Change That Up Clear Focus Reviews – Safe Brain Booster Supplement That Works?

Brain fog leads to forgetfulness, lack of concentration, and confusion. Some risk factors associated with mental fog include poor nutrition, sleep deprivation, and stress. However, one can improve mental clarity by taking nutritious diets that contain minerals and essential nutrients that nourish brain cells. In addition, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and engaging in physical activities are ideal strategies for improving cognitive function. Neurological conditions affect brain health, and there’s a need to seek help in memory enhancement and improving cognitive function.

Clear FocusTM is formulated to enhance cognitive function, memory, and overall brain health. According to the manufacturer, the formula nourishes the brain, restores mental clarity, and improves focus and memory. What’s the efficacy of the dietary supplement? Find out more about the role of Clear FocusTM in this review.

What Is Clear FocusTM?

Memory impairment ranges from mild forgetfulness to severe health conditions like Alzheimer’s or dementia. In addition, cognitive decline can interfere with daily life, affecting problem-solving skills, memory, and concentration.

Clear Focus is a brain support formula created by Change That Up. According to the manufacturer, the nootropic contains eight premium ingredients that aid mental clarity, memory, and focus. The blend of botanical extracts and nutrients is also proven to enhance productivity, creativity, and overall well-being. In addition, the advanced formula supports healthy cognitive function and laser focus and boosts energy levels. According to the formulator, each batch of dietary capsules is processed in a GMP-certified facility.

How Does It Work?

Change That Up’s Clear Focus is a potent nootropic with ingredients proven to address cognitive decline. The brain health support formula combines botanical extracts and nutrients nourishing brain cells for better cognitive function. In addition, the ingredients combat oxidative stress and free radicals that may harm the brain cells.

Moreover, the potent ingredients enhance optimal levels of vital brain neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine, dopamine, and serotonin. Clear Focus alleviates depression and anxiety and enables consumers to find relaxation and better sleep. In addition, the dietary capsules combat mental fatigue by restoring energy. Clear Focus enhances your mood, focus, mental clarity, and energy levels, enabling consumers to regain their creativity in productivity, motivation, and overall wellness.

Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, Clear Focus dietary capsules contain clinically and scientifically proven ingredients. The Brain health support formula contains eight superior ingredients, including:

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo Biloba is a Chinese herbal extract proven to improve cognitive function and memory by improving blood flow to the brain cells and enhancing optimal neurotransmitter function. It also protects the brain cells against oxidative stress that cause brain cell damage. According to research, ginkgo can help improve memory, reduce brain fog, and enhance concentration in healthy individuals with mild memory impairment.

Phosphatidylserine

It’s a phospholipid in cell membranes essential for proper brain function and cellular communication. According to studies, its supplementation improves cognitive function, mental clarity, and memory, especially for seniors with age-related cognitive decline. In addition, the ingredient maintains the integrity of brain cell membranes and safeguards the brain cells against oxidative stress supporting overall brain health. It also promotes nerve growth and repair, which are vital for brain health and function. Moreover, phosphatidylserine promotes healthy stress responses by reducing cortisol effects and alleviating stress.

N-Acetyl L-carnitine (ALCAR)

The amino acid improves memory, focus, mental clarity, and brain health. It also promotes the release of acetylcholine, an essential neurotransmitter that enhances optimal cognitive function. In addition, the ingredient enhances laser focus and alertness and combats mental fatigue. ALCAR enables seniors with age-related cognitive decline to have improved memory and cognitive function. It supports brain health by increasing energy production in the brain and reducing oxidative stress. Additionally, ALCAR plays a vital role in nerve growth and repair, enhancing cellular communication.

St John’s Wort

St John’s Wort is an ancient botanical extract that promotes the feel-good transmitter, serotonin, improving the mood. It’s proven to alleviate depression and anxiety. In addition, it promotes relaxation by reducing muscle aches and joint discomforts.

L-Glutamine

It’s the most prevalent amino acid in the brain that serves as a precursor to GABA and glutamate, the brain’s primary neurotransmitters. Glutamate primarily addresses stress responses, and GABA improves memory and cognitive function. L-Glutamine also supports energy production, gut health, and immune function. In addition, the ingredient supports a healthy gut microbiome and enhances overall wellness.

Bacopa Monnieri

The herbal extract has been used as traditional Ayurvedic medicine due to its potential role in cognitive function. Bacopa Monnieri is proven to have neurological benefits, including memory enhancement and improved cognitive function. Bacopa nootropics are ideal for improving blood flow to the brain and enhancing the activity of dopamine, serotonin, and acetylcholine neurotransmitters. It has antioxidants that protect the brain cells against damage by combating oxidative stress.

In addition, its supplementation improves learning and memory abilities in healthy seniors with age-related cognitive decline. Bacopa Monnieri promotes nerve growth and repair and enhances mental function by improving signal transmission and improving memory and attention.

Alpha GlycerylPhosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC)

Alpha GPC is naturally found in the brain cells. It’s a precursor to acetylcholine neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in memory and cognitive function. Moreover, the ingredient improves physical performance, learning capabilities, and mood. It’s used in the Clear Focus brain support formula to help seniors with age-related cognitive decline.

Huperzine-A

It’s a natural compound that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years. The ingredient has potential benefits in improving mental clarity, memory, focus, and cognitive function. Moreover, it inhibits the breakdown of acetylcholine and elevates the neurotransmitter to optimal levels. Acetylcholine is vital for mental energy, stress, and clarity and, as a result, improves cognitive function.

Usage

Each bottle of CTU’s Clear FocusTM contains 60 capsules. The manufacturer recommends taking one to two capsules daily to help enhance cognitive function and boost brain health. In addition, the manufacturer recommends consumers use a 3-6-month regimen to get better results.

Consumers should take nutritional supplements with meals or as directed by the physician. However, the dietary supplement is not for children under 18. Moreover, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions shouldn’t take the supplement without the consent of their healthcare provider.

Pricing

Clear Focus can be purchased via the official website, where several packages are available.

Buy one bottle for $29

Buy three bottles for $24 each

Buy six bottles for $19 each

Each package has a one-time purchase fee and a $7.95 US shipping and handling fee. However, consumers outside the US have to pay a $14.95 shipping and handling fee.

Refund Policy

Consumers who aren’t happy with their purchase can contact customer service to discuss the return policy. However, the 90-day money-back guarantee exempts the shipping and handling fee. Consumers need to send back empty bottles or unused bottles for a full refund.

Email: support@changethatup.com

Telephone: 1-866-710-2525

Final Word

Memory impairment and age-related cognitive decline are prevalent in seniors. Stress, sleep deprivation, using certain medications, and underlying medical conditions can also lead to memory loss. CTU’s Clear Focus is a nootropic formulated to address memory issues, mental fog, forgetfulness, and lack of concentration.

According to the manufacturer, the brain health support formula contains eight ingredients that have the potency to improve cognitive function, enhance mental clarity, and laser focus. Visit the official website to learn more about Clear Focus today!

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