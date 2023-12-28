Top 6 Best Coffee Alternatives Reviewed (2024)

Coffee is privileged with an accumulative title of being the everyday drink for almost 25 percent of the Earth. People are flustered and beyond obsessed with drinking it. Soothing the nerves that interplay with your brain muscles, this is an easy-to-make, convenient drink for people worldwide.

Regular and repetitive caffeine intake can wreak havoc on your kidneys, liver, and heart. One out of three people are suffering due to their caffeine addiction. What is the way out? Is there a replacement for coffee? The answer is yes, and here we will discuss the same.

The Top 7 Best Coffee Alternatives For 2024

Following are the seven best coffee alternatives you can opt for a boost of energy without damaging your overall well-being:

Omyum SuperNatural

MUD/WTR

Vyvamind

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea

VitaCup

Chicory

OMYUM

Ingredients: Black Pepper Fruit, Black Pepper Fruit, Raw Cacao, Chaga, Ashwagandha, Maca, Turmeric, L-Theanine, Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Ceylon Cinnamon, etc.

Black Pepper Fruit, Black Pepper Fruit, Raw Cacao, Chaga, Ashwagandha, Maca, Turmeric, L-Theanine, Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Ceylon Cinnamon, etc. Money-Back Guarantee: 30 Days

30 Days Pricing: $50

OMYUM is one of the top-quality coffee alternatives you can go for. It is a supernatural coffee alternative that will help you feel motivated, energetic, and relieved from stress and anxiety organically through its natural blend of ingredients like ashwagandha, lion’s mane mushrooms, Chaga mushrooms, and others.

About The Makers

Kevin Long founded OMYUM with the sole goal of dancing with the universe and making exciting things happen. The idea came during the trying times of COVID-19 when he was close to losing his mind because of a massive loss in his business.

To escape this vicious coffee cycle, he invented a delicious and nutritious chocolate brew that helped him gain energy without compromising his overall health. Manufactured using the best industry standards, OMYUM is the choice of millions presently.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

This healthy coffee alternative is keto-friendly and entirely non-GMO in nature. The exciting fact about the OMYUM is that, unlike the traditional coffee drink, it is sugar-free and contains no allergens.

It is similar to a hot chocolate drink that will help enhance your mood, energy, and focus levels.

Pros Of OMYUM

OMYUM doesn’t destroy your gut, heart, or other body organs.

OMYUM provides your body with a daily dose of energy.

OMYUM blend is free from allergens, cruelty, and gluten.

Cons Of OMYUM

OMYUM can only be bought from its official website.

The drink is only suitable for users who are above the age of 18.

MUD/WTR

Ingredients: Organic Spice Blend, Organic mushroom blend, Organic cacao, Organic black tea powder, etc.

Organic Spice Blend, Organic mushroom blend, Organic cacao, Organic black tea powder, etc. Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days (only for unopened and unused products)

30 days (only for unopened and unused products) Pricing: $50

MUD/WTR provides a perfectly sought-after unique set of options that market forces rarely intervene or endow with. The morning ritual starter kit gives anyone who uses it a significant energy boost. The negatives are close to none. What’s more, it’s free from any sugar. The focus, without a worry, my friends, will be maintained.

About The Makers

Detailing 100% organic blends using ayurvedic herbs and functional mushrooms, MUD/WTR has established itself as the sole sought-after and iron-hearted coffee alternative.

MUD/WTR offers products that generate energy levels according to your needs. The time of the day is also calculated using your body clock. Big names like The Guardian, Forbes, Business Insider, and many others have been all praised for the brand’s transparency and quality.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

All the potent mixes and blends of MUD/WTR produce highly perennial systems that simultaneously clock with your body clock. Ridden of any GMO, these are gluten-free. Filled with bountiful USA-grown mushrooms, this coffee blend defines veganism.

Pros Of MUD/WTR

MUD/WTR provides a guidebook of healthy recipes and free US shipping.

MUD/WTR has no sweeteners added to any of its blends.

Cons Of MUD/WTR

MUD/WTR only provides free shipping on orders inside the USA.

MUD/WTR is not suitable for women who are pregnant or nursing.

Vyvamind

Ingredients: Caffeine Anhydrous, L-Tyrosine, Citicoline, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, L-Theanine, etc.

