy once you target the enzyme MMP-13. The enzyme acts as a toxin in the nerves. An excess of MMP-13 on the skin eats away the collagen that keeps the skin cells together. The collagen is crucial in keeping the dermis solid and free from damage.

High amounts of MMP-13 expose nerve endings, leading to pain and discomfort when walking or performing everyday activities. Nerve Control 911 supplement is fortified with natural components that inhibit the activities of the MMP-13 enzyme, restore collagen production, and augment nerve health.

Air pollution, blue light from screens, unhealthy foods, and contaminated foods increase the amounts of MMP-13 enzyme in the human body. Nerve Control 911 supplement maker argues that most Americans complain of nerve issues because of the surge in environmental toxins. The external stressors degrade the nerve endings, leading to various symptoms of nerve problems, including pain and coordination issues.

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How Does Nerve Control 911 Work?

PhytAge Labs supplement contains natural ingredients that target the underlying cause of nerve issues. The Nerve Control 911 ingredients can effectively and safely block the seven pain pathways that cause nerve problems. Below is a scientific explanation of how the formulation works:

Lower COX-2 Enzyme

PhytAge Labs believes the COX-2 enzyme triggers harmful inflammation that causes nerve pain. Most pharmaceutical drugs, such as aspirin and naproxen, block COX-2 action. However, these NSAIDs target the COX-1 enzyme that protects the digestive lining and kidney. Nerve Control 911 uses a multi-pronged approach to block COX-2 enzymes without giving users any side effects, including digestive and renal issues.

Block PGE-2 Enzyme

It is expected to experience joint pain after physical activities such as jogging. During exercise, certain acids pile on the joints and can trigger inflammations. However, normal body neutralize the acidity within a few hours, thus lowering pain. PGE-2 is a lipid compound proven to damage essential joint and connective tissues. Nerve Control 911 is rich in herbal nutrients that squelch COX-2 and PGE-2 enzymes.

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Inhibit 5-LOX

Nerve Control 911 claims 5-Lox is a dangerous enzyme that can trigger nerve problems. The alpha nutrients in Nerve Control 911 aid in blocking 5-LOX, hence preventing harmful inflammations. TNF-Alpha: The cytokine is the primary cause of bone degradation, joint problems, and chronic back pain. The pain pathway enzyme promotes inflammation that destroys bones, nerves, and tissues. Nerve Control 911 is packed with ingredients that block TNF-alpha formation.

iNOS

The body requires nitric oxide for better blood circulation. However, excess molecule levels trigger harmful inflammations and block cellular functions. Nerve Control 911 is an oral dietary formulation that ensures the nitric oxide molecules remain in stable ranges.

Reactive Nitrogen Species

RNS is an enzyme that supports nitric oxide production, therefore surging inflammation markers. Some Nerve Control 911 nutrients lower RNS levels and block harmful inflammations from forming.

NF Kappa B

The blood proteins regulate multiple cytokines and cause asthma allergies, among other respiratory tract inflammations. Nerve Control 911 utilizes NF Kappa B to alleviate aches and rashes and improve nerve health.

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Nerve Control 911 Ingredients

PhytAge Labs claims they use high-quality ingredients clinically proven to support nerve health. The formulation is made in a facility that follows the GMP and FDA manufacturing guidelines.

Passion Flower

Brewing passion flower tea can aid in soothing anxiety and promoting relaxation. Native Americans used the nutrient to treat various conditions, including earache, boils, and liver problems. Multiple studies indicate that passion flowers can benefit cognition and mental health. It may also soothe ADHD, insomnia, and stress.

Nerve Control 911 formulator argues that passion flowers can block enzymatic actions that trigger harmful inflammations. The nutrient can alleviate pain in joints and nerves, thereby improving overall mobility.

Marshmallow Root

Mucilage-packed plants have been used for years to treat inflammation and alleviate chronic pain. Marshmallow root is a demulcent plant that can augment nerve health. The anti-inflammatory blocks all the seven pain pathways believed to cause nerve issues. Oral consumption of marshmallow root can moisten and soothe the intestinal lining. The component helps strengthen the intestinal lining, thus reducing the risk of leaky gut diseases. Additionally, the demulcent anti-inflammatory can augment the respiratory and urinary tract.

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Prickly Pear Cactus

Prickly pear cactus has been used for generations to manage various health problems, including irregular blood sugar ranges, obesity, and high cholesterol. Studies prove that it has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. Consuming opuntia regulates the glycemic index by reducing fasting glucose and surging glucose metabolism. Studies indicate the Nopal plant can raise fat metabolism, promoting weight loss. The prickly pear cactus is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that can protect different cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage.

Corydalis Yanhusuo

Corydalis is rich in DHCB and has proven to block neuropathic pain and reduce inflammation. According to Nerve Control 911., the ingredient works like NSAIDs and pain medications. Corydalis blocks the pain signals in the brain and may be effective in alleviating pain compared to pharmaceutical painkillers. Corydalis regularly calms the limbs, soothes the nerves, relaxes muscles, and supports restful sleep.

California Poppy

California Poppy in Nerve Control 911 is free from harmful opiates and addiction-causing compounds. The ingredient works with other Nerve Control 911 nutrients to boost blood circulation, soothe nerve pain, and block pain pathways. California poppy can also enhance moods and sleep.

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Nerve Control 911 Benefits

Nerve Control 911 can effectively combat chronic nerve pain and discomfort

It has multiple inflammation-lowering ingredients, hence reducing the risk of nerve damage

It eradicates the chronic nerve pain that hinders you from attaining a good night’s sleep

Nerve Control 911 promises to enhance your mobility, allowing you to move around freely

The health supplement can fight the stress resulting from chronic nerve issues

It can soothe anxiety and promote relaxation

Nerve Control 911 fights the numbness, tingling, and burning sensations resulting from damaged nerve endings.

The nerve control formulation can promote collagen production, vital in keeping the skin tight, well-toned, and supple.

Nerve Control 911 can help you reclaim your life regardless of age.

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How to Use Nerve Control 911

PhytAge Labs states that Nerve Control 911 is a health supplement and should NEVER replace the doctor’s guidance. According to the packaging, you should take two capsules daily with enough water. The formulation claims to work effectively when you use it consistently for at least four months. You can accelerate healing and strengthen nerve health by ditching harmful processed foods and beverages. Minimizing alcohol intake and smoking can lower the inflammation markers in your system, further augmenting nerve health.

Side Effects: There are purportedly zero reported side effects from using Nerve Control 911. Customers should stick to the dosage and seek medical help if they have trouble with the ingredients.

Nerve Control 911 Pricing

You can buy Nerve Control 911 online through the official website only. The prices are as follows:

One bottle: $69.95 each

$69.95 each Two bottles: $119.90 each

$119.90 each Four bottles: $199.80 each

PhytAge Labs provides a three-month money-back guarantee on each bottle you buy. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Nerve Control 911 Conclusion

Several factors cause nerve damage, including lifestyle, genetics, and environment. Nerve Control 911 is a supplement comprising various ingredients that lower inflammations and augment nerve health. PhytAge Labs claims Nerve Control 911 addresses the seven pain pathways believed to cause the different neuropathies. Consuming the nerve support formulation supports energy levels, metabolic rates, weight loss, and mobility, among other benefits.

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