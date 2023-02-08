The Best Recreational THC Drinks of 2023

Weed drinks are on the rise — and consumers are seeing they may be the future of mainstream cannabis use as the United States moves more and more to full legalization of recreational marijuana. For adults that live in states where cannabis is already legal, the beverage category still represents a small, but rapidly growing, segment of the marijuana market.

These days, adults in 21 states can legally enjoy cannabis without the need for a medical card or prescription. From smoking and vaping to capsules and edibles, the available options have grown quickly in states that have already legalized recreational use. Along with traditional products, THC-infused beverages have become increasingly popular among consumers. These products offer a convenient and discreet way to consume THC, and have a wide variety of flavors and strengths to choose from. Additionally, the effects of these beverages tend to be faster-acting than those of traditional edibles, making them a desirable option for those seeking a more immediate onset of effects. While there are still far fewer drink options compared to flower and gummies, some producers are already producing high-end, healthier beverage options to appeal to more discerning cannabis consumers. These drinks also provide a familiar format and experience to adults used to having a cocktail or glass of wine.We reviewed a few of the most popular cannabis drink offerings in our home state of Washington, and found several high-end beverage options that are sure to appeal to both experienced cannabis drinkers and canna-curious consumers alike.

Best Overall: “Legal” Rainier Cherry Soda

The beverage choices from Mirth Provisions were some of the first THC drinks to hit the market, back in 2014. Nearly a decade old, the brand is known for their premium drinks featuring all-natural fruit juices locally sourced from Washington farmers. Best of all, Legal drinks come in a very approachable 10-milligram option, perfect for sipping in a social environment. For the more advanced THC user, all of their flavors come in 100-milligram versions as well. These drinks are not out of place at a high-end cocktail party, and are also great for sipping on the patio at a barbecue. Flavors are not over-sugared or hempy tasting, and the light carbonation provides just the perfect amount of effervescence in every sip. They are also reasonably priced, and can be found at most high-end shops starting at $5-$6 for each 11.5 ounce bottle.

The emphasis on quality and fast-onset makes Legal a favorite in the premium side of the cannabis drink market. In addition to Rainier Cherry, the sparkling tonic options include Lemon-Ginger and Pomegranate as well. For consumers that prefer less fruit-forward tastes, there are several Lemonade options as well, featuring classic Lemonade, Rainier Cherry Lemonade, and a delicious Blackberry Lemonade. All options provide a tasty, consistent drinking experience sure to delight old-school users and newcomers alike.

Runner-Up: Ray’s Lemonade

Ray’s THC Lemonade is a brand that offers a range of fruit-infused lemonade beverages infused with THC. The drinks come in 2 ounce “shot” form (Lil Ray’s) or 12.5 oz bottles, and the popular flavors include Strawberry Lemonade, Iced Tea, and new Citrus Kush Lemonade. The effects of Lil Ray’s lemonades are slower than Legal tonics, taking about 45 minutes to start, but once they do, they kick in rapidly, producing a warm and drowsy feeling. The lemonade also has a mild carbonation that provides a pleasant sensation to the tongue and nose.

The effects of Lil Ray’s lemonade can be quite strong and last for several hours, so it’s recommended to start with a small serving size. Unfortunately, Lil Rays’ does not offer any dosage size smaller than 50 milligrams of THC, even in their shot form, so be very cautious if you are not an experienced user.The flavor of weed is present, but it’s relatively light and doesn’t overpower the lemonade flavor.

Blaze Soda

Blaze sodas offer a wide variety of sweet-tasting sodas, in flavors like Orange Cream Pie, Cola, and Root Beer. The over sugary taste was a bit much for most of our taste-testers, but if you prefer your THC on the heavily-sweetened side, the myriad Blaze drinks from Evergreen Herbal may be just what you are looking for. For those that prefer tea to soda as their drink of choice, the Tea’d Up drinks offer a tamer experience. The cannabis taste is much more pronounced in the tea flavors, and might be a bit too “green” for some palates. None of the Blaze options are available in dosages other than 100-milligrams, although that might change in the future.

Major Pink Lemonade

Major’s is somewhere between shots and traditional 11-12 ounce drinks, with their “fruit lemonades” offered in 6.7 ounce bottles. The Major lemonades are made with all-natural ingredients, including fresh lemon juice and pure cane sugar, and are available in a variety of flavors. The company offers only 100 milligram choices, so most people will still want to avoid drinking the entire (small) bottle at once. The taste is tart, which masks the cannabis flavors well. Some users found the taste to be slightly bitter, especially the aftertaste.

The biggest issue with Major was consistency, no two bottles tasted alike or seemed to have the same effects. The Orange Mango flavor was almost universally disliked by our reviewers, most preferred the Pink Lemonade option. The onset of effects varied between 30 minutes and 2 hours across our testers. Most reported a pleasant, warm, body effect. Major was easily found in most Washington retail stores, but the flavors available varied greatly by location.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it’s important to mention that taste is a very subjective thing, and that is especially true in the cannabis beverage arena. Some of the most popular THC beverage options won’t appeal to those who prefer to smoke cannabis, or who don’t like any “hemp” taste in something they are drinking. Making a good-flavored cannabis beverage that complies with state regulations, provides consistent and rapid effects, and is pleasant to drink is a difficult challenge for even the most experienced cannabis producers. For those looking to see how the cannabis experience is in consumable drinks (similar to how many adults have freely enjoyed alcohol for generations), the above-mentioned THC-infused options provide an excellent place to start.