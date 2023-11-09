Nootrum Reviews – Proven Ingredients for Health Benefits or Fake Hype?

For a long time, mushrooms have been used in the medical community for their potential health benefits. This fascination with mushrooms has not waned over the years, and modern science is heavily invested in mycology.

The world of mycology and mushroom supplements can give you an idea of the diversity and benefits of mushrooms, but one brand that has gathered extensive knowledge of mushrooms and employed their effectiveness in creating dietary supplements is Nootrum.

Nootrum Mushrooms offers you a range of mushroom supplements to support cognitive functions, slow down aging, reverse diseases, etc. The brand has risen in popularity due to its varied range of mushroom products that are carefully crafted with natural ingredients.

Nootrum reviews boast that the brand is setting standards in the industry for mushroom products with its efficiency and safety. So, we dug deeper to find the truth behind the brand’s rising popularity. Whether it is a marketing fluke or a product of the brand’s commitment to offer the best of the best, let’s find out.

First, take a look at the summary of Nootrum Mushrooms.

Category:

Dietary Supplement

Brand:

Nootrum

Purpose:

Optimizing physical and mental health

Manufacturer Country:

USA

Side Effects:

The users did not report any side effects in their Nootrum reviews (Check out the reviews!)

Form:

Powder and capsules

Characteristics:

Organic Mushrooms

Natural Ingredients

Vegetarian

Easy to Use

Safe

Ingredients:

Organic Reishi, Vitamin C, Organic Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and others

Money-Back Guarantee:

No

Bonus Products:

No

Price:

Between $33 – $50 (Official Website)

About The Nootrum Brand

Nootrum is a relatively new but quickly emerging brand based in the USA. It is gaining popularity due to its extensive selection of mushroom supplements. In short, it can be your go-to brand for mushroom supplements.

The brand has emerged as an expert in the medicinal mushroom department and can help you target various aspects of your health and well-being. Anyone seeking pure organic mushroom supplements with high potency can grab one from here.

The brand maintains its supplements’ safety and efficiency by manufacturing them under stringent conditions in an FDA-approved facility.

The Science Behind Medicinal Mushroom Supplements

Based on the type of mushroom they contain, mushroom dietary supplements target your neurological and immunological responses. Generally, mushrooms contain bioactive compounds such as polysaccharides, phytochemicals, and antioxidants, which boost your cognitive functions and the immune system.

For instance, Reishi Mushroom influences your central nervous system and induces a calming effect to help you deal with stress. It is rich in antioxidant properties, which protect your cells from damage and promote cellular and immune health.

Similarly, Nootrum mushrooms work based on their properties to support your overall health.

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Common Health Benefits of Using Nootrum Mushrooms

Nootrum Mushrooms offers the following health benefits with the help of its products:

Improves Your Cognitive Functions

Mushroom supplements are known to improve your cognitive functions as they have neuroprotective properties and stimulate the production of the Nerve Growth Factor. This helps the supplement protect your brain and nerve cells to maintain healthy cognitive functions.

Reduces Signs of Aging

As supported by Nootrum reviews, the antioxidant properties of organic mushrooms support cellular health and reverse the effects of aging.

Reverses Diseases

The mushroom supplements influence your neurological system and strengthen the immune system. A healthy immune system helps you fight diseases and even prevent the effects of chronic stress from taking place, which may further deteriorate your health.

Normalizes Your Stress Responses

Mushrooms such as Reishi have adaptogen properties, which help them influence your body to adapt to stress and maintain a state of balance. The mushroom supplements may influence your body’s response to stress and, thus, prevent the effects of chronic stress on your health.

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Nootrum Product Range: An Overview of Available Mushroom Supplements

Nootrum offers you a range of mushroom supplements to support your overall health. These include:

Chaga Mushroom

Chaga Mushroom is a popular product by the Nootrum brand to support body functions by regulating your hormonal and immunological systems. The supplement contains the Chaga mushroom in high quantities to give you the best results.

The regular price of the Chaga Mushroom supplement is $32.99, but you can buy it for as low as $26.99 with ongoing deals and discounts.

Reishi Mushroom

Reishi is known as an adaptogenic mushroom and helps you reduce symptoms of chronic stress. Priced at $32.99, this dietary supplement can help you strengthen your immune system and live a stress-free life.

The recommended dosage of this supplement is two capsules daily.

Mushroom Blend Capsules

If you desire a potent supplement with a blend of organic mushrooms to enjoy numerous benefits, Mushroom Blend Capsules will do you justice. The dietary supplement combines a range of medicinal mushrooms and a proprietary blend that improves your neurological and immunological responses.

