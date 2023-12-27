Growing a healthy and full beard is not always effortless for everyone. If you’ve struggled to cultivate ample face plumage, don’t worry; you’re not alone. The good news is that numerous beard growth products are available to help you achieve the beard of your dreams. The options are endless, from beard oils to supplements, balms to serums. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the top beard growth products on the market and provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. Whether you have a patchy beard or want to enhance your beard growth, we’ve got you covered.

Understanding Beard Growth

Before diving into the best products for beard growth, it’s essential to understand the basics of beard growth. The path to a full and healthy beard starts with creating optimal conditions for hair growth. This involves prioritizing the health of your skin and hair follicles. Many of the products on our list, such as beard oils, work both on and below the surface to promote beard growth. However, other factors must be considered, such as your beard type, skin type, and the ingredients that will work best for you. By considering these factors, you can choose the beard growth products that are right for your unique needs.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Beard Growth Products

When searching for the best beard growth products, there are several key factors to keep in mind:

Product Type

Beard growth products come in various forms, including oils, balms, serums, and supplements. Each product type offers different benefits and conveniences. Beard oils, for example, are favored for their moisturizing properties and ability to promote healthy skin and hair. On the other hand, balms provide hold and can help shape and tame unruly beard hairs. Consider your lifestyle and preferences to determine the most convenient product type.

Skin and Hair Type

Everyone’s skin and hair are unique, so choosing beard growth products that cater to your needs is essential. For example, opt for products specifically designed for sensitive skin types if you have sensitive skin. Likewise, if you have coarse hair, look for products formulated to nourish and strengthen coarse beard hair. Considering your skin and hair type will ensure that you choose products that work effectively for you.

Ingredients

The ingredients in beard growth products play a crucial role in their effectiveness. Look for products that contain natural and high-quality ingredients. Essential oils like lavender, cedarwood, and jojoba promote hair growth. Biotin and aloe vera are also beneficial ingredients that can help stimulate beard growth. If you have sensitive skin, consider choosing fragrance-free products free from artificial ingredients. Attention to the ingredient lists will help you find the most suitable products.

The Top Beard Growth Products

After extensive research and analysis of various brands, product types, customer reviews, and ingredients, we have compiled a list of the top beard growth products. These products have been selected based on their efficacy, ingredients, results, and value for money. Let’s take a closer look at each of these products:

MengineOil – The Best Beard Oil For Growth

Arlo’s Pro-Growth Beard Oil – The Budget Option

Duke Cannon – Best Beard Oil For Unruly Beards

Wild Willies Beard Boost Serum – Honorable Mention

Stubble + Stache Beard & Face Oil – Honorable Mention

Fulllight Tech Organic Beard Growth Kit – And Alternative to Beard Growth Oil

Honor Initiative – Doing Something For Men, Not Just Their Facial Hair Growth

Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL – Best Beard Balms

Live Bearded Beard Oil – Best Evening Out Beard Oils

Aesop Shine Hair & Beard Oil – Best Beard Growth Oil for Shine

Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil – Ultra Popular, Just Not The Best Beard Growth Oils

MengineOil – The Best Beard Oil For Growth

By far the best beard growth oil on the market, MengineOil is the only beard oil that standardizes the micro compounds in its oils to ensure they work to their maximum efficiency. Which is probably why they’re the only one we know that honors their money-back guarantee with no fuss. We tested this and emailed their customer service, and they refunded us in 24 hours. So, no complaints here. It also only contains these six oils as ingredients. Nothing else, so if you want the best chance at a fuller beard, then MengineOil is the way to go.

Because MengineOil is quite thick due to its argan oil base, they recommend running a couple of drops through your beard before bed, which is the best time to use it.

So, seeing as we say MengineOil is the number one beard growth oil, we’ll go into more detail on this one. It’s a blend of 6 natural oils, which are, as it happens, probably some of the more expensive and, as you’d expect, the best for growing your beard that bit faster and helping keep your beard healthy.

