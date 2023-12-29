VivaSlim Weight Loss Drops Review – Proven to Work or Cheap Scam?

VivaSlim™ is a breakthrough formula from Simple Promise that promises to help you achieve lasting weight loss without deprivation diets or extreme workouts.

It contains a proprietary blend of 11 ingredients that support appetite control, increase metabolic function, reduce fluid retention, and much more.

Are you looking for a safe, natural solution to help you achieve your weight loss goals more quickly? Could VivaSlim™ be right for you? Please read our full review of VivaSlim™ to learn everything you need to know about this product before you buy!

What is VivaSlim™?

As briefly mentioned above, VivaSlim™ is a liquid dietary supplement meant to help support sustainable, long-term weight loss results. It is manufactured by Simple Promise, one of the leading supplement companies.

Each bottle of VivaSlim™ is filled with a proprietary blend of eleven natural, clinically studied ingredients known to support weight loss in one or several ways. Just add ten drops to your favorite beverage three times per day and let its ingredients steadily help you lose weight without having to go on a crash diet or impossible exercise program.

By using VivaSlim™ daily, Simple Promise claims you can:

Help reduce fluid retention

Improve your appetite control

Increase your metabolic function

Increase energy levels and mental focus

Best of all, VivaSlim™ can purportedly help you lose weight regardless of your age, gender, current weight, or any other physiological factors. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a man in his sixties or a woman in her forties; VivaSlim™ was formulated to help you lose weight.

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How Does VivaSlim™ Work?

Simple Promise claims that VivaSlim™ is so effective it’s sold out 5x in 2023. It’s that effective. So how exactly does VivaSlim™ work that it is so effective?

First, VivaSlim™ added specific ingredients such as African Mango and carnitine, which are known to support metabolic function. Your metabolism is the natural process in your body that converts carbohydrates and fats into usable energy.

These two ingredients and others help to increase the rate at which your body converts fat into usable energy and how quickly your body burns off that energy. As a result, your body can continually burn fat and burn off energy 24/7.

Secondly, it should come as no secret that it doesn’t matter how fast your metabolism is if you can’t stop eating excess food. After all, you have to burn more calories than you consume to lose weight. This is why VivaSlim™ contains specific ingredients that help you both feel fuller for longer and help keep emotional eating cravings at bay. As a result, you’ll consume fewer calories per day, won’t have those late-night hunger pangs, and won’t reach for those fattening, unhealthy foods anymore.

Finally, more significant adults tend to retain water much more than thinner adults. This makes you appear larger than you are. VivaSlim™ works quickly to eliminate water retention, helping flush out excess water in your body. Over time, you may notice less bloating and quickly see some pounds fall off as your body expels this water from your system.

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Ingredients in VivaSlim™

Like all of the products from Simple Life, VivaSlim was formulated using natural ingredients that are clinically proven to support weight loss.

In total, there are almost a dozen ingredients in VivaSlim™, which include:

African Mango Extract: African mango extract helps to effectively open up your “cytokine gate” so that fat flows out of your cells and body. Several recent studies have demonstrated the ability to combat weight gain, improve appetite control, support healthier cholesterol levels, and improve blood sugar levels.

L-Carnitine: Carnitine is a crucial amino acid for athletic performance, energy metabolism, and much more. A meta-analysis of several studies involving carnitine found that adding just a few hundred mg of carnitine daily could positively impact weight loss, specifically fat burning.

L-Arginine: L-arginine is an essential amino acid converted to nitric oxide, a natural chemical that helps dilate blood vessels. This helps to improve blood circulation and reduces blood pressure. In addition, a 300-person study found that l-arginine supplements stimulated fat metabolism and supported fat loss.

L-Glutamine: Glutamine is a powerful amino acid that has demonstrated the ability to support weight loss and better insulin regulation. Even better, it supports several other vital processes in the body, such as intestinal and immune health.

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L-Ornithine: Ornithine appears to help improve lean body mass, which burns more calories per day than fat. It even seems to help you lose fat and build muscle simultaneously and may regulate blood sugar more effectively.

Maca: Maca is an adaptogenic herb that helps to balance hormone levels in men and women. It appears to have a pronounced effect on cortisol, which is known to impact weight gain severely. Maca also appears to impact lipid and glucose metabolism and energy levels positively.

Niacin: Niacin is an essential vitamin that positively affects adiponectin – a hormone that influences body composition, appetite, and much more. Niacin also appears to reduce inflammation significantly.

Beta-Alanine: Beta-alanine is an amino acid that athletes and bodybuilders often use because it improves focus and concentration. Several studies have also shown that beta-alanine may help fight aging and improve heart health.

Rhodiola: Rhodiola rosea is an herbal extract commonly used for its ability to influence cognitive health. In various studies, Rhodiola has been shown to improve brain function, exercise performance, and sensitivity.

Astragalus: Astragalus is an ancient Chinese herb used for centuries. It is primarily used for its ability to improve immunity and combat inflammation. Some studies have also shown Astragalus can support the body’s ability to control blood sugar levels, which is crucial for weight management.

These are the only ingredients found in VivaSlim. There are no artificial ingredients, fillers, or additives whatsoever. In addition, all of the ingredients are third-party tested for purity, potency, and quality to ensure only the safest, most effective ingredients are added to the final product.

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Side Effects of VivaSlim™ – Is it Safe?

Like all of the other products in the Simple Promise line, not only is VivaSlim™ effective and very safe. In fact, as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any serious side effects occurring while using this product.

This is not to say that side effects can’t occur – only they haven’t occurred yet. Any supplement can cause minor side effects such as headaches, nausea, or indigestion. However, the risk of experiencing these side effects while using this product is low.

Despite the lack of side effects, VivaSlim™ may not be suitable for everyone. For example, this product is recommended for otherwise healthy adults over 18. Therefore, it should not be given to anybody under 18. Likewise, it is not recommended for pregnant or nursing mothers.

If you are currently on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, we recommend you speak to your doctor before using this product just to be sure it won’t impact your health.

Overall, VivaSlim™ is an incredibly effective yet safe product. However, if you aren’t sure whether this product is right for you, you should speak to your doctor before using this product.

VivaSlim™ Pricing & Guarantee

VivaSlim™ is quickly becoming one of the most popular weight loss products available right now. If you believe it is right for you, it can be purchased directly from the official website of Simple Promise.

There, you will find multiple purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

One bottle: $49 total

Three bottles: $117 total – $39 per bottle

Six bottles: $186 total – $31 per bottle

You won’t find a better deal on VivaSlim™ anywhere else!

Every order comes with free domestic shipping throughout the entire United States. International orders come with a small fee.

In addition, every order of VivaSlim™ comes with a 365-day, 100% money-back guarantee. If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your purchase, experience unwanted side effects, or simply don’t like the product, then you can receive a full refund on your purchase – no questions asked. Simply contact the manufacturer, and you’ll receive a full refund on your investment.

Final Thoughts About VivaSlim™

VivaSlim™ is one of the most effective natural supplements to help you safely reach your weight loss goals. It’s already sold out 5x and will likely sell out again within the next few weeks as the new year begins.

Its proven ingredients can improve your metabolic function, control your food cravings, and ultimately help you safely & sustainably reach your weight loss goals.

If you’re ready for a slimmer, healthier body, then you need to visit the official website of VivaSlim™ and order your bottles before supplies run out!