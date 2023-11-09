Top 5 Best Joint Supplements That Work For Arthritis Reviewed

Arthritis is a degenerative autoimmune disease in three forms: psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis. While the causes of all three are slightly different, arthritis symptoms are uniform across the board, with issues like joint pain and poor bone health the most common.

No matter which form of the disease you get, it can take over your life in as little as a few weeks if you don’t take steps to combat it. While you can always talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about the best ways to treat arthritis, the best evidence shows vitamins and supplements are a prevalent option.

Research suggests dietary supplements like these can effectively combat arthritis pain and symptoms while being generally safe. The issue is, with so many popular supplements for arthritis out there, many of which use useless ingredients like cat’s claw extract, it can take a lot of work to know which one to use.

That is why we have created our guide to the best vitamins and supplements for people with arthritis to take, to ensure that everyone can combat the disease activity and regain total control of their life.

The 5 Best Joint Supplements To Treat Arthritis Symptoms

FlexAgain

Joint Buddy

Physio Flex Pro

U.S. Doctors’ Clinical Arthro-7

Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root

FlexAgain

FlexAgain is the best joint supplement to help relieve arthritis pain today, using only optimal doses of high-quality, scientifically proven natural ingredients. It treats everything from mild joint discomfort to chronic arthritis pain.

Its formula contains omega three fatty acids, curcumin extract, glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, ginger and blue galangal extracts, bromelain, resveratrol, boswellic acid, MSM, vitamin K, and vitamin D.

Omega 3 fatty acids come in three forms: ALAs (alpha-linolenic acid), EPAs (eicosapentaenoic acid), and DHAs (docosahexaenoic acid), and are commonly found in fish oil and certain legumes, nuts, and seaweeds.

They are great for lubricating the joints, stimulating connective tissue and cartilage growth, easing the pain and inflammation caused by arthritis, as well as other autoimmune and degenerative diseases, and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Vitamin D does not directly boost joint health, but it can relieve achy joints if you have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D will, therefore, prevent you from becoming vitamin D deficient or rectify it and treat the pain that it causes if you already have it while also boosting your overall health.

Vitamin K supports good bone and joint health, similarly to vitamin D, while making it and other fat-soluble vitamins easier to absorb and more effective. The Arthritis Foundation also says that vitamin K can be very useful for treating the pain and symptoms caused by knee osteoarthritis.

Ginger is a root extract known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help to relieve inflammation, which is one of the leading causes of joint swelling and pain, and enable the issue to heal far more effectively. It can even make medicines and supplements like blood thinners easier to absorb.

Blue galangal extract is a similar root extract that offers anti-inflammatory benefits and can reduce pain and inflammation. Studies by the Arthritis Foundation even show that joint supplements that use it and ginger together are up to 12 times as effective as supplements that use either.

Boswellic acid comes from Boswellia serrata trees found in India and Pakistan, resveratrol is extracted from grape seeds, grapevines, almonds, and some fruits and vegetables, and curcumin is an active compound found in any turmeric supplement, which is made from the roots of the Curcuma longa plant.

All three compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve joint pain and prevent tendon, ligament, or cartilage damage. Curcumin also blocks free radicals, stopping them from causing oxidative stress and damage or any new inflammation.

Glucosamine and chondroitin supplements are often combined and used together, as studies by the National Center For Complementary And Integrative Health show that, while they are both pain relievers, they are much more effective when used together than when used separately.

MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) is a natural compound primarily found in green vegetables like broccoli with high sulfur content. Bromelain is an enzyme from pineapples and is best known for improving digestion.

They can both provide pain relief and ease the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, repair any damaged cartilage, and restore any joint function or mobility that may have been lost due to joint damage or inflammation.

Studies on integrative medicine also show that MSM is beneficial in joint supplements that contain chondroitin and glucosamine sulfate, as all three ingredients make each other more effective.

While lots of joint supplements will use only one active ingredient, FlexAgain has a diverse range, which allows it to boost joint health and functions and relieve joint pain from virtually every angle. That’s why it’s the best supplement for treating arthritis and joint pain available today.

Pros

Only contains ingredients proven to support the joints, like omega 3s, glucosamine, and vitamin D

The whole formula has been optimally dosed to maximize efficacy without causing any side effects

It will improve joint health and functions and treat arthritis pain and symptoms all at once

It can make some blood thinners easier to absorb

It contains no fish oil

Cons

One of the pricier supplements of its kind

Only available to purchase directly from the official FlexAgain website

Joint Buddy

Joint Buddy is a new joint supplement that contains a diverse range of ingredients, each proven through systematic review to keep the joints strong and healthy. Despite all of this, it also boasts a price tag that is low enough that it should be a supplement everyone can afford.

The Joint Buddy formula consists of vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, C, and E, selenium, zinc, copper, boron, manganese, chromium, glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, green-lipped sea muscle, MSM, l-histidine, alfalfa powder, yuca, devil’s claw, and cetyl myristoleate.

