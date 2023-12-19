Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Reviews: Is It the Best Freeze-Dried Dog Food?

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is a nutritious, premium, freeze-dried raw dog food designed to support the health and well-being of all dogs, big or small, offering a blend of calcium, proteins, fiber, leucine, iron, and omega 3’s.

It’s formulated using real cuts of turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and organ meats, combined with various nutrient-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruit. These fresh ingredients are then gently freeze-dried to help preserve their nutritional content and capture that “real food’ flavor that dogs love best.

In Nature’s Blend reviews, dog parents have reported more balanced energy in pups of all ages, reformed picky eaters, and improved energy and digestion.

What Makes Nature’s Blend Stand Out?

Regarding pet food, the Dr. Marty brand has carved a unique niche by focusing on optimal pet health through high-quality natural ingredients. Here’s why Nature’s Blend stands out from the pack:

High-Quality Meats: Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend excels by offering high-quality meat ingredients, like protein-rich turkey, beef, salmon, and duck. Many dog food companies overcook their food — which can strip its nutritional value. Nature’s Blend is designed to be just like what your dog would eat in the wild — with the same nutritional content.

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend excels by offering high-quality meat ingredients, like protein-rich turkey, beef, salmon, and duck. Many dog food companies overcook their food — which can strip its nutritional value. Nature’s Blend is designed to be just like what your dog would eat in the wild — with the same nutritional content. Beneficial Superfoods: Alongside healthy proteins, you’ll find dog-friendly seeds, vegetables, and fruit that can provide numerous vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids for nutritional value.These superfoods include flaxseed, sweet potato, apple, blueberry, carrot, cranberry, pumpkin seed, spinach, kelp, ginger, sunflower seed, broccoli, and kale.

Alongside healthy proteins, you’ll find dog-friendly seeds, vegetables, and fruit that can provide numerous vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids for nutritional value.These superfoods include flaxseed, sweet potato, apple, blueberry, carrot, cranberry, pumpkin seed, spinach, kelp, ginger, sunflower seed, broccoli, and kale. No Additives, Preservatives, Or Fillers: Additives, preservatives, and fillers in dog food are often cheap substitutes for natural nutrients and don’t help to support your dog’s health.

Additives, preservatives, and fillers in dog food are often cheap substitutes for natural nutrients and don’t help to support your dog’s health. Respected Brand Reputation: With high customer ratings on various platforms, the Dr. Marty Pets brand brings respect and trust. All products are made in North America using carefully sourced real foods.

With high customer ratings on various platforms, the Dr. Marty Pets brand brings respect and trust. All products are made in North America using carefully sourced real foods. Improved Energy Levels: Many pet owners have noted major improvements in their dog’s energy and vitality.

Revitalize Your Dog: Try Nature’s Blend!

Real Testimonials – What Dog Parents Are Saying about Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend

Across Nature’s Blend reviews, thousands of dog parents recommend Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend, praising the benefits their furry canine friends have experienced. Here are a few of the customer testimonials you will find:

I have a dog that’s getting older with dental issues. So the freeze-dried treats are perfect, as well as the softer food. She seems to have more energy too. -Randy Yeal

Before she didn’t always eat her food. Now when she hears me, she is right there and gobbles it down in seconds. Her skin is healthy and her coat is shiny. I’m so glad I switched to Dr. Marty’s food. – Betty

Palatable For Fussy Eaters: Dog parents of picky eaters have noted some positive changes.

My Schnoodle is very picky when it comes to food. She loves Dr Marty’s food and treats! -Joan Price

While these are just a few customer testimonials, Nature’s Blend maintains a 5-star rating from over 3,400 customer reviews.

However, it’s worth remembering that every dog is unique, and what works for one pet may not always suit another.

Cost and Guarantee for Dr. Marty’s Natures Blend Dog Food

Consumers can purchase Dr. Marty’s Dog Food on the official website. Here they will fnd a money-back guarantee of three months, free US shipping on all purchases over $50.00, and two options to purchase the Doctor’s natural dog food. The two pricing options are a one-time purchase, or customers can sign up for a free account with prices cut almost in half. Prices for both options are as follows:

One-Time Purchase Prices:

One 12oz Trial Size Bag $12.95

One 16oz Bag $59.95

Three 16oz Bags for $170.85

Six 10oz Bags $323.70

Free Dr. Marty Pets Profile Account Pricing:

One 16oz Bag $30.95

Three 160z Bags $88.35

Six 16oz Bags for $170.70

Money-Back Guarantee

Dr. Marty offers a 90-day purchase-price guarantee on all its products. If you (or your dog) aren’t happy with the formula, you can return the unused portion within 90 days for a full refund on the purchase price (minus shipping).

Call customer service if you have questions or concerns at:

(800) 670-1839

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How Do I Feed Nature’s Blend to My Dog?

A. Feeding your dog Nature’s Blend is straightforward and convenient. You can serve it dry straight from the bag or hydrate it for a wet texture. Just combine two parts of Nature’s Blend with 1 part water, and let it sit for 3 minutes before mixing and serving.

Q. Who Is Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Dog Food Suitable For?

A. Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend dog food is designed to be suitable for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages – from puppies to senior dogs. Six unique types of Nature’s Blend are specifically tailored to the varying nutritional needs of dogs. These include formulas for sensitive skin and tummies, dogs aged seven and up, puppies, small dogs, and a Premium Origin option with grass-fed and wild-caught ingredients.

Q. Where Can I Buy Dr. Marty’s Dog Foods?

A. You can order directly from the Dr. Marty Pets website and easily subscribe to automatic monthly shipments. Purchasing from the website also allows you to take advantage of exclusive offers or discounts, ensuring the 90-day money-back guarantee covers you.

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