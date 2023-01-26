Flat Belly Melts Reviews – Will It Work For You?

Flat Belly Melts is a dietary supplement designed to support healthy, sustainable weight loss. According to the manufacturer, it’s based on a “tasty Japanese dessert” that’s helped adults lose up to 54lbs. in just weeks.

By taking Flat Belly Melts daily, you’ll quickly rev up your metabolism to help your body burn more fat, thus leading to healthy weight loss.

If you’re struggling to lose weight, have hit a weight loss plateau, or are just beginning your weight loss journey, then Flat Belly Melts may be exactly what you need to reach your goals faster.

What Exactly is Flat Belly Melts?

As previously mentioned, Flat Belly Melts is a natural weight loss supplement formulated with specific ingredients to help anybody lose weight regardless of age, gender, or weight.

It claims to be formulated based on a “tasty Japanese dessert” that has been consumed by locals to stay in shape and maintain a healthy weight. By using this dessert, you can purportedly melt away fat, kill unhealthy food cravings, and sustain energy levels all day.

Unlike most weight loss supplements, Flat Belly Melts is not a pill, powder, or shake. Instead, it comes in the form of a delicious tablet that dissolves under your tongue in less than 60 seconds before you swallow it. Within seconds, the bioavailable ingredients will get to work to start transforming your metabolism so you can start shedding fat within days.

Best of all, Flat Belly Melts is designed to become more efficient over time unlike other weight loss products that wear off over time. In other words, the longer you use the product, the greater the results can be.

How Does Flat Belly Melts Work?

According to Flat Belly Melts, their product works primarily by enhancing metabolic function. By now you’ve probably heard of your “metabolism”, which is a series of bodily processes that helps maintain life.

According to Flat Belly melts, you have two metabolisms – your active metabolism and your basal metabolism. Your active metabolism accounts for a small portion of the number of calories you burn each day because it is only activated when you are exercising.

Your basal metabolism is the number of calories you burn as your body performs basic life-sustaining functions. It’s essentially the number of calories you’d burn if you stayed in bed all day and did absolutely nothing. The higher your basal metabolism is, the better you are off if you are trying to lose weight.

This is exactly how Flat Belly Melts works.

Flat Belly Melts contains a number of ingredients that rev up your basal metabolism by triggering a process in your body known as thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is a metabolic process which burns off extra calories in order to raise your core temperature. In other words, thermogenesis literally burns fat (extra calories) in order to raise your core temperature.

This simple, yet effective process has been shown in various clinical studies to support and sustain weight loss. Although this is the primary way Flat Belly Melts works, it also helps support weight loss in a number of other ways.

For example, several ingredients in Flat Belly melts have been shown to reduce cravings by helping you feel fuller for a longer period of time. This should reduce your caloric intake, helping you remain in a larger caloric deficit so you can lose more weight.

Finally, Flat Belly Melts helps to improve digestion and manage blood sugar levels, both of which can affect the storage of fat. Improving your digestion will ensure waste is efficiently removed, eliminating constipation and the buildup of waste in the gut.

High blood sugar levels and insulin signal to our body to put excess sugar in storage, leading to fat gain. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels can therefore stop this storage of fat.

Ingredients in Flat Belly Melts

Flat Belly Melts contains a blend of herbal extracts clinically studied and proven to support weight loss. These ingredients can rev up your metabolism, induce thermogenesis, and help crush your food cravings.

These are the potent herbal extracts in Flat Belly Melts:

Green tea extract: Green tea extract is one of the most common herbal extracts added to weight loss supplements. It contains catechins such as EGCG, which is proven to support weight loss. According to studies, EGCG stimulates the thermogenesis process, boosts metabolic function, and lowers food cravings. Its potent antioxidant content may also improve digestion and immunity as well.

Ginger: Finger is among the healthiest spices on the planet and is close to turmeric and cardamom. Ginger contains an antioxidant known as gingerol, which is said to increase thermogenesis. Ginger also has powerful immune boosting benefits, and may drastically lower blood sugar levels and relieve pain associated with osteoarthritis. Finally, ginger may improve digestion, which can prevent the accumulation of fat.

