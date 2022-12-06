Clean Nutraceuticals Mag Genin Reviews – Is Clean Nutra MagGenin Right For You?

Millions of people suffer from sleep issues. Experts recommend quality sleep for optimal health. Adults must get at least six hours of quality sleep to enable the cells to recharge and for the body to revitalize itself.

Unfortunately, stress, anxiety, pain, and poor diet may alter your sleep pattern. Thousands of folks depend on a glass of wine or sedatives to get sleep. Scientists claim that you can restore the circadian rhythm using natural ingredients.

People that get adequate sleep enjoy better energy levels, enhanced immune response, and better stress management, among other benefits.

Mag Genin from Clean Nutraceuticals is a daily sleep supplement containing various natural minerals, vitamins, and nutrients to support sleep. Is the sleep support supplement worth the hype? How does it work? Continue reading this consumer guide to discover more about Mag Genin dietary supplements.

What is Mag Genin Supplement?

Mag Genin is an oral formulation that contains evidence-backed ingredients to enhance sleep and overall well-being. It is manufactured in a US-based facility by Clean Nutraceuticals, which prides itself on making quality health supplements.

The daily sleep support formula is ideal for adults unable to get quality sleep. It provides the system with enough nutrients to restore a healthy circadian rhythm. Unlike melatonin-based sedatives, Mag Genin supposedly improves sleep without giving users nasty side effects.

Consuming Mag Genin daily can help you wake up feeling refreshed, reinvigorated, and full of energy. Clean Nutraceuticals claim that it may energize users, allowing them to enjoy daily activities without grogginess or fatigue.

Mag Genin balances various hormones, improves moods, and supports a healthy metabolism. The supplement aims at helping the user fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for extended periods. It may diminish sleep issues such as apnea and insomnia.

How Does Mag Genin Work?

Poor sleep causes various health issues, such as slow metabolism, erratic glycemic index, poor brain function, diminished immune functions, and cardiovascular problems. Additionally, inadequate sleep can accelerate aging and cause chronic fatigue.

Mag Genin’s creator explains that poor sleep results from a cortisol spike at night. Cortisol is a “fight or flight” chemical that prepares your body to overcome challenges and motivates you to pursue your goals. Studies show that cortisol levels are high in the morning and drop by bedtime. However, modern humans are stressed by work, spouse, family, and studies. Unmanaged stress causes cortisol imbalance leading to irregular sleep patterns.

The body is designed to produce melatonin (sleep hormone) to induce sleep after the sun is down. However, artificial light from TVs, phones, and computers may hinder the body from creating adequate melatonin.

Melatonin supplements are effective in treating short-term sleep problems. However, using the melatonin formula regularly inhibits the body from creating its own melatonin. Additionally, melatonin supplements can cause nasty side effects like stomach upset, headaches, low moods, dizziness, and nausea.

Mag Genin is composed of numerous nutrients to promote sleep and help keep the cortisol cycle in sync. The daily supplement ensures that the stress hormone stays low at bedtime and night. Similarly, Mag Genin has nutrients that help you sleep fast and stay asleep for extended periods.

Mag Genin formula improves restorative sleep allowing the user to wake up full of energy and power throughout the day. It does not give users any nasty side effects like grogginess, nausea, or stomach problems.

Mag Genin combats stress and anxiety. It promotes relaxation and stimulates the body to produce melatonin naturally.

Mag Genin Ingredients

Clean Nutraceuticals sources the components from pure sources worldwide. In addition, each serving has the proper ingredient ratios to provide users with quality results rapidly. The active ingredients in each Mag Genin capsule include:

Magnesium Complex Z360 Blend (1000 mg)

The magnesium complex is a blend of four sleep-supporting magnesium types, including:

Magnesium Malate

Magnesium Taurate

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium Citrate

Magnesium is crucial in regulating hundreds of chemical processes. The mineral supports the production of various neurotransmitters that help sleep, such as GABA. The body produces GABA to induce relaxation and balance cortisol levels.

Mag Genin has multiple magnesium varieties that promote GABA levels and support restorative sleep. In a clinical trial, magnesium supplement was found effective in improving the sleep cycle, lowering stress levels, and helping relaxation.

In another scientific study, magnesium was found effective in promoting positive moods. In the study involving over 3,000 participants, scientists discovered that magnesium supplements might minimize nervous thoughts.

Magnesium also supports healthy metabolism and combats chronic brain fatigue.

Apigenin (Sun God Vitamin) 50 mg

Apigenin, the Sun God vitamin, is a potent antioxidant in chamomile, parsley, and rosemary. The sun God vitamin enhances sleep, moods, and relaxation. Ancient Egyptian leaders enjoyed the benefits of the Sun God vitamin by dedicating it to one of their gods Ra.

Scientific studies indicate that apigenin can enhance brain health, sleep, and cognition. In a Japanese study, apigenin was found effective in balancing the levels of the CYP11B1 enzyme.

Features of Mag Genin

Mag Genin has zero melatonin and is thus unlikely to give users any nasty side effects.

It comprises effective dosages of apigenin to calm moods and restore deep sleep.

Mag Genin is formulated using state-of-the-art technology that combines over 20 ingredients in one single capsule.

Mag Genin has zero gluten, GMOs, or unwanted additives

Mag Genin is sold without a prescription at affordable prices

Mag Genin Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

Mag Genin provides the nutrition of six supplements in one easy-to-swallow capsule. A single bottle comprises 60 pills to last the users about a month. Clean Nutraceuticals recommends consuming two capsules daily at least one hour before bedtime. Mag Genin capsules are easy to swallow and flavorless. They do not give users any nasty aftertaste.

Side Effects

Mag Genin is purportedly rich in natural ingredients. The sleep support supplement is designed to provide users with health benefits without any nasty side effects. Still, users should stick to the recommended dosages. Mag Genin is supposedly safe. However, users with any health issues, pregnant, or nursing should use the sleep supplement only with a doctor’s approval.

Results

Mag Genin is designed to restore sleep. However, the results take time and effort. Clean Nutraceuticals recommends using the formula for 6+ months to gain significant benefits. The creator recommends maintaining wealthy eating patterns and regular workouts to gain more from the supplement.

Mag Genin Benefits

It can rejuvenate restorative sleep.

It may support healthy energy levels throughout the day

It can increase productivity and focus

It may improve joint health and diminish chronic pain

It can support positive moods

It may fortify the immune system

It can inhibit stress-related cravings

It may enhance metabolic rates and aid in weight loss.

Mag Genin Pricing

Mag Genin is available exclusively via the official website. Clean Nutraceuticals is currently offering discounts on all bottles. Customers who join the “Subscribe and Save Program” qualify for more significant benefits and discounts of up to 20%. You can cancel the subscription easily at any time.

Buy one bottle for $29.95 – subscribe for $26.96

Buy three bottles for $27.96 each – subscribe for $23.77 each

Buy six bottles for $24.47 each – subscribe for $19.57 each

Clean Nutraceuticals claim it takes less than seven business days to deliver Mag Genin orders in the US. A 180-day money-back guarantee protects each Mag Genin purchase. The creators claim that they will process a hassle-free refund. However, customers must send back the bottles (opened or unopened) within the stated time to their US-based warehouse.

Conclusion

Mag Genin is a sleep support formula comprising potent dosages of magnesium, apigenin, and other plant-based nutrients. The supplement supposedly treats the root of poor sleep quality from the source. Consuming two Mag Genin capsules daily restores sleep, improves relaxation, and inhibits stress. Customers may experience increased energy levels, focus, and better immunity after using the supplement for over six months.

Visit the official website to learn more about Mag Genin!

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