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that boosts bone growth and bone, eye, joint, skin, and immune system health and functions. Vitamin B1 is an essential vitamin that enhances bone growth, amino acid breakdown, energy levels, and alertness.

Vitamin B2 can promote better muscle, organ, bone, skin, antibody and blood cell growth and repair, digestion, nutrient metabolism, cell respiration, and hormone and energy levels. Vitamin B3 improves your joint, skin, brain, and internal organ health and functions and your cholesterol levels.

Vitamin B6 is an essential nutrient that boosts your metabolism, neurotransmitter production, and body, brain, and immune system health and functions.

Vitamin B12 aids bone marrow, DNA, nerve, red blood cells, testosterone production, brain and nerve health and functions, and your metabolism, and prevents the joints from becoming inflamed or you from developing cognitive issues.

Vitamin C improves tissue repair, cartilage maintenance, bone, muscle, tooth strength, joint motion and flexibility, nutrient absorption, immune system health and functions, and neurotransmitter production.

Vitamin E prevents inflamed or brittle bones and joints, mental decline, and various diseases and boosts the immune system, heart, liver, and skin health and functions, as well as your metabolism and hormone levels.

Selenium prevents inflamed joints and improves cartilage growth, synovial fluid production, joint mobility, flexibility and lubrication, and arthritis symptoms.

Zinc reduces inflammation and the effects of aging and improves growth, DNA synthesis, eyesight, immune functions, wound healing, blood clotting, and metabolic rate. At the same time, copper is required for the body to produce antioxidant enzymes.

Manganese prevents inflamed joints and anemia and improves joint, eye, and brain health and iron absorption. The mineral Boron will improve joint health, bone density, blood plasma and testosterone production, and brain functions and prevent inflamed joints and high cholesterol.

Chromium will help the body absorb calcium better, boost blood glucose and energy levels, bone and muscle mass, nutrient breakdown, sleep quality, serotonin production, mental functions, weight management, and metabolic rate, and prevent food cravings and blood sugar spikes.

Green-lipped sea muscle extract protects the cartilage and is ideal for menopausal women or those with knee pain. L-histidine has anti-inflammatory properties and aids blood cells, bodily tissue, nerve growth, repair and maintenance, weight loss, and metabolic syndrome symptoms.

Alfalfa powder is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that can improve kidney, liver, digestive system, and internal organ health and functions and prevent inflamed joints.

Yuca contains antioxidants that combat free radicals, oxidative damage and stress, joint pain and swelling, high blood pressure, headaches, diabetes, and digestive issues. Devil’s claw extract reduces pain and discomfort in the joints, food cravings, and weight gain.

Cetyl myristoleate (CMO) contains fatty acids that improve joint mobility and lubrication and treat or prevent inflammation, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions. MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin will add the usual benefits to joint supplements.

By using such a range of high-quality ingredients, Joint Buddy provides joint support from all angles. Some of them are less well known than some of the ingredients you would find in a supplement like FlexAgain, but they are still very effective and lead to it being one of the better-priced supplements.

That is why we rank Joint Buddy as the best joint supplement for people who have arthritis and don’t want to spend a fortune, as well as one of the best supplements of its kind overall.

Pros

It contains potent doses of a varied range of proven ingredients like glucosamine

Offers benefits beyond just supporting the joints

One of the most reasonably priced supplements of its kind

It does not require a prescription to obtain

Cons

As such a new supplement, it is impossible to do a systematic review of consumer feedback

It has to be bought directly from the official Joint Buddies website

Physio Flex Pro

Physio Flex Pro is designed to be one of the best supplements to combat osteoarthritis pain and symptoms. It contains only natural ingredients proven to treat arthritis, and it can even provide unique benefits, such as ensuring that osteoarthritis does not make the cartilage retain water.

Every batch number contains many of the same ingredients we have seen in other supplements, albeit in different dosages. It includes selenium, bromelain, ginger extract, turmeric extract, black pepper fruit extract, MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin sulfate.

Bromelain, chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine hydrochloride, ginger, turmeric, selenium, and MSM will all promote healthy, functional, flexible, lubricated joints, stop them from becoming stiff, painful or inflamed, boost cartilage and synovial fluid production, and treat arthritis in all of the same ways they did before.

The one unique ingredient exclusive to the Physio Flex Pro formula is black pepper fruit extract, which makes the supplement particularly effective in treating osteoarthritis.

While it is a potent anti-inflammatory that can relieve painful joints, it is primarily included as it is a powerful bioavailability enhancer. This means it can boost the absorption and efficacy of all other ingredients present, especially turmeric, and enable them to work in ways they usually can’t.

Admittedly, Physio Flex Pro is one of the more expensive arthritis supplements on the market, and it is unlikely to promote healthy bones or joints to the same level as something like FlexAgain would.

However, you are explicitly seeking joint supplements that use ingredients. In that case, research suggests it will treat osteoarthritis, and the FDA (Food And Drug Administration) says it is safe and is not too worried about spending a lot of money; Physio Flex Pro is still likely one of the top options for you to try.