Berberine HCL: Berberine is a bioactive compound that can be extracted from several different plants. It may activate AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPK. AMPK is often referred to as the metabolic master switch, and by activating AMPK, your body can significantly increase the number of calories you burn per day. Other studies have found berberine can reduce blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels as well.

Japanese Knotweed: Japanese knotweed is a medicinal plant that has been used for thousands of years in Asian medicine. It may contain resveratrol, which is known to combat inflammation. It also appears to contain other botanical extracts that offer antiviral benefits as well. Because of its high content of anti-inflammatory compounds, it also may protect against blood vessel damage, ulcerative colitis, or other inflammatory conditions.

Chromium: Chromium is a trace mineral that can improve insulin sensitivity, and enhance protein, carbohydrate, and lipid metabolism. Some evidence suggests that chromium may also have a positive impact on blood sugar levels and may reduce appetite, although the exact mechanism isn’t known. It appears to help lose weight, although in nominal amounts.

Bitter Melon: Bitter melon is a tropical vine that is closely related to pumpkin, zucchini, and cucumber. Bitter melon has been shown to decrease levels of fructosamine, a marker of long-term maker of blood sugar control. It is also a rich source of fiber, which means it passes through your digestive tract slowly, keeping her fuller for longer and reducing your appetite.

Dandelion Extract: Although often seen as a stubborn lawn weed, dandelion has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It contains potent antioxidants that may help to fight inflammation and prevent oxidative stress. It also appears to lower blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Dandelion also appears to improve carbohydrate metabolism and reduce fat absorption to support weight loss.

Artichoke Extract: Artichoke is primarily used for its’ nutritional value and ability to improve cardiovascular health. However, it also appears to improve digestive health by improving gut bacteria biome, which influences metabolic function, immunity, and more. Artichoke may also improve liver health, ease the symptoms of IBS, and even have anticancer effects.

Beet Root Juice: Beet root is highly nutritious and known to support healthy blood pressure levels and cholesterol levels. Beet root doesn’t appear to directly support weight loss, but it does appear to improve athletic performance by releasing nitric oxide into the bloodstream. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator and improves blood flow, thus potentially improving athletic performance.

Cinnamon Bark Extract: Cinnamon bark extract is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that combat oxidative stress and eliminate inflammation throughout the body. Cinnamon bark also appears to speed up the body’s metabolism, helping you burn more fat efficiently. It also supports cardiovascular health by helping you regulate blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

Fenugreek: Fenugreek is a unique herb commonly used to lower blood pressure levels, boost testosterone, and to increase milk production in breastfeeding mothers. There’s some evidence that fenugreek may reduce fat intake and appetite as well, purportedly by increasing satiety after eating. However, as of right now, the exact mechanism behind this isn’t entirely known.

These are the only ingredients found in Flat Belly Melts. There are zero artificial ingredients, fillers, or unnecessary additives. Flat Belly Melts is also vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free, & soy-free as well.

Can Flat Belly Melts Really Work? What Science Says

Most weight loss supplements are under formulated or don’t use the right ingredients to support weight loss. This is why most weight loss products don’t work. Flat Belly Melts claims to be different though. What does science say about the ingredients in Flat Belly Melts?

Green tea extract is one of the most well-known fat burning ingredients. It appears to rev up your metabolism, especially during exercise. It also appears to boost some of the fat-burning hormones, such as norepinephrine, which promotes the breakdown of fat. In some studies, Flat Belly Melts has been shown to increase metabolism between 6-8%.

Berberine has also been linked to weight loss in various studies. It appears that one of the main actions of berberine is to activate a fat burning enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase. It plays a major role in regulating metabolism, and is said to increase the rate of calorie burning.

Ginger may help you lose weight as well. In a study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science & Nutrition, ginger significantly reduced body weight, the waist-hip ratio, and the hip ratio in people who were overweight or obesity. It appears that ginger’s weight loss benefits stem from its potential to boost metabolic function or to reduce inflammation, although it isn’t entirely known.

Bitter melon is another common weight loss ingredient primarily used for its high fiber content. The fiber in bitter melon passes through your body very slowly, helping you feel fuller for a longer period of time. This reduces hunger and appetite. Another study, found bitter melon could reduce waist circumference in overweight adults after 7 weeks.