Each bottle of this supplement will cost you $38.99, and with two capsules a day, you will notice a significant improvement in your health.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

This dietary supplement is a popular nootropic by Nootrum. Packed with the richness of Lion’s Mane mushroom, the supplement offers two strong nootropics, hericenones and erinacines, to stimulate the growth of neurons in the brain.

You can buy this nootropic for less than $35 and bolster your cognitive performance.

Nootrum Powder

If pills don’t do it for you, opt for this powder with a blend of six organic mushrooms to support your health. The powder is specially designed to increase bioavailability and aid in maximum absorption, making it worth investing in.

The regular price of this powder is $49.99, and the detailed instructions on the label will help you get the best of this supplement.

Click here to check out the official website for Nootrum >>>

Do Customers Love Nootrum Mushrooms?

Natalie writes, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for discovering Nootrum Mushrooms. After trying various mushroom supplements over the years, Nootrum stands out as the absolute best. Their attention to quality and safety is evident in every product.

I started with the Reishi Mushroom supplement to combat stress, and within weeks, I felt calmer and more focused. The cognitive boost I experienced with their Mushroom Blend Capsules was remarkable.”

Ginny says, “Nootrum Mushrooms has become my go-to brand for all my mushroom supplement needs. The Chaga Mushroom supplement has been a game-changer for my hormonal balance. Not only did it regulate my hormones, but I also noticed a significant improvement in my immune system.

What I appreciate the most is the inclusive pricing and the free US shipping. As a loyal customer, I’ve tried multiple products, and each one has exceeded my expectations. Nootrum’s dedication to quality and affordability sets them apart. I’m grateful for their products, which have positively impacted my health.”

Candice in her Nootrum review writes, “Nootrum Mushrooms has revolutionized my approach to health and wellness. Their Lion’s Mane Mushroom powder has become a staple in my daily routine. The cognitive benefits I’ve experienced are beyond words.

I was initially skeptical, but the detailed analysis provided convinced me to give it a try, and I’m glad I did. The meticulous sourcing practices and the brand’s commitment to safety reassured me about my choice. My stress levels have reduced significantly, and I feel more balanced overall.”

Finally another user writes, “I’ve been using Nootrum Mushrooms for a few months now, and I am incredibly impressed with the results. Their Mushroom Blend Capsules have been a game-changer for my cognitive functions. I’ve noticed a substantial improvement in my memory and focus. What sets Nootrum apart is their dedication to transparency and quality.”

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Nootrum’s Quality Control And Sourcing Practices: Effectiveness And Efficacy

Nootrum values effective and high-quality supplements, which is reflected in their selection of premium raw organic mushrooms. The brand has partnered with trustworthy and established suppliers to source the finest ingredients.

Strict quality control is an essential part of their manufacturing practices, and that is why each supplement has been crafted after several clinical trials to deliver the promised effectiveness and efficacy.

The Strengths And Limitations of Nootrum Mushrooms

Nootrum boasts several strengths that make it an appealing choice for people, including:

Nootrum is a well-established brand.

They source quality ingredients ethically.

Nootrum reviews highlight its effectiveness and safety.

The brand is transparent about ingredients, usage, and other important things.

Nootrum Mushroom supplements are manufactured in the USA in the registered facility.

Affordable pricing to cater to everyone’s financial needs.

However, like every brand, Nootrum Mushrooms also has its limitations. Some of them include:

Individual results may vary.

Nootrum supplements may not bring rapid results.

The authenticity of Nootrum reviews cannot be determined.

Nootrum brand does not offer bonus products or a money-back guarantee.

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Comparison of Nootrum With Other Brands

As Nootrum is a fairly new brand, we compared it with some popular existing brands to see what new things Nootrum is offering to gain such popularity. Here is a brief from our report:

Nootrum Mushrooms Vs. Host Defense Mushrooms

Host Defense Mushrooms is a popular brand that sells a range of mushroom supplements and is considered the top brand in the USA.

Our analysis revealed that the brand popularity of Host Defense Mushrooms is better than Nootrum. Also, Host Defense offers you more products than Nootrum. But Nootrum is a newbie on the market, so we can’t hold it against Nootrum.

However, the manufacturing practices and quality control of both brands are superb. In terms of pricing, both brands offer competitive prices.

In our opinion, Nootrum is as good as Host Defense and holds the potential to beat it.