Pros

Only contains suitable doses of ingredients proven to combat osteoarthritis, such as glucosamine

It can benefit the joints in several different ways

Cons

Very expensive

Its range of potential benefits is nowhere near as diverse as a supplement like FlexAgain

U.S. Doctors’ Clinical Arthro-7

U.S. Doctors’ Clinical Arthro-7 Healthy Joint Support is a supplement designed with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients that is ideally formulated to help people combat rheumatoid arthritis while being beneficial to treat several other joint issues.

The U.S. Doctors’ Clinical Arthro-7 Healthy Joint Support formula contains vitamin C, undenatured type ii collagen, CMO, lipase 30, MSM, turmeric, and bromelain. Bromelain, CMO, MSM, turmeric, and vitamin C have all been seen in the other supplements we have examined and will again serve the same functions.

They treat inflamed or painful joints, arthritis symptoms, and diseases, prevent cartilage degradation, restore joint function and lubrication, repair damaged cartilage, combat free radicals and oxidative stress and damage, boost the brain, heart, and immune system, and lower blood pressure levels.

Collagen is a crucial component of connective tissues that prevent bones from rubbing together. Taking it in supplement form will enhance the growth of these tissues, fix any damage, ease the pains that arthritis causes, and prevent the symptoms from worsening.

Lipase 30 is a protein that helps break triglycerides down into fatty acids and glycerol. This will boost joint lubrication even more, further reducing the pains and loss of joint mobility caused by arthritis.

The main issue with U.S. Doctors’ Clinical Arthro-7 Healthy Joint Support is that all of its ingredients,, except for vitamin C, are lumped together in one substantial proprietary blend. This masks the exact dosage of all the ingredients present and stops us from knowing what benefits it will be able to produce.

Despite this, human and animal studies suggest that its formula can be very beneficial for people explicitly trying to combat rheumatoid arthritis and the symptoms it causes. The fact that it is also very reasonably priced and GMO and gluten-free will appeal to lots of people as well.

Pros

Very reasonably priced and easy to get hold of

All of the ingredients are proven to help maintain healthy joints.

It is specially made to ease the joint pains and symptoms caused by rheumatoid arthritis.

Has received positive reviews from people with rheumatoid arthritis

Cons

All of its ingredients being lumped into one massive proprietary blend means it is impossible to gauge the effects it will have accurately.

Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root

Vimerson Health Vegan Glucosamine Chondroitin Phytodroitin MSM & Burdock Root is unique, as it is a 100 percent vegan joint supplement that contains vegan glucosamine sulfate sodium, vegan MSM, burdock root 4:1 extract, and a vegan version of chondroitin called phytodroitin.

As normal MSM, glucosamine and chondroitin will work together to treat the inflamed or painful joints that people with arthritis must deal with and help restore them to optimal health.

What makes this supplement so unique, though, is where these ingredients come from. The glucosamine comes from a natural fungus called Aspergillus niger, while the phytodroitin is made in a lab. The MSM is then sourced from plants, as it would usually be.

Burdock root extract is an excellent alternative to fish oil for vegans, as it is rich in omega 3s. This will boost the lubrication and mobility of your joints, preventing them from becoming inflamed, painful, or stiff, at the same time as improving your overall health and well-being.

There are a couple of issues with Vimerson Health Vegan Glucosamine Chondroitin Phytodroitin MSM & Burdock Root that we do unfortunately have to point out, though.

First, as vegan glucosamine and chondroitin have yet to be studied in as much depth as their traditional versions, it is tough to predict their effects accurately. A lack of variety in vegan joint supplement ingredients also means what they do have is present in high doses, so it could cause side effects.

These issues aside, though, reviews from past users suggest it will provide some relief from arthritis, while side effects are both unlikely and mild. This makes Vimerson Health Vegan Glucosamine Chondroitin Phytodroitin MSM & Burdock Root the best option for vegans with arthritis.

Pros

It uses ingredients proven to treat arthritis, boost bone health, and prevent inflamed or painful joints.

Burdock root extract is an ideal source of omega 3s for vegans.

It has a very reasonable price tag.

Cons

The vegan chondroitin and glucosamine are in high doses that could cause side effects.

Vegan glucosamine and chondroitin sources are less researched, so it is harder to predict the effects they will produce accurately.

Final Thoughts On The 5 Best Joint Supplements To Treat Arthritis Symptoms

Arthritis is a condition that causes significant pain and quickly takes over your life. It doesn’t have to, though, as there are a range of popular supplements for arthritis out there that can halt the disease in its tracks. While most supplements on this list will be able to do just that, FlexAgain is the single best choice.

A dietary supplement loaded with optimal doses of proven natural ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, glucosamine, and chondroitin, it can improve your joint health and relieve the pains caused by arthritis in a variety of ways without you having to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider.

If, for any reason, it doesn’t sound like the right joint supplement for you, then one of the other nutritional supplements on our list surely will. For everyone else, though, we suggest that you give FlexAgain a try and see how it can help relieve the pains and symptoms caused by the disease.