Argan oil is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, making it an excellent moisturizer for the beard. It helps prevent dryness, frizz, and breakage while nourishing the hair follicles. Argan is a carrier oil similar to coconut or jojoba. These must make up the bulk of the product to avoid irritation resulting in itchy skin underneath your beard. Argan is pretty much considered the gold standard for these sorts of oils. Cheaper options use castor oil, with coconut and jojoba oils making up the mid-range.

Rosemary oil improves blood circulation to the hair follicles, stimulating beard growth. It is also known for its ability to strengthen hair and prevent thinning. Anyone who has spent any time on Tiktok in the last year will probably have seen plenty of girls talking about what this has done for their hair growth, but yes, it works as beard growth oil, too, and it does this by helping to balance hormone levels at the skin.

Cedarwood oil helps balance oil production in the skin, making it beneficial for those with oily skin under their beard. It can promote beard growth by stimulating hair follicles. It’s a great base to have your beard oil smelling nice.

Peppermint oil has a refreshing and invigorating scent that can enhance the beard grooming experience. It’s believed to increase blood flow to the beard area, promoting hair growth.

Lavender oil has soothing properties and can reduce inflammation, making it great for those with sensitive skin under their beard. Considering Mengine Oil is best used before bed, the scent of lavender has proven to help sleep, which is a nice side benefit because good sleep means better hair growth and a better beard game.

Thyme oil contains thymol, which may promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. It also has antimicrobial properties that keep the beard area clean and healthy.

All in all, we can’t recommend it enough.

Arlo’s Pro-Growth Beard Oil – The Budget Option

Arlo’s Pro-Growth Beard Oil is a budget-friendly option that coats your skin and beard with natural, non-greasy ingredients. It promotes beard growth and leaves your skin feeling rejuvenated. It’s ok, but if you can afford better, you should get better. It’s very light, so there isn’t a greasy feel, but all their oils are “with” the better natural carrier oils, mainly made up of Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil and Canola Oil for the base.

This is an excellent example of price differences as it is four times less expensive than our number one-rated beard growth oil. But, when labeling oils, the ingredients must be listed from largest to smallest. Knowing you can’t have more than 6% essential oils is important, as it will irritate you. That means that when they list argan oil as the 3rd most prominent ingredient, or coconut oil, tea tree, etc, depending on what version you buy, you could mathematically, at maximum, get 22ml or 0.7floz per bottle if all the top 3 ingredients are in identical amounts. Realistically, it’s more likely to be less than half to a third of that, but when you compare it against MengineOil, the product is solely made of the most expensive ingredients.

This good styling oil smooths and softens the beard if you need something on a budget. It has a pleasant scent that won’t grow your facial fuzz like a better-priced product.

Start with a drop or two and adjust usage based on your beard’s progress. Use it regularly to achieve the best results.

Duke Cannon – Best Beard Oil For Unruly Beards

Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Oil is a mighty blend of natural and organic ingredients that tames even the wildest facial hair. This oil ensures that your beard and the skin beneath remain well-moisturized, helping you conquer unruly whiskers like a true warrior.

Again, we’ve hit on more styling oil for beard enthusiasts here. It’s not bad for growth and won’t clog pores. It is essential to use daytime oil on your beard as it helps to make it feel soft. And it’s good value. It will support growth somewhat, but we have better options for your beard journey.

Wild Willies Beard Boost Serum – Honorable Mention

Wild Willies Beard Boost Serum is infused with biotin and caffeine, which can stimulate beard growth. It provides a soft and luxurious feel while promoting healthy hair follicles. So, the caffeine trend, this one does work for some people, but it is mostly castor oil and grapeseed oil, which is fine, but once again, this is the cheaper of carrier oils and won’t do much to look after the quality of hair and isn’t for if you’re planning a long beard. The question is, of course, how well caffeine works as a growth stimulant, and the essential oils in Mengine have more backing. Caffeine seems to work for about 20% of people as a growth stimulant. So keep that in mind.

Apply a few drops to your damp beard and skin after washing it for optimal results.

