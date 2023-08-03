Seahawks 2023 training camp under way at VMAC in Renton

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll looks on as the Hawks prepare for practice Aug. 1. (Photos by Ben Ray/Sound Publishing)

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton is well under way and going strong.

The 2022 Seahawks defied expectations and with an incredible season and even a playoff berth. The big story line of that season was quarterback Russell Wilson’s departure, a new defensive coordinator and the mystery of new QB Geno Smith.

But this year is different. Geno Smith returns after breaking multiple franchise records. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are welcoming first round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the wide receiver room. Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt is looking to solidify the defense with 6-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner returning to the linebacker room.

The Hawks had a quick two-hour practice beginning at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Fans packed the berm and got up on the face for a chance to get an autograph or picture with these larger-than-life stars.

The fans were treated to up close and personal defensive linemen doing drills with coaches. Bobby Wagner and the linebackers were hitting a tackle dummy at the early stages of practice.

For the latter half of practice, Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Holten Ahlers led the Seahawks’ first, second, and third string teams in a mock drive up and down the field.

Eight year veteran Lockett found the end zone, catching a pass from Smith with one of the big plays of the afternoon. Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh got valuable reps with the first team since July 30 with injuries on the depth chart. The Georgia man has taken advantage of his opportunities and is starting to turn a lot of heads in his direction.

“I want to take advantage of each and every opportunity that I get. I want to show that I have the capabilities. I want to show that I am smart enough and physical enough to get the job done,” McIntosh said.

It’s about building on what this group did last season. After defying so many expectations, they have to take off this year. With the weapons on offense and adjustments on defense, they should.

“We always want to see big jumps from year one to year two with guys and their understanding… (Boye) Mafe is starting to show that, he’s starting to see things and taking his shots. That’s really encouraging to see,” Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt said.

“Right now everyone is in training camp mode,” Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron said. “You see everybody competing, the receivers are looking to push each other. We got a bunch of new guys that are looking to push and compete.”

Fans can attend training camp Aug 4, 8, 13 and 16. The two home preseason games are on Aug. 10 and Aug 19.