Nootrum Mushrooms Vs. Mushrooms 4 Life

Mushrooms 4 Life is a popular brand based in the UK that sells mushroom supplements to support your mind and body.

When we compared Nootrum with Mushrooms 4 Life, we found that in terms of quality and manufacturing, both brands excelled. Also, the pricing policy of both brands remains similar. Taxes and additional charges may change it, though.

As Mushrooms 4 Life has been here longer than Nootrum, their product portfolio is larger. However, on other parameters, Nootrum holds its own and does exceptionally well.

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Ingredients Often Used In Nootrum Products and The Science Behind Them

Below is an overview of some of the many ingredients incorporated in Nootrum products and the science backing their respective workings and benefits:

Organic Reishi

Organic Reishi, scientifically known as Ganoderma lucidum, is a revered mushroom in traditional Chinese medicine. It contains potent bioactive compounds such as polysaccharides, triterpenoids, and antioxidants. These compounds work together to enhance the immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote overall vitality.

Its calming effects also make it valuable for promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality.

Vitamin C

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients examined the effect of Vitamin C supplementation on immune function. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial included 180 healthy adults who received either a daily dose of 500mg of vitamin C or a placebo for 8 weeks.

At the end of the trial period, those taking vitamin C had significantly higher levels of circulating neutrophils and natural killer cells than the placebo group. Additionally, they experienced a 20% reduction in infection rates and a 15% increase in overall immune response compared to baseline measurements.

Organic Cordyceps

Organic Cordyceps, a parasitic fungus found on caterpillar larvae, has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It works by increasing the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy currency of cells.

Moreover, Cordyceps supports respiratory health, making it beneficial for individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions. Its adaptogenic properties also help the body cope with stress and promote overall vitality.

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Lion’s Mane

Lion’s Mane mushroom, scientifically known as Hericium erinaceus, is renowned for its potential to enhance brain function and support neurological health. It contains compounds called hericenones and erinacines, which stimulate the growth of neurons in the brain.

These compounds promote the production of nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein essential for the growth, maintenance, and survival of nerve cells. Lion’s Mane is known for its nootropic properties, enhancing cognitive function, memory, and focus.

Chaga

Chaga mushroom or Inonotus obliquus, is a powerful immune modulator with a rich history of use in traditional medicine.

It is rich in melanin, a pigment with potential anti-cancer properties, making it a promising candidate for cancer prevention and treatment research.

A recent study published in the journal Rejuvenation Research examined the effects of Chaga on immune cells. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial included 50 healthy adults who received either a daily dose of 500mg of Chaga or a placebo for 8 weeks.

At the end of the trial period, those taking Chaga had significantly higher levels of natural killer cells than the placebo group (an increase of 20%). Additionally, they experienced an overall enhancement in immune response compared to baseline measurements (an increase by 15%) and a 30% reduction in infection rates.

The Inclusive Pricing And Shipping Policy

Nootrum brand is committed to offering mushroom supplements at affordable prices. The makers believe in inclusivity and accessibility to wellness. Each mushroom dietary supplement is priced at a modest rate without compromising the quality and effectiveness of its products.

You can purchase the supplements for less than $50 on the official website without any discount. On top of that, free US shipping is available on all Nootrum products. You will be able to reap the benefits of medicinal mushrooms without breaking the bank.

Potential Side Effects And Safety Concerns of Nootrum Mushrooms

A few things exist with the absence of side effects. Nootrum’s mushroom supplements are among them.

As supported by Nootrum reviews, the brand has meticulously crafted the supplements with organic mushrooms and other ingredients to ensure their safety and potency.

However, the supplements are not suitable for minors or women who are pregnant or expecting. The label cautions people with medical conditions not to use their products.

Potential buyers should consult a physician before incorporating the Nootrum Mushrooms into their daily regimen.

Usage And Dosage Recommendations of Nootrum Mushrooms

Nootrum Mushrooms are lauded for their effectiveness, and the makers have crafted careful instructions you should follow to get the best results from the brand’s products. Each product comes with a different set of dosage and instructions on the label.

Taking the supplement as instructed will nourish your body and brain to strengthen your overall well-being.

Editor’s Final Words

A detailed analysis of the Nootrum brand’s manufacturing properties, ingredients, products, and more makes us say a resounding “yes” to the brand. Nootrum stands out from other brands for its high-quality products, and it serves as the ultimate destination for all mushroom-based dietary supplements.

It will not be a stretch to say that the brand is a sommelier of mushrooms and knows how to pair the ingredients to give you the best quality and efficiency.

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