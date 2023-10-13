Colima Sea Salt Reviews – Ava Jane’s Kitchen Proven Ingredients or Cheap Brand?

What’s it like to season your food using table salt? Do you think it overpowers a dish to the point of masking its genuine flavors? This is unsurprising, given that most table salt providers cut corners to produce an inferior product. They design their products to meet the needs of chemical plants rather than the average consumer. With these shortcuts, you can almost instantly assume the risk of microplastics, lack of other valuable micronutrients, and a bland texture, to list a few. While salt may be a minor component in a recipe, it can easily overpower other flavors; thus, quality is essential. Fortunately, one company committed to using traditional methods developed what they claim to be pure, unprocessed salts gathered by hand. Let’s learn more about Colima Sea Salt™.

What is Colima Sea Salt™?

Colima Sea Salt™ is marketed as the world’s healthiest and best-tasting salt. The Ava Jane’s Kitchen team claims that the behind-the-scenes work has resulted in richer, crunchier, and tastier salt than chemically treated table salt and the like. The origins of Colima Sea Salt™ are in Sayulita, Mexico, where everything is done by hand. So, when people hold Ava Jane’s Kitchen’s salt, they have natural, unprocessed, unrefined salt with no added chemicals. Not only will the difference be felt, but individuals will be able to see and taste the difference between Colima and commercial salt. Following that, we’ll walk everyone through the steps that lead up to each Colima Sea Salt™ bag.

What features does Colima Sea Salt™ have?

The features make the harvesting process of Colima Sea Salt™ all the more interesting. Below is a quick overview of what this particular team managed to achieve:

Hand-Harvested

The salt used in Colima Sea Salt™ is harvested by local salt farmers in Sayulita, Mexico. They harvest by hand in buckets and spread it out in the sun to dry. Ava Jane’s Kitchen used rainwater that percolated down through an ancient dry salt lagoon, dissolving minerals along the way, unlike most sea salts made from ocean water. This saline water is then piped to the surface and allowed to evaporate in the sun. The benefit of ditching ocean water is that the risk of microplastics making their way into salt is extremely low.

Experience the purity of Colima Sea Salt™. Order now!

Completely Unrefined

The majority of salt accessible today has been heavily processed. In truth, the Ava Jane’s Kitchen team claims that only 5% of it is used in the home, with the rest being used to salt snowy roads or shipped to chemical labs where plastic and other chemicals are manufactured. Colima Sea Salt™ is genuinely an incarnation of nature, as it has undergone no processing. This implies that the salt retains its nutritional profile for optimal health advantages.

When in its natural state, salt retains minerals such as magnesium, sulfur, potassium, calcium, bromine, and other trace minerals. These minerals contribute to normal cell and kidney functions, healthy muscle contraction, reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease, regulated heartbeat, blood pressure and sugar levels, and healthy hormone release. One may easily argue that a meal will never consist only of salt, yet it will pass through the body, so why not include a high-quality source (even if it is in small quantities)?

Tested 100% Ocean-Borne Microplastic Free

All batches of Colima Sea Salt™ have been rigorously tested to verify that they are entirely free of ocean-borne microplastics. As ocean waters become increasingly contaminated, the likelihood of microscopic plastic fragments making their way into these seas implies they may end up on the dinner table. Based on the reporting of a 2018 study, 36 of the 39 evaluated salt brands contained microplastics. Another study cited in the same source estimated that the average adult consumes 2,000 microplastics yearly. Consider the potential cumulative effects! Colima Sea Salt™ eliminates this risk because it comes from a crystal-clear lagoon.

Support local Mexican salt farmers. Purchase Colima Sea Salt™!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Colima Sea Salt™ safe for consumption?

A: Colima Sea Salt™ is safe for consumption, as it includes no microplastics.

Q: How is Colima Sea Salt™ different from Himalayan Salt?

A: Himalayan sea salt comes from the Khewra salt mine in Pakistan, whereas Colima Sea Salt™ is made from percolated rainwater, which is later harvested from lagoon water. In the former case, the salt comes out as a rock, extremely hard and dry. Therefore, it must be ground before use. In the latter case, it can be crushed between the fingers while maintaining its crunchy texture and flavor explosion.

Q: Why is Colima Sea Salt™ more expensive than regular table salt?