Caffeine Anhydrous, L-Tyrosine, Citicoline, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, L-Theanine, etc. Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days (only refund policy)

30 days (only refund policy) Pricing: $74.99

Vyvamind is a popular over-the-counter neurostimulator scientifically proven to improve your brain functioning. It has been specially designed to benefit high-functioning individuals like traders, students, gamers, business professionals, and anyone looking for a critical edge.

About The Makers

Vyvamind is one of the most reliable supplements curated with the sole goal of enhancing brain performance. The formula of this neurostimulator has been prepared in an FDA-registered facility and follows all the essential industry guidelines.

Moreover, the broad-spectrum formulation has been based on thorough research and studies. Every ingredient used inside has been heavily tested and tried before any conclusions. Thus, all of this has made Vyvamind an excellent caffeine alternative.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

Vyvamind has been considered a suitable alternative to caffeine owing to its unique blend of ingredients that helps enhance your brain performance and keep your focus on peak. Like a coffee drink, these vegan capsules help provide unparalleled clarity and increased motivation and drive.

With the rapid onset of brainpower, you can function for the entire day or burn the midnight oil without feeling the waves of jitteriness in between.

Pros Of Vyvamind

Vyvamind comes in the form of capsules, which makes it more travel-friendly and convenient to carry around.

Vyvamind provides you with quick brain energy that lasts all day without any crashes in between.

Cons Of Vyvamind

Vyvamind can only be bought from its official website.

Vyvamind can fall on the expensive side of the market.

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte

Ingredients: Matcha Green Tea Powder, Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen, MCT Oil Powder, etc.

Matcha Green Tea Powder, Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen, MCT Oil Powder, etc. Money-Back Guarantee: 365 Days

365 Days Pricing: $39.99

The fan-favorite NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte comes with all the benefits you find in your coffee drink. This popular coffee alternative has successfully developed a consumer base of thousands. The creamy matcha flavor has taken everyone under its influence and has given its consumers better and essential results without any adverse effects.

About The Makers

NativePath is a well-known health brand in the market and was co-founded by Dr. Chad Walding. He is a doctor of physical therapy and founded NativePath while trying to discover the hidden factors behind all the recurring themes of pain, fatigue, and chronic diseases. NativePath aims to create a better life for its users by providing them with a pain-free everyday routine.

Featured in Healthline, Business Insider, Verywell, and other popular channels, NativePath has become the hub for pure and effective supplements.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte is a better coffee alternative, given its sweet, nutty, and powerful blend. With its consumption, you will feel the same boost of energy and motivation as you did with coffee.

The blend is GMP-certified and has been approved with COA, i.e., the certificate of analysis. The sugar-free mix is perfect to start your day with and will help you to be in your high-functioning mode for the rest of the time.

Pros Of This Matcha Collagen Latte

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte is free from artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte can be consumed with both hot and cold water.

Cons Of This Matcha Collagen Latte

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte might leave a grassy aftertaste in your mouth.

NativePath Matcha Collagen Latte might not be suitable for a person with a health condition.

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea

Ingredients: Lemongrass, Nettle Leaf, Dandelion Leaf, Milk Thistle, Matcha Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Goji Berries, Yerba Mate, Hibiscus, Ginseng, etc.

Lemongrass, Nettle Leaf, Dandelion Leaf, Milk Thistle, Matcha Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Goji Berries, Yerba Mate, Hibiscus, Ginseng, etc. Money-Back Guarantee: 90 Days

90 Days Pricing: $79.95

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea has been specially designed to naturally boost metabolism and energy levels. Its blend has everything your body might need to function better and more efficiently, as it did with a caffeine effect on it.

About The Makers

Skinny Fit is a popular health and fitness brand providing its consumers with various supplements and health products. From superfoods to detox teas, it has everything under one umbrella, making all of it available within a very affordable price range.

Featured in outlets like Allure, Elle, Shape, and others, Skinny Fit has built up a huge base of satisfied consumers who are highly impressed with its high-functioning formulas.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea is a perfect coffee alternative that will help you remain energized for the entire day. The formula comprises 13 metabolism-boosting ingredients that will help you digest your food better and convert it into energy instead of unnecessary fat layers.

Pros Of This Detox Superfoods Tea

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea helps in keeping your body weight in balance.

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea reduces stress and fuels energy levels.

Cons Of This Detox Superfoods Tea

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea can only be bought from its official site.

Skinny Fit Detox Superfoods Tea is only for women.

