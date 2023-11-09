ReFirmance Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Bogus Claims? Side Effects Risk Examined

ReFirmance is an anti-aging serum featuring a blend of natural ingredients to support firmness and elasticity.

By applying ReFirmance to your face daily, you can purportedly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin at a deep level, among other benefits.

Does ReFirmance really work? How does ReFirmance fight back against the effects of aging? Find out everything you need to know about the anti-aging serum today in our review.

What is ReFirmance?

ReFirmance is a natural beauty serum available exclusively online through ReFirmance.com.

Made in the United States using 100% natural ingredients, ReFirmance claims to help with saggy skin, droopy jowls, and wrinkles.

To achieve those effects, ReFirmance contains a blend of natural ingredients to support the production and integrity of collagen. Collagen is an essential protein produced by your body every day. As you get older, collagen levels drop, leading to visible signs of aging – like wrinkles.

Key ingredients in ReFirmance include Juvinity, aloe vera leaf extract, and cucumber extract. These ingredients work together to support the production of collagen and promote the activity of related enzymes.

ReFirmance Benefits

Some of the benefits of ReFirmance, according to the manufacturer, include:

Support skin firmness and elasticity

Smooth out the appearance of wrinkles

Support deep rejuvenation properties

Boost the production of collagen and elastin

Promote skin fullness, plumpness, and youthfulness

Backed by 60 day moneyback guarantee

Click here to order ReFirmance and experience the benefits!

How Does ReFirmance Work?

ReFirmance claims to work by targeting collagen production and collagen integrity.

As the most abundant connective protein in the human body, collagen is essential for skin health, skin appearance, joint health, mobility, and more.

Your body produces plenty of collagen when you’re young. Starting around age 30, however, collagen production declines roughly 1% each year.

As collagen production drops, your skin could start to sag, droop, and show wrinkles. Collagen is no longer supporting your skin, causing it to show visible signs of aging.

ReFirmance claims to reverse this effect using a blend of natural ingredients to target collagen production from the outside of your skin. By applying ReFirmance daily, you can promote collagen production within your skin, helping you enjoy noticeable anti-aging effects.

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ReFirmance Targets the HAS2 Enzyme to Boost Collagen Production

You can find plenty of anti-aging skin serums that claim to boost collagen production. Some work, while others don’t. ReFirmance aims to be different because it targets an enzyme called HAS2.

HAS2 is an enzyme that plays multiple roles in the appearance of your skin:

HAS2’s primary job is to tell your skin to absorb hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that can absorb many times its weight in moisture. Many anti-aging skin serums contain hyaluronic acid to increase the plumpness of your skin, adding more water to your skin to improve its appearance.

Unfortunately, your body can interfere with HAS2’s function as it gets older.

As your body gets older, it still produces collagen – but some of that collagen gets fragmented, broken down into smaller pieces.

As collagen gets fragmented, it gets stuck to the HAS2 enzyme, interfering with HAS2’s ability to do its normal job.

Each collagen fragment “jams up” the signal of HAS2, according to the makers of ReFirmance. This causes the hyaluronic acid to pool in your skin, leading to sagging and drooping.

ReFirmance aims to avoid these effects by targeting the production of collagen and preventing the breakdown of collagen into smaller fragments. By preventing collagen from breaking down in the first place, ReFirmance can prevent collagen from interfering with HAS2 signals, helping you avoid sagging, drooping skin.

Click here to check out the official website for ReFirmance >>>

ReFirmance Ingredients

You can find plenty of supplements and anti-aging serums that claim to boost collagen production. Some have science-backed ingredients proven to do exactly that, while others do not.

What’s inside ReFirmance? How does ReFirmance work? What do the ingredients do? Here are all of the active ingredients in ReFirmance and how they work, according to the official website:

Juvinity: Juvinity is a proprietary formula created by Sederma (part of Croda, Inc). The company specifically developed Juvinity to protect against oxidative damage (inflammation) and optimize mitochondrial activity. It also helps to synthesize new skin cells, encouraging your body to replace old skin cells with new, younger-looking health cells. Chemically, Juvinity is geranylgeranyl propanol, or GGP, an oil-soluble excipient. As explained by Croda, studies have shown it can visibly reduce the signs of aging on your face and neck while smoothing wrinkles and densifying your skin.

Micrococcus Lysate: Micrococcus lysate could stimulate the skin’s ability to repair itself, helping to reverse some of the visible signs of aging. Some skincare serums use Micrococcus lysate to promote skin barrier function. Others use it to moisturize the skin and enhance its ability to carry water. Micrococcus lysate is the end product of the controlled lysis of certain species of Micrococcus. It’s a derivative of living bacteria that has multiple active effects within layers of your skin.

