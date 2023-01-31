Lightning Reviews (Renova Worldwide) Direct to Mouth Brain Energy Sticks for Focus and Memory

Are you tired of experiencing weariness, bodily discomfort, and mood swings? Have your stress levels contributed to what feels like an enormous burden? Stress has always tended to mess with people’s minds, but many are unaware that it can quickly travel to the physical body. Exhaustion is similar in that it affects productivity, puts people in a funk, and eventually undermines motivation. While going on walks and incorporating ways to reduce stress, anxiety, and weariness is essential, sometimes all that is required is the proper nutrients.

Naturally, it goes without saying that the vast majority of our nutrients come from food. However, there has been some debate about how much the body can actually absorb. According to one team, existing dietary supplements also fail in this regard. The secret is to compress nutrients exceedingly small so our body cells can absorb them. As a result, people can look forward to increased cellular energy, better brain function and mood, and even better sleep. The purpose of this review is to introduce Lightning™.

What is Lightning™?

Lightning™ is an advanced daily multivitamin supplement that supplies nutrients on a cellular level to promote clarity, mood, and focus, improve sleep quality, and ensure the body’s ability to adapt appropriately to stress. To put it another way, the Lightning™ formula is a micronutrient formula that, to our astonishment, is thoroughly researched. The creators, Renova Worldwide™, have spent over 20 years developing Lightning™, which has resulted in what they insist are 36 precisely balanced nutrients that maximize brain function and other aspects of health.

Our editorial team has reviewed various supplements that profess to be scientifically supported, but nothing compares to Lightning™, which has been evaluated in over 35 medical journal papers and counting. Naturally, people may be wondering what it is that permits such a supplement to reach unbelievable heights. The short answer is technology, but like with any mechanism, delving deeper into the many layers will provide a complete understanding. Following that, we’ll look at the core pillar of Lightning™.

How does Lightning™ work?

The main pillar behind Lightning™ is Direct-to-Cell (DTC) technology. As explained by Renova Worldwide™, DTC focuses on delivering nutrients at the cellular level through the use of micro-minerals. In other terms, the minerals found in Lightning™ are 20 times smaller than a human cell. As a result, those nutrients can be expected to be improved in terms of potency and bioavailability. Each Lightning™ serving is to be consumed sublingually for the formula to bypass the gut and directly enter the bloodstream.

This form of technology is crucial because people are under more significant stress than ever before, which is compounded by nutrient-depleted food and soil. These conditions cause the body to burn down micronutrients much faster. However, supplements on the market are not modifying their formulas to focus on micronutrition the way Lightning™ does. Bearing everything in mind, people need to realize that when DTC is involved, the following two factors must be considered:

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Enhancement of Minerals

To reiterate, DTC has been established to assist people in reaping the full benefits of minerals. Renova Worldwide™ evaluated two specific enhancements to accomplish this. The initial enhancement directly attaches amino acids, vitamins, and other essential elements to the mineral, resulting in a single supernutrient particle.

The second enhancement is to charge this super nutrient particle so that human cells are drawn to it when consumed, stimulating absorption. If you’ve seen the term “bioavailability” plastered all over supplements, it refers to the rate at which a particle is absorbed or made available. Clearly, DTC prioritizes this aspect, which helps to explain Lightning™’s effectiveness.

Size of Minerals

We have discussed the process of decreasing minerals to the size of our cells in the above section. Renova Worldwide™ asserts that people need to comprehend the rationale for such a tactic. They specifically stated that when the size of a mineral is too large, cells cannot absorb it. Our cells’ failure to do so forces them to excrete the minerals. Simply put, most of what is consumed are wasted. One may assume the minerals that make up Lightning™ would be digested entirely because they are much smaller than a human cell.

What are the main ingredients inside Lightning™?

The Lightning™ proprietary blend comprises about ten of the 36 nutrients. Since this multivitamin supplement seeks to improve brain and cell functions, our editorial team thought it would be appropriate to go into more detail on the six that stood out in this regard. We are explicitly referring to the following:

Phenylalanine

Phenylalanine is an essential amino acid that can only be obtained through foods high in protein, such as eggs, dairy, meat, soy products, and others. This amino acid is required for the formation of proteins and molecules. In the latter case, we’re talking about tyrosine (which is needed to make new proteins), epinephrine and norepinephrine (which assist the body’s fight or flight response), and dopamine (a critical neurotransmitter involved in motor control, memory, and learning). An imbalance in any of these four components can potentially cause depressive illnesses.

L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is another amino acid that functions as a protein-building ingredient and supports the immune system. As per one article that cited several small studies, this ingredient may boost muscle development or exercise performance, predominantly when weight training is involved. Other possible outcomes include less muscle discomfort and faster recovery after strenuous activity. Conversely, further research is needed to comprehend L-glutamine’s energy-boosting and healing capabilities fully.

