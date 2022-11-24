Black Friday 2022: The 5 Best CBD Lubes For Sale

Over the years, CBD has become increasingly popular. People tend to use CBD oils for chronic pain and anxiety, which many people find helpful – some even more so than medicine. But CBD doesn’t have to stop at oil, nor does it have to stop at pain management. There are plenty of CBD products on the market, also including gummies, tinctures and even suppositories – but did you know CBD can also be used in the bedroom? That it can help with performance anxiety and even increase your orgasms? This is why in this article, we’re introducing you to CBD lube – the perfect addition to the bedroom for anyone who wants to experience something new, exciting, and natural.

So, why use a sex lube?

Sex lubes can be beneficial to the bedroom for many reasons. Not only can they spice up your sex life, but they can also help with conditions that make sex painful such as vaginal tears or vaginitis. Using lube in the bedroom can make sex feel more enjoyable and pleasurable – but with so many on the market nowadays, perhaps it’s time to try something new, like CBD lube – because this has all the benefits of a regular lube, and then some.

What are some of the benefits of CBD lube?

There are limited studies around CBD itself, let alone CBD lube. But, users have reported increased sensitivity and relaxation in the bedroom, making sex more fun, less anxiety-inducing and less painful if you struggle with pain during sex.

Because CBD affects the endocannabinoid system and homeostasis, it can also affect the sex drive. So, you might experience a heightened libido when using the lube.

And, as well as adding some spice to the bedroom during either sex or foreplay, CBD lube can help when it comes to easing pain associated with sex, such as vaginal tearing or vaginal dryness.

As CBD is derived from hemp, which increases blood flow, the lube can help you to achieve more intense orgasms, due to the increase in circulation.

How can you buy the best CBD lube?

It is so important that you do your research when looking into trying out a CBD lube, especially for the first time. The market is becoming incredibly oversaturated very quickly, and the downside of CBD is that the market remains with little to no regulation, so it’s difficult to know what’s going into your body.

You need to find a brand that’s right for you and your body – even though it is down to you to read the labels and make sure that what you’re consuming is a safe product.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help you get started if you’ve now got CBD lube on the mind – as we answer the four most important questions when it comes to buying CBD lube. The

5 Best CBD Lubes To Try – Tried & Tested Real World Reviews

Now that we’ve all got CBD lube on the brain, let’s take a look at the best ones to go for if you’re a newbie (or if you’re a newbie at all, but you’re looking for something new yourself).

Here are the five best CBD lubes on the market right now.

O by Dani PepperTM Privy Peach Erotic Oil Foria Sex Oil Kush Queen Ignite Quim

Taking first place is Dani Pepper.

O by Dani Pepper, is a water based orgasm enhancing serum. It contains Nano CBD – Dani Pepper takes first place because Nano CBD is short for really tiny CBD particles. These can penetrate the skin barrier and enter the bloodstream, that’s why this product works!

The Aphrodisiac proprietary blend supplements the benefits of CBD. And, the added Kava Kava root helps to activate the endocannabinoid system, which mimics the stimulating effects of THC without any psychoactivity.

As well as an orgasm enhancer, you can buy a traditional oil based CBD lube that helps to ease vaginal dryness and pain and discomfort associated with sex.

O by Dani Pepper can be used to increase your libido, increase pleasure, and even to enhance your orgasms. One user described this lube as ‘bringing her orgasms back’, making them ‘more intense and longer lasting’, and ‘feeling like pure ecstasy’. We’re sold.

This orgasm enhancer also smells great, helping you get into the mood.

This is an overall winner for us, not just because of the above, but because it’s water-based, and is made using nano-technology. As mentioned previously this is where the CBD particles absorb rapidly into the bloodstream through the tissues of the vagina. No oils in this lube means it’s compatible with all condoms and toys, both latex and silicone – and we’re so here for it.

You can buy Dani Pepper’s “O” Orgasm Enhancer directly from Dani Pepper!

#2 Privy Peach Erotic Oil

This CBD lube is a little different, as it is made with coca butter and actually starts in a semi-solid form.

The single-serve pack turns into an oil once rubbed into the skin, so it can be used for a full body massage. An added bonus is that it feels and smells great, with the CBD helping blood flow throughout the body.

It’s for this reason that some people actually simply use it for massages, for regular aches and pains.

This CBD lube smells of jasmine, vanilla, mint and lavender, but its full-spectrum hemp-infused oil puts traces of THC in your system, and can’t be used with latex condoms, which is why it comes in second place on our list of best CBD lubes.

#3 Foria Sex Oil

Foria are the mainstream brand, they have a big marketing budget. It’s a good product but unlike O by Dani Pepper it can’t be used with latex condoms – so again, not the best for safe sex.