Deionized Water: Purified or deionized water can help with absorption, pH balance, consistency, and longevity. It’s the first listed ingredient in ReFirmance, which means there’s more deionized water than any other active ingredient. Deionized water is water without the minerals, which is why it’s also known as demineralized water. By removing minerals from the water, you can enjoy clean, pure water. It’s the primary type of water used in skincare products today.

Aloe Barbadensis: Aloe barbadensis, also known as aloe leaf extract, has a long history of use in skincare and as a natural skincare remedy. Some cultures have used aloe vera for wound healing. Others have used it for anti-aging, moisturize, or overall skin appearance. Today, we know aloe works by stimulating fibroblasts, helping to produce collagen and elastin fibers while making the skin more elastic and less wrinkled. Aloe vera also has natural anti-inflammatory effects.

Glycerin: Glycerin is a type of moisturization agent found in various skincare products. It can support the integrity of the outer layer of your skin, pulling in water to increase the plumpness and firmness of your skin. Studies show applying glycerin directly to skin can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Cucumber Extract: Cucumber extract is packed with phytochemicals (natural, plant-based chemicals) shown to reduce swelling, help with inflammation, and encourage your skin’s natural growth cycles. When spas place cucumber slices over the eyes, they’re taking advantage of the natural components within cucumber extract to accelerate healing. Multiple studies have connected cucumber extract to reduced pain and inflammation and better overall therapeutic potential.

Chrysin: In skincare, chrysin is mostly used as a skin conditioning agent and natural anti-inflammatory. It has antioxidant effects that could help neutralize free radicals throughout the body. Some foods are rich in chrysin, while many topical skincare products contain chrysin to defend the skin against inflammation, wrinkles, and visible effects of aging. Chemically, chrysin is a flavonoid (specifically, a flavone), which means it’s a natural antioxidant found in plants.

Palmitoyl Oligopeptide: Palmitoyl oligopeptide is often compared to retinol, one of the most popular anti-aging serum ingredients in the world. Also known as pal-GHK, the substance appears as a white powder in its raw form and is prized for its anti-aging effects. Similar to retinol, palmitoyl oligopeptide can stimulate the production of elastin, collagen, and glycosaminoglycans, giving you healthy-looking skin.

N-Hydroxysuccinimide: N-hydroxysuccinimide activates the elimination of pigments that cause discoloration on your skin – say, in the sensitive area around your eyes. If you’re dealing with dark circles under your eyes, for example, then N-hydroxysuccinimide may be able to help by accelerating the elimination of pigment. Studies have connected the molecule to a noticeable improvement in overall skin tone and other beneficial effects.

Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7: Palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7 is known for its natural ability to restore and soothe the skin. It’s particularly popular in skin formulas designed to reduce the effects of UV damage. Sun causes UV damage and can accelerate the visible signs of aging – like wrinkles. By applying Palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7 to your skin regularly, you can avoid the loss of firmness linked to aging while fighting back against one of the biggest causes of skin damage.

Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-3: Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-3 works similar to Palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, supporting the synthesis of collagen and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a peptide sometimes found in skincare products under the brand name Matrixyl. Like other ingredients in ReFirmance, palmitoyl pentapeptide-3 can fight back against the loss of collagen typically associated with aging.

Steareth-20: Steareth-20 is a synthetic polymer formed as a combination of polyethylene glycol (PEG) and stearyl alcohol. It’s used in skincare primarily as a cleanser. The molecule has surfactant properties that could make it effective for cleansing impurities and toxins from the skin.

Polysorbate-20: Polysorbate-20 is a type of sugar alcohol and mild skin cleansing agent. Typically derived from coconut, the molecule is found in a range of skincare products for its ability to cleanse the skin. In ReFirmance, it could help clear the skin and pave the way for other active ingredients.

Carbomer: Carbomer is an emulsifier that prevents the ingredients in ReFirmance from separating. It’s not an active ingredient, but carbomers are found in many skincare products specifically to keep formulas stable.

Phenoxyethanol: Phenoxyethanol has natural antimicrobial effects, helping to cleanse the skin and prepare your skin for the other active ingredients. Phenoxyethanol works in a similar way to carbomer, polysorbate-20, and steareth-20 for skin health.

Optiphen: Optiphen is a paraben and formaldehyde-free preservative used to keep the ReFirmance formula stable. Like the other four ingredients above, it’s a primarily inactive ingredient designed to help the formula stay functional over time.