Inositol

Inositol (or vitamin B8) is a type of sugar that helps to form cell membranes, modulates the role of the insulin hormone, and affects two chemical messengers in the brain (i.e., serotonin and dopamine). Inositol deficiency has been linked to hostility, depression, anxiety, and obsessive behaviors. Since inositol helps direct insulin in the right direction, patients with PCOS will have lower triglyceride levels in their blood and also better blood sugar control. Regarding controlling triglycerides, persons with metabolic syndrome may also benefit from this substance. Notably, it might improve blood pressure, blood sugar, triglyceride levels, levels of good cholesterol, and belly fat.

L-Methionine

L-methionine is an essential amino acid required for protein and DNA synthesis and proper tissue growth and repair. Aside from its primary function, this component has been researched in the context of nourishing hair, skin, and nail health, reducing cell aging, increasing cell energy, shielding cells from dangerous intruders, enhancing selenium and zinc mineral absorption, and aiding detoxification, chiefly of heavy metals.

Grapeseed Extract

Grapeseed extract (GSE) is made from bitter-tasting grape seeds. This substance has gained popularity due to its high antioxidant content (phenolic acids, anthocyanins, flavonoids, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes). The latter alone suggests its usefulness in Lightning™. In particular, GSE can shield against tissue damage, inflammation, and oxidative stress and prevent disease.

In terms of health benefits, this ingredient has been linked to enhanced blood flow, kidney function, collagen levels and bone strength, healthy brain function with aging, greater liver protection, and wound healing. It has also been linked to decreased blood pressure and risk of infection.

Ginkgo Leaf Extract

Ginkgo leaf extract is prepared from the leaves of a Chinese tree. Like GSE, this ingredient has a high antioxidant profile that reduces inflammation and the negative effects of free radicals. In the context of mood and brain health, Ginkgo Biloba has been shown to lower anxiety, stress, and other symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline. The above results appear to be mostly derived from this ingredient’s capacity to enhance blood flow to the brain, although more research is still required. Meanwhile, healthy adults may benefit more from Ginkgo Biloba because it may boost memory, focus, and attention span.

Others include Vanadium Chelate, Lemon Bioflavonoid Complex, Boron Chelate, Germanium Sesquioxide, and Nickel Chelate.

Our initial research into the Lightning™ formula illustrates that it prioritizes more than just brain and cognitive functions. To ensure the best results, Renova Worldwide™ seems to have addressed many health-related issues. For example, cell health is critical because cells must absorb as many micronutrients as possible.

While some studies have demonstrated that memory, knowledge retention, and focus are improved, it appears that these benefits come from maintaining a positive mood, which necessitates overcoming stress, anxiety, and other symptoms. Together, the thought process clearly reflects holistic healing, but of course, individuals will need to do their due diligence on the rest of the formula.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Is Lightning™ safe?

A. Lightning™ is considered safe to consume because it includes modest amounts of vitamins, minerals, and plant-based ingredients. Furthermore, this supplement has completed clinical studies, with results published in 35 different journals over a 20-year period. Of course, everyone’s health demands are unique, so it’s always a good idea to double-check safety with a healthcare practitioner.

Q. Is Lightning™ suitable for everyone?

A. Unfortunately, Lightning™ might not be beneficial for everyone. Precisely, those who suffer from a rare genetic disease called Phenylketonuria should avoid it because the formula contains phenylalanine. For parents seeking to supplement their children with this multivitamin, it is best to consult a healthcare practitioner. As per Renova Worldwide™, it is imperative to wait until a child is at least 18 months old and can consume solids before administering Lightning™.

Finally, this supplement is considered to be safe for pregnant and nursing women, but they should still consult a healthcare practitioner before making any changes to their routine.

Q. What are the other ingredients inside Lightning™?

A. Aside from those found in the proprietary blend, individuals will also be delivering their bodies with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folate, Vitamin B12, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Choline, Iron, Phosphorus, Iodine, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, Manganese, Chromium, Molybdenum, and Potassium.

Q. What is the recommended way to consume Lightning™?

A. Consuming Lightning™ is as easy as opening the packet and pouring the contents either under or on the tongue. The powder should be kept in the mouth for about 30 to 45 seconds before swallowing it.

Q. When is the best time to consume Lightning™?

A. Renova Worldwide™ suggests taking each serving of Lightning in the morning or early afternoon (no later than 5 pm). When taken closer to bedtime, individuals may feel energized, preventing them from falling asleep on time.

Q. Will the use of Lightning™ with medication cause any adverse effects?

A. There are currently no known side effects from taking Lightning™ along with other medications. For any queries, it is advised to speak with a medical professional.