A: The price reflects the hard work that went into producing a pure, safe, and mineral-rich source of salt. Because the salt is gathered by hand using traditional methods, it is more labor intensive than modern methods that rely on boiling saltwater in a factory.

Q: Is the first bag of Colima Sea Salt™ really free?

A: Ava Jane’s Kitchen is confident in Colima Sea Salt™ and has, therefore, decided to offer the first bag free of charge. All you pay for is shipping.

Swap your table salt for Colima Sea Salt™ today!

Q: Is Colima Sea Salt™ really free of microplastics?

A: Yes, all batches have been sent to nutrition labs to test for ocean-borne microplastics.

Q: How long will Colima Sea Salt™ last?

A: There aren’t any expiry dates on Colima Sea Salt™.

Q: How soon will Colima Sea Salt™ shipments arrive?

A: Colima Sea Salt™ shipments should arrive within the first 5 to 10 business days of ordering. This only holds for U.S. residents. As for international orders, customer support should be contacted to see whether the team currently accepts any.

Taste the difference with Colima Sea Salt™. Get yours now!

Q: Is there a refund policy?

A: Yes, Colima Sea Salt™ purchases are supported by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Whether it be a change in decision or an issue of preference over another salt brand, individuals have 30 days from the date of purchase to request a refund. This will only apply to any unopened/brand-new bags remaining. Here is a list of contact information worth jotting down for future reference:

Email: info@avajaneskitchen.com.

info@avajaneskitchen.com. Phone: 1 (844) 282 5263

1 (844) 282 5263 Mailing Address: PO BOX 297, Bend, OR 97709

How much does Colima Sea Salt™ cost?

Each bag of Colima Sea Salt™ contains 227g (8 ounces) of salt. Below is a rundown of different price points available at checkout:

Order one bag of Colima Sea Salt™ for just the price of shipping – $9.95

Order three bags of Colima Sea Salt™ for $29.97 (or $7.49 each) + $9.95 in shipping

Order six bags of Colima Sea Salt™ for $59.94 (or $8.56 each) + $9.95 in shipping

Upgrade your meals with Colima Sea Salt™. Buy now!

All orders from Ava Jane’s Kitchen are covered by a 30-day return policy. If you aren’t happy with your purchase, please contact customer service for more information about the refund policy or any other questions you may have.

Email: info@avajaneskitchen.com

info@avajaneskitchen.com Telephone: 1-844-282-5263

The Ava Jane’s Kitchen Approach

Ava Jane’s Kitchen is a brand offering food products rooted in traditional methods. Their values are centered on good food, family, and love, as evidenced by the brand’s name (named after the founder’s daughter). The concept for Colima Sea Salt™ was partly inspired by Ava’s grandmother, Nana, who passionately believed that food should be savored in the same way that one would live: with patience, integrity, and honesty. Most importantly, she felt that there are no shortcuts to success in life, and the same can be said for a full, delicious, and nutritious meal. And so, Ava Jane’s Kitchen made it their mission to unearth “hidden gastronomical treasures” and to showcase them to the world. Colima Sea Salt™ is a hidden gem representing local salt growers’ work in Mexico.

Savor authentic flavors. Try Colima Sea Salt™ today!

Concluding Remarks

Ultimately, Colima Sea Salt™ is as pure, unrefined, free of microplastics, and natural as salt can be. To begin with, no part of the sea is used in salt extraction. Instead, it is derived from rainwater that soaks through the dry lagoon bed, carrying a rich source of minerals with it. It is then drawn to the surface and allowed to evaporate before being harvested by hand. Though one could argue that refined salt has a comparable nutritional profile due to added minerals, it is essential to note that such a step was unnecessary in Colima Sea Salt™. In other words, nothing had to be added because the chosen approach ensured that all the fundamentals were included.

Avoiding seawater also reduces the risk of microplastics, which adults consume in the thousands per year on average. Fortunately, Colima Sea Salt™ will not cause this problem. It’s also worth emphasizing that nature, whether environmental or local wildlife, is unaffected in any way in Colima, Mexico. All of this results in a rich salt that grinds well between the fingers for a delectable flavor and crunch; people will undoubtedly abandon table salt after this. The crowning achievement here is that individuals will support this small salt economy in Mexico with every bag purchased. Colima Sea Salt™ unquestionably presents a win for all.

Say no to microplastics. Choose Colima Sea Salt™!