The full list of active and inactive ingredients in ReFirmance, in descending order of commonness, includes deionized water, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, glycerin, cucumber fruit extract, chrysin, palmitoyl oligopeptide, N-hydroxysuccinimide, palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, palmitoyl pentapeptide-3, steareth-20, polysorbate-20, carbomer, phenoxyethanol and caprylyl glycol (Optiphen), micrococcus lysate, Juvinity MBAL, and 0.4% sulforaphane.

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How to Use ReFirmance

The manufacturer of ReFirmance recommends applying a few drops of ReFirmance to your face and neck before gently massaging it in a circular motion:

Apply a few drops (approximately a nickel-sized amount) of ReFirmance to your face and neck

Gently massage the formula in a circular motion; or, tap it into your skin until it’s fully absorbed

Repeat twice daily, once in the morning and once in the evening

Scientific Evidence for ReFirmance

As proof ReFirmance works as advertised, the manufacturer cites 15+ studies on the ReFirmance references page. Those studies validate each of the individual ingredients in ReFirmance, showing how they work and what they’ve been shown to do in double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. We’ll review that evidence below.

As proof chrysin works for anti-aging, the makers of ReFirmance cite a 2020 study where chrysin alleviated skin inflammation and reduced the release of a biomarker linked to inflammation. Because of these anti-inflammatory effects, chrysin could help with psoriasis and other conditions linked to skin inflammation.

ReFirmance claims to work by targeting an enzyme called HAS2. That enzyme is a real enzyme studied for its effects on skin health. Also known as hyaluronan synthase 2 (HAS2), the enzyme protects skin fibroblasts, helping your body produce more skin cells. Better skin fibroblast activity is associated with reduced skin wrinkles and better anti-aging effects.

Hyaluronic acid can protect your skin from the effects of aging. Many people apply hyaluronic acid daily – or even take hyaluronic acid as an oral supplement – to protect their skin from the effects of aging. According to a 2012 study published in DermatoEndocrinology, hyaluronic acid could make a significant difference in the visible effects of aging, interacting with multiple layers of the skin by modulating skin moisture.

ReFirmance cites multiple studies connecting aloe vera to anti-aging effects throughout the body. In a 2019 trial, researchers found aloe vera prevented and healed skin wounds, accelerating your body’s natural wound healing effects. In fact, aloe vera has been used for centuries for that purpose, often as a topical poultice to speed up skin healing.

ReFirmance also contains cucumber extract. There’s a reason so many spas use cucumbers on sensitive parts of the skin – like the area around your eyes. It appears to be a neutralizing agent, helping to control bacteria growth within the skin while supporting the conversion of beneficial skin compounds.

Overall, ReFirmance contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to firmer, younger-looking skin – including moisturization molecules like hyaluronic acid and natural extracts like aloe vera and cucumber extract.

ReFirmance Pricing

ReFirmance is priced at $69 per bottle. However, you can save money and qualify for free bonuses by ordering multiple bottles of ReFirmance.

ReFirmance is exclusively sold through ReFirmance.com, where it’s priced at the following rates:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle of ReFirmance contains a 30 day supply of the liquid formula, or 30 servings. You apply one serving of ReFirmance to your skin each day to support anti-aging effects.

Bonuses Included with ReFirmance

As part of a 2023 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of ReFirmance come with two free bonus eBooks, including The Age Spot Solution and The Expert’s Guide to Unblemished Skin. You receive immediate access to both bonus eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

Bonus eBooks include:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Cellulite-Free Body: The Experts Guide to Unblemished Skin: This guide features proven tips to eliminate cellulite from your body, including natural remedies you can implement today to get cellulite-free skin anywhere on your body.

Free Bonus eBook #2: The Age Spot Solution: Simple Techniques for a Flawless Complexion: In this guide, you can discover proven strategies to improve your complexion and eliminate age spots – including natural remedies for age spots and other skin blemishes. You’ll discover the “weird cotton ball and buttermilk trick” for dealing with age spots, for example, along with other proven strategies.

Get ReFirmance for the best price today!

ReFirmance Refund Policy

ReFirmance has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason.

About ReFirmance

ReFirmance is made in the United States by a company that does business under the same name. That company is based in Tallmadge, Ohio and manufactures a range of supplements, skin creams, and other products.

ReFirmance is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The formula is GMO-free and, according to the manufacturer, 100% natural.

You can contact the makers of ReFirmance and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: contact@refirmance-product.com

Final Word

ReFirmance is an anti-aging skin serum featuring a blend of proven anti-aging ingredients like cucumber, aloe vera extract, and Juvinity, among others.

By applying a few drops of ReFirmance to your face and neck daily, you can purportedly promote the production of collagen and elastin, helping your skin look younger and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

To learn more about ReFirmance and how it works or to buy the anti-aging supplement online today, visit the official website.