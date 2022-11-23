Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews – Nicole Apelian Healthy Plant Seeds Guide

The Therapeutic Garden Kit consists of a pouch containing the seeds for ten different types of medicinal herbs capable of being grown and cultivated in the comfort of one’s home. This kit, which was put together by Dr. Nicole Apelian and included a guide that explains how to utilize the herbs in the most effective method to improve one’s health, comes with a handbook.

What exactly is the Medicinal Garden Kit?

Everyone aims to be in good health so they can spend as significant an amount of time as possible with their loved ones. Unfortunately, the same folks strive to maintain their health by using drugs and supplements that couldn’t be much less natural. Consumers run a significant risk of experiencing a deterioration in their health due to the use of synthetic substances and frequent visits to the doctor; nevertheless, the components of the Medicinal Garden Kit can be of assistance in this regard.

Nicole Apelian, Ph.D., is solely responsible for the fact that customers have any form of access at all to the Medicinal Garden Kit at this point. She has a degree in biology from McGill University and works as a biologist. She is also a survival skills instructor, a herbalist, and a mother. Although she has this degree, her true knowledge comes from her living in Kalahari. During her time with the indigenous San Bushmen, she learned about eco-friendly methods for deriving a living from the land. Most of this tribe follow these habits, allowing them to enjoy a long and healthy life without ever having to make a trip to the hospital.

The diagnosis of multiple sclerosis that Nicole received before she became 30 years old piqued her interest in plants’ therapeutic properties. She used a wheelchair due to the untreatable illness that caused her to experience continual discomfort. She was able to bring her condition under control by using natural medicines, which enabled her to experience a higher level of health than she ever had before. She was even profiled in the television show Alone, which airs on the History Channel, for her 57-day survival in the wilderness using her knowledge.

Now, consumers can learn what she has spent the past 20 years honing for herself – how to cope with anything from discomfort to an open cut or even a cold. Her expertise and the pouch she created for the Medicinal Garden Kit make it feasible for customers to benefit from. They don’t have to put their bodies in harm’s way by ingesting potentially harmful chemicals created in a laboratory; instead, they can maintain their health with natural medicines.

Medicinal Garden Kit Contents

This set includes a handbook and 10 herb seeds.

Seeds

This system allows customers to grow treatments in their yards. They can plant seeds for:

Chicory

Yarrow

Goldenrod

Marshmallow

Chamomile

Primrose

Lavender

Echinacea

Calendula

Feverfew

Once everything grows, most people report their backyard smells like lavender and chamomile, making it relaxing to step outside. Learn the benefits of each herb below.

Chicory

Native Americans sought chicory more than any other herb to ease the pain. Because it’s high in chicoric acid, it generates a joint-friendly extract. This chemical treats inflammation and pain without addiction.

Chicory has several uses and benefits. The lesson explains how to crush chicory root into a prebiotic powder for coffee or tea and why it should be used in soil.

Yarrow

Yarrow prevents excessive bleeding and protects against infection. Nicole used the leaves on Alone to soothe her injured hand after gutting a fish. Without antibiotics, she would have died from infection, but Yarrow quickly stopped the bleeding. It supported her skin so well that she scarcely had a scar.

A tincture from dried yarrow repels mosquitoes, prevents illnesses, and more. Chewing the leaves might relieve a toothache.

Poppy Calif.

California poppy helps adults who miss their youthful deep sleep. This remedy is safer than sleeping pills because users won’t become addicted or feel sleepy.

Nicole sips California poppy tea before bed to help her sleep. She’s let her kids drink this cure multiple times. This substance can be added to the sleep tincture formulation to strengthen it.

Marshmallow

Marshmallows’ roots and leaves are beneficial. These components are antibacterial due to mucilage. Mucilage is a sap-like digestive aid. It relaxes, coats, and reduces inflammation in the stomach, intestines, and colon. It treats stomach ulcers, digestive issues, and other conditions.

A few roots soaked in ice-cold water will make a soothing drink. This garden plant attracts painted lady butterflies.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a popular herb that is often prepared for tea. Nicole’s grandmother grew chamomile and dried and jarred the blossoms as a cure-all. She used it to treat pink eye and an uneasy stomach.

Primrose

Evening primrose is named for its sunset-blooming, one-night-only blossoms. Long-lasting benefits. The plant’s gamma-linolenic acid and linolenic acid helped cure bruises, abrasions, and complexion concerns.

The plant’s chemicals support nerve cells, making it a pain treatment. Natural fatigue fighter and hormone balancer. Consumers will learn how to make a therapeutic poultice and mood-balancing tea.

Lavender

Lavender’s scent is unique. It’s utilized as a natural moth repellent in textiles, but its oil can treat anxiety. Preparing an antidepressant tincture is easy. Some use its oil to enhance blood flow and strengthen hair follicles. Because of these benefits, Nicole suggests adding it to shampoo.

Echinacea

Echinacea supports a weak immune system, which in turn reduces the chances of developing a disease. The roots can be thinly sliced and cooked in water to form an immunity-boosting tea. It’s a mouthwash, skin salve, and pain reliever.