Stubble + Stache Beard & Face Oil – Honorable Mention

Stubble + Stache Beard & Face Oil is a soothing oil that moisturizes your skin, combats beard dandruff and promotes growth. It contains over 15 active botanicals and is specifically designed for sensitive skin. There are some good ingredients in here, but also some duff ones. About seven help beard oil grow your hair; the rest are primarily heard to sound good. The price is pretty reasonable at $26, but it’s not the best. And there are mediocre carriers of Baobab oil, but it is popular, so we gave it an honorable mention.

Start with one oil pump and lather it into your beard from root to tip for maximum benefits.

Fulllight Tech Organic Beard Growth Kit – And Alternative to Beard Growth Oil

The Fulllight Tech Organic Beard Growth Kit is perfect for those just starting their beard growth journey. It includes various unscented, paraben-free products such as shampoo, balm, combs, and a derma roller. This kit allows you to experiment and find the products suitable for you. It’s technically not just a beard growth oil, seeing as there are quite a few products in there, but it was worth the honorable mention.

Test each product individually over a week or two to determine which ones suit your beard’s needs. Stock up on the products that work best for you.

Honor Initiative – Doing Something For Men, Not Just Their Facial Hair Growth

It’s not the best beard oil here, but it has a decent lineup of natural ingredients. Honor Initiative’s beard oils deliver solid hydration and nourishment but are not the best growth-based oils. With a range of enchanting fragrances, scent is one area where they shine. Plus, 5% of every sale goes towards men’s mental health charities, so you can feel good while doing good with Honor Initiative Beard Oil.

Use it before going out to style and maintain thick and lustrous beard hair.

Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL – Best Beard Balms

Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL is a beard balm infused with caffeine and essential oils like avocado, hempseed, pumpkinseed, and jojoba. It provides a refreshing boost to your hair follicles, which helps stimulate beard growth. Again, as we mentioned, jojoba oil is really an ok mid-range carrier, and some of the others don’t have too much backing, avocado for example, but if you want a beard balm or beard butter rather than an oil, perhaps you have sensitive under beard skin, then it’s a reasonable choice.

Apply the desired balm from root to tip, ensuring even distribution. To achieve a well-groomed look, massage the balm into your beard.

Live Bearded Beard Oil – Best Evening Out Beard Oils

Live Bearded Beard Oil is a high-quality potion crafted with natural ingredients that hydrate and nourish your beard. With enchanting fragrances, Live Bearded offers an array of scents to suit every beard connoisseur. Prepare for your beard to sing its praises with Live Bearded. Whether you’re looking for sweet almond or something more woodsy, they’ve got you covered. This is for a night out where smelling good matters a bit more.

Apply daily in the morning before heading out. Also great for beard styling.

Aesop Shine Hair & Beard Oil – Best Beard Growth Oil for Shine

Aesop Shine Hair & Beard Oil is a luxury option that nourishes your beard and skin with natural ingredients like jojoba seed and fatty acids. Although it comes with a higher price tag, a little goes a long way. Honestly, if it weren’t for Mengine, this would be higher, but considering they’re cheaper and with slightly higher quality ingredients, we had to drop Aesop down a few places. We still give it the best for shine because it’s a lighter option than Mengine, meaning it can be reapplied more often with jojoba oil rather than argan oil.

Rub a few drops of the oil between your hands and apply it to your face and skin as needed, depending on your beard goals and condition.

Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil – Ultra Popular, Just Not The Best Beard Growth Oils

The Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil has been our top pick in previous years; it’s been pipped out by Mengine. Ultimately, Pumpkin isn’t as good as peppermint or other ingredients in the challenger. And while Honest Amish is known for its ability to create optimal conditions for hair growth. Packed with all-natural ingredients like pumpkin seed oil, golden jojoba, and cedarwood oil, this beard oil promotes healthy skin and facial hair. Someone has made a better product for the same price. Although that’s not to say it’s a poor choice, we like it, and it has received rave reviews from thousands of satisfied customers. Which is, of course, something it has more of than its newer competitors.

Massage the oil into your beard and skin once or twice daily, depending on your health, to nourish and encourage growth.