They also do not use nano-technology CBD, so this lube takes longer to work – which is not so fun when you’re looking to achieve the benefits of CBD lube quickly.

Foria uses broad-spectrum CBD, Kava Kava extract, and botanical and aromatic oils.

Broad-spectrum CBD brings the benefits of all the terpenes, most of the time, excluding THC.Terpenes which give cannabis their distinct aromas, colors, flavours, and effects. Together, terpenes may create a synergistic benefit known as the ‘entourage effect’.

The botanicals and aromatic oils in Foria create a pleasing aroma, and this product is edible and vegan, and has promising reviews.

#4 Kush Queen Ignite

In 4th place we have Kush Queen Ignite. A water-based CBD lube, this can be used with latex condoms. It also boasts greater bioavailability and absorption thanks to nano-technology.

Kush Queen Ignite contains no THC, which is great as it means you won’t feel any intoxicating effects of the product (just like the other lubes on our list)- but, it doesn’t smell really great, therefore not exactly setting the mood.

With that in mind, some people may be put off by the scent, leading it to number 5, and the final lube on our list.

#5 Quim Smooth Operator Intimate Serum

This serum is targeted towards people who are looking for products to help with gentle sex, as well as new mothers, menopausal women, patients who are on hormone replacement therapy, and people who have experienced PTSD from sexual trauma.

The CBD lube oil contains aloe, which improves collagen and vaginal elasticity, and reduces inflammation.

In good news, this lube can be used with latex condoms, as well as menstrual cups or tampons, to help with menstrual cramps. It’s also designed to increase blood circulation.

This is a great lube to buy, making it to our list of the top 5 CBD lubes for sale right now.

How we chose the best CBD lube

We asked ourselves the following questions:

Is third-party lab testing used?

This is an important one, because it confirms that there are no contaminants and verifies the amount of CBD.

Is it well reviewed?

Some of the brands on our list have thousands of quality reviews and they’ve been featured in many other places! The top brands have clients everywhere from New York, to San Francisco, to Washington, to Philadelphia, Los Angeles and beyond!

Is it organic and all natural?

Of course, you want to be using products that have no GMOs, pesticides, and harmful chemicals.

Are there added ingredients?

For additional benefits, vitamins or essential oils can be added.

Was American-made CBD used, and does the CBD product contain other special ingredients?

Hemp produced from outside the US creates inferior CBD products. The best CBD products contain additional ingredients that provide positive effects for the user. This study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine looks at the effectiveness of good quality CBD! Do

Whether it’s better orgasms you’re looking for or reduced pain, it’s important to consider exactly what you’re using and how often on your body. Too much CBD can lead to a loss of sensitivity, and that’s not ideal.

Another thing to note is that water-based lubes are always best. This is because oil-based lubes can’t be used with latex condoms as they can cause them to tear. They’re also not good for some sex toys, making your options in the bedroom a little more limited (especially when it comes to solo play!).

Glycerin should also be avoided if you have a vagina, as this can upset the pH balance of the vagina and cause a yeast infection – and those aren’t any fun at all.

Where to buy CBD lube?

We recommend that you buy CBD online, you can get everything from edibles, to gummies, oils and topicals! However you can also visit a dispensary!

Final Thoughts: CBD Lube Is The Best Buy For Black Friday 2022

CBD lube can be great for helping to increase sensitivity and to enhance orgasms, something many users have reported. Who doesn’t want better orgasms? It’s also a must-have because you get all of the benefits of added lubrication and the benefits of CBD together.

Alongside better orgasms, CBD can help to increase sensitivity, promotes relaxation, eases anxiety in the bedroom, and decreases pain.

It can also help with vaginal dryness, menopausal symptoms, and pain from intercourse.

CBD lubes are generally oil or water-based, but water-based is always best because oil-based lubes cannot be used with latex condoms, or with certain sex toys. While water-based lubes don’t last as long, at least you’ll have more fun with them.

Reviews are raving for CBD lube, with many reporting an increase in libido and of course, better orgasms.

We think you should try any of the products on our list, but O by Dani Pepper is the best! It’s made with quality ingredients and contains CBD that actually works!

Black Friday & Cyber Monday CBD Deals 2022: FAQs

When Is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 25th 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on Monday 28th November 2022.

Can I get CBD Black Friday Deals on Amazon?

No. You cannot find deals for CBD products on Amazon.

Can I buy CBD Lube from Target?

No, you cannot buy CBD Lube from Target. You can only get CBD online from the list of brands included on this article.

Can I buy CBD products on sale at Walmart?

No. Again the best place to purchase CBD products this Black Friday is online.

Can I return or exchange products purchased during Black Friday?

Many brands in our article let you return or exchange your item if you do not open the product.