VitaCup

Ingredients: Cacao, Maca Root, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Cinnamon, B Vitamins

Cacao, Maca Root, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Cinnamon, B Vitamins Money-Back Guarantee: 45 Days

45 Days Pricing: $35

VitaCup is another one of the most sought-after names for coffee alternatives. The shroom fuel coffee alternative is one of the brand’s bestsellers and has over 65 positive reviews and encouraging ratings, making it one of the best.

About The Makers

VitaCup is a famous brand providing consumers with everything from tea to coffee alternatives and even creamers. VitaCup is the most favorable brand if you are looking for options. All the products by the brand have been through high manufacturing and testing standards and come with targeted benefits without any side effects.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

The mushroom drink mix, i.e., the shroom fuel coffee alternative, has been prepared using the best quality mushrooms. The blend is unique in its working capacity and taste and provides natural and sustainable energy without disturbing your sleep cycle.

Pros Of VitaCup

The coffee alternative gives you the earthly taste of cinnamon and chocolate.

VitaCup coffee alternative doesn’t destroy your sleep schedule.

The coffee alternative is travel-friendly.

Cons Of VitaCup

VitaCup is only suitable for users who are 18 or above.

The coffee alternative might be suitable for someone with a mushroom allergy.

Chicory Coffee

Coming from a dandelion family, Chicory is a flowering plant widely accepted as a prominent coffee alternative. Made through roasting, grinding, and brewing, the roots of the chicory coffee have an earthly and nutty taste.

What Makes It A Better Coffee Alternative?

Chicory coffee made from the roots of the chicory plant provides your body with manganese, vitamin B6, and insulin fiber.

It has been scientifically proven to improve metabolic health and regulate blood sugar levels. Chicory tastes similar to coffee, making it a fantastic replacement.

Pros Of Chicory

Chicory coffee is directly prepared using chicory root, making it 100% organic.

Chicory coffee gives you the same earthly taste as traditional coffee but without side effects.

Cons Of Chicory

Chicory coffee is not widely available all around the globe.

It might not be suitable for everyone.

What’s The Science Behind The Best Coffee Alternatives?

Let’s have a look at some of the most common ingredients incorporated in the best coffee alternatives and the science behind them:

Lemongrass

Apart from its delightful aroma and flavor, lemongrass is also known for its ability to support energy levels.

A study on lemongrass’s effects on energy levels found promising results. The study involved a group of participants experiencing fatigue and low energy levels. They were given lemongrass tea to consume daily for four weeks.

Ultimately, the study measured the levels of specific biomarkers related to energy metabolism. It was found that participants who consumed lemongrass tea had a 15% increase in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production, which is the primary source of energy in cells.

Matcha

Matcha is a powdered green tea sourced from Japan and is a great coffee alternative for those looking for an energy boost without the jittery feeling associated with caffeine.

It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps to reduce stress while providing a sustained energy boost that lasts longer than coffee. It also has high levels of antioxidants, which can help to improve overall health.

Many coffee alternative powders contain matcha due to its energizing effects and pleasant taste. Matcha has a nutty, earthy flavor and can be blended with other ingredients, such as honey, lemon, or coconut milk, to create unique beverages.

Guarana

Guarana contains an active ingredient called guaranine, chemically similar to caffeine. Compared to caffeine, guarana tends to be gentler on the body and does not cause jittery or anxious feelings often associated with coffee consumption.

Additionally, guarana provides a sustained boost in energy levels that lasts longer than one would experience from drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages. This makes guarana an excellent alternative for those seeking an energy boost without consuming caffeine.

A study by researchers at the University of São Paulo in Brazil supports using guarana in coffee alternatives. The results showed that the group receiving the guarana extract significantly improved cognitive performance.

Ginger

Ginger is a popular herb used for centuries in traditional medicine. The most common uses of this herb are for relieving nausea and upset stomachs, but studies have shown it to be an effective booster of energy as well.

A study conducted on the effects of ginger on energy levels found that participants experienced improved alertness and cognitive performance following the consumption of ginger extract.

In addition, the study showed that ginger extract was as effective as caffeine in boosting energy levels, however, without the jittery and anxious feelings associated with caffeine intake.

Final Verdict On The Best Coffee Alternatives – Are They Worth A Shot?

Indeed. Coffee is one of the most-loved drinks all around the globe, and now its healthy and more appealing alternatives have made it free from side effects like jitteriness and sleeplessness.

All the coffee alternatives listed above are 100% reliable and will provide the same benefits as coffee minus the negatives.