The frequency of beard oil usage varies based on beard length, skin type, and environmental conditions. Here is a simple guideline that can assist you in determining the frequency of using beard oil:

Short, Well-Trimmed Beard

Applying beard oil every other day should suffice if you have a short, well-trimmed beard. This light sprinkling will hydrate your hair follicles and prevent them from feeling dry and coarse. It’s like giving your beard a quick drink to keep it feeling fresh and looking sharp.

Magnificent, Luxurious Mane

If you have a magnificent and luxurious beard, it is recommended that you apply beard oil daily. A few drops each day will provide your beard with the nourishment it craves, keeping it soft, tangle-free, and smelling divine. It’s like treating your beard to a luxurious meal full of all the nutrients it needs.

Environmental Factors

Consider environmental factors when determining how often to use beard oil. If you live in a dry or cold climate, your beard may need more frequent oiling to combat dryness and maintain optimal moisture levels. On the other hand, if you have naturally oily skin, you may not need to apply beard oil as often.

Beard Growth Oil FAQs

Q: What is Beard Growth Oil, and How Does It Work?

A: Facial hair growth oil is a specialized grooming product designed to promote the growth and health of the beard. It typically contains natural oils, vitamins, and nutrients that nourish the hair follicles, improve blood circulation, and strengthen beard hair, ultimately encouraging thicker and healthier growth.

Q: How Often Should I Use Beard Growth Oil?

A: Using beard growth oil daily is recommended for optimal results. Gently massage a few drops into the skin and hair. Consistency is vital to seeing improvements in beard growth and overall beard health.

Q: Can Beard Growth Oil Help Fill in Patchy Areas?

A: Beard growth oil is effective in filling in patchy or thin areas of your beard. The nourishing ingredients in the oil can promote hair growth in regions that may be less dense.

Q: How Long Does It Take to See Results From Using Beard Growth Oil?

A: Results can vary from person to person, but you may start noticing improvements in beard texture and thickness within a few weeks of regular use. Significant growth may take a few months, so patience is vital.

Q: Can I Use Beard Growth Oil on a Freshly Shaved Beard?

A: Beard growth oil is most effective on medium to long beards, as it needs hair to penetrate the follicles. If you’ve just shaved, wait until your beard has grown out a bit before applying the oil.

Q: Is Beard Growth Oil Suitable for All Beard Types and Skin?

A: Most beard growth oils are formulated to be suitable for all beard and skin types. However, it’s a good practice to perform a patch test before applying it to your entire beard to ensure you don’t have any adverse reactions.

Q: Can I Use Beard Growth Oil Along With Other Beard Care Products?

A: Other beard care products, such as balms, waxes, and shampoos, can be used with beard growth oil. Apply the oil first to allow it to penetrate the hair and skin.

Q: Are There Any Side Effects of Using Beard Growth Oil?

A: Beard growth oils from natural ingredients typically have minimal side effects. However, individuals with sensitive skin may experience mild irritation. If you notice any adverse reactions, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.

Q: Can Women Use Beard Growth Oil for Other Types of Hair Growth?

A: Although beard growth oil is designed for facial hair, some nourishing ingredients may benefit hair growth in other body areas. Women interested in promoting hair growth in specific regions can explore these options.

Q: Are There Any Age Restrictions for Using Beard Growth Oil?

A: There are generally no age restrictions for using beard growth oil. It can be used by adults of all ages who want to enhance facial hair growth.

The Top Beard Growth Products Conclusion

Choosing the best beard growth products requires careful consideration of various factors. You can make an informed choice by understanding your skin and hair type, product preferences, and the ingredients that promote growth. That said, in almost all cases, it will be Mengine Oil. But if you’re looking for a light morning oil on the hair, plenty of other beard oils are on this list that will suit every man.

The top beard growth products mentioned in this guide offer a range of options for different needs and budgets. Whether you opt for beard oils, balms, serums, or supplements, these products can help you achieve a fuller, healthier, and more stylish beard. Experiment with different products and find the ones that work best for you. Happy beard growing!