Overall, Flat Belly Melts has plenty of proven ingredients known to support weight loss. Unlike other weight loss products, this product is filled with ingredients known to improve fat metabolism, reduce appetite, and improve mood. This is why it is far more likely you’ll lose weight with Flat Belly Melts than any other weight loss supplement.

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

Although Flat Belly Melts is an effective weight loss supplement, it’s not a miracle product by any stretch of the imagination. It’s going to take some time in order to see some actual results.

Like any supplement, results vary from person to person while using Flat Belly Melts. Some users begin to see results within a few weeks whereas others only see results in a month or so. This can be dependent on any number of factors, such as dietary habits, exercise, smoking & alcohol use, sleep habits, hormonal issues, and other physiological factors.

Because of all the factors that play a role in weight loss, the manufacturer recommends you take the product for at least 30 to 60 days before you determine whether or not it is right for you. Chances are like so many others, you’ll begin to see weight loss results much faster. However, 30 days should give you plenty of time to at least gauge how well Flat Belly Melts is working for you.

Side Effects of Flat Belly Melts

Flat Belly Melts was carefully formulated to not only be an effective weight loss supplement. It was designed to be safe too. This is why as of this writing, there haven’t been any reports of any side effects while using Flat Belly melts.

This is not to say side effects cannot occur – only that they haven’t occurred yet. Any supplement can cause minor side effects like headache, nausea, indigestion, or similar minor side effects. However, the likelihood of experiencing these side effects is very low, and unlikely to be more than temporary in nature.

Despite the overwhelming lack of side effects, Flat Belly Melts may still not be right for you.

For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, then it isn’t recommended you take Flat Belly Melts – or any weight loss supplement for that matter. Likewise, this product is only rated for healthy adults over the age of 18. Therefore, it isn’t recommended you take this product if you are under 18.

Finally, if you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, then you should consult your doctor before trying the product just to be sure it won’t interfere with your health.

Overall, Flat Belly Melts is a safe, effective weight loss supplement that can help you reach your weight loss goals faster. However, if you are still unsure whether or not Flat Belly Melts is right for you, then we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying the product just to be sure.

Flat Belly Melts Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe Flat Belly Melts may be the right weight loss product to help you achieve your weight loss goal, then the best place to order is directly through the official website. There you will find several purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget.

These are the current packages offered by Flat Belly Melts:

One bottle: $59 + shipping

Three bottles: $147 total – $49 per bottle + shipping

Six bottles: $234 total – $39 per bottle w/ free shipping

Flat Belly Melts is so confident in their product that they offer every customer a 180-day money back guarantee regardless of what package you select. If for any reason you are dissatisfied with your purchase, experience unwanted side effects, or simply don’t like the product, then you can receive a full refund for your purchase – no questions asked.

Flat Belly Melts Bonuses

If you select the three bottle or six bottle package, then you automatically receive additional bonus eBooks to further help you weight loss goals. Even if you return your bottles of Flat Belly Melts, these bonuses are yours to use to help you lose weight:

Bonus #1 – Anti-Aging Blueprint

This eBook will help you discover breakthrough methods you can do at your home to boost your energy levels and to feel five or even ten years younger. You’ll sleep better, increase your energy levels, and improve your love life as well by using powerful aphrodisiac foods and drinks.

Bonus #2 – Sleep the Fat Off

The second eBook is called Sleep the Fat Off. It will help you discover a unique meal timing method that is proven to support healthy weight loss. You’ll further boost your energy levels and within weeks, you’ll begin to feel great when you look in the mirror.

Bonus #3 – Energy Boosting Smoothies

The third eBook, Energy Boosting Smoothies, is filled with delicious and nutritious smoothies that will have you energized and invigorated all day. It uses herbs, foods, and spices you likely already have that will curb your cravings and help you stay fuller for a longer period of time. These smoothies will also help support healthier immunity as well.

Final Recap

Although Flat Belly Melts is a fairly new weight loss product, it has already helped thousands of people all over the world safely lose weight without causing any side effects.

Whether you’re stuck in a plateau, are struggling to lose weight, or are just getting ready to lose weight, then Flat Belly Melts may be right for you.

If you’re ready to actually see real weight loss results, then you need to visit the official website of Flat Belly Melts and order your bottles today!