Q. Has using Lightning™ had any unintended negative effects?

A. In rare circumstances, people may feel headaches at first. This is due to the high vitamin and mineral content. Whenever this happens, Renova Worldwide™ advises starting with a quarter of a stick, increasing to a half stick, and finishing with the prescribed dose of one stick.

Q. Why does Lightning™ contain Phenylalanine?

A. As emphasized earlier, phenylalanine is an amino acid that occurs naturally in foods. It is non-toxic and has been demonstrated to have various benefits when used in small amounts. This amino acid, precisely, has the potential to increase energy while lowering stress, fatigue, and pain.

Q. How long does it take to see results from taking Lightning™?

A. The effects of Lightning™ vary from person to person. On average, one week is enough time for people to notice a difference.

Q. Is it necessary to pair Lightning™ with other supplements?

A. No, it is not necessary to pair Lightning™ with other supplements thanks to the power of the DTC technology.

Q. Does Lightning™ contain any allergens?

A. Lightning™ is said to be allergen free, however, it does contain small amounts of erythritol to improve its taste.

Q. What flavor does Lightning™ come in?

A. Lightning™ comes in a tropical punch flavor, which has been achieved through the use of fruits and vegetables.

Q. Will Lightning™ impact drug tests?

A. No, Lightning™ will have no impact on drug test results.

Q. Is Lightning™ FDA-approved?

A. No, Lightning™ is not FDA-approved, as in the case of almost all dietary supplements.

Q. How long will it take for Lightning™ shipments to arrive?

A. All Lightning™ shipped to the USA should arrive anywhere between 5 and 7 business days, while the delivery time is usually extended for international orders. The norm is up to 15 business days, but delivery times could be longer or shorter depending on each country’s custom clearance processes.

Q. Is Lightning™ protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, Lightning™ has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If individuals are unhappy with their purchase, they can request a full purchase price refund on all brand-new, unused units. For more information on how the Renova Worldwide™ refund policy works, consider the following points of contact:

Email: support@renovaworldwide.com.

Phone: 1 (866) 217 5806

Mailing Address: Renova Worldwide, 128 E Main St, Emmett, ID 83617 USA

How much does Lightning™ cost?

Each Lightning™ bag is designed to last one month. Savings are available for individuals who want to buy for medium- or long-term use. Please see the Lightning price breakdown below for reference:

One Lightning™ Bag: $79 Each + $7.00 Shipping Fee

Three Lightning™ Bags: $69 Each + $7.00 Shipping Fee

Six Lightning™ Bags: $49 Each + Free Shipping

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Meet Renova Worldwide™

The Renova Worldwide™ story begins in 1994 when Tony Stephan lost his wife to a hard-fought struggle with mental illness. His concern increased when healthcare professionals disclosed that some of his nine children are likely to share her faith. Tony refused to accept such a prognosis and sought research for a possible remedy. In 1995, he came across micronutrient formulations for animals and decided that was where he wanted to start. A year later, his children, Joseph, and Autumn were the first to try micronutrients, and both reported a gain in tranquility, coping, and mental clarity.

In 1998, Tony introduced a micronutrient formula called EMPowerplus™, which at the time was launched by Truehope Nutritional Support for assisting mental well-being. The first study on this formula was only published three years later. In 2012, Tony teamed up with Scott Malone to “spread the hope of EMPowerplus™ to the world.” Throughout this time, the micronutrient formula was constantly refined. This duo only discovered DTC technology in 2018 and chose to include it into their formula, releasing Lightning™ and, a year later, Renova Worldwide™.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, what distinguishes Lightning™ is its capacity to distribute micronutrients in an efficient manner. To do this, Renova Worldwide™ concentrated on the positive impact that Direct-to-Cell technology has. Nutrients are condensed to a size considerably smaller than human cells with this technology, allowing them to be completely absorbed. Sublingual

transport of these nutrients is also considered crucial, as entering the bloodstream directly without any intermediate processes allows for faster effects.

Above all, no nutrients are wasted, which is the primary reason for improved health, whether in terms of cellular, mood, or brain function. As many other brain health experts have stated, providing the brain with what it requires has the ability to unlock one’s greatest power and Lightning™ is an example of this.

Renova Worldwide™ has largely delighted our editorial team. Their narrative spans over 30 years of continuous investigation and the search for a viable answer. Companies must learn to adapt to technology improvements, and Tony and Scott clearly understand how critical this is for offering the best. The ingredients, in our perspective, are essentially vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, all of which have long been known to aid in healthy biological functions.

The magic lies in making the most of them, and nothing matches Renova Worldwide™’s efforts in this regard. What company can confidently claim that its product has undergone clinical research and has multiple papers to back it up? What company can confidently say that its solution makes full use of its formula’s contents? At the time of writing, only Renova Worldwide™. For more information on how to get hold of Lightning™, click here to visit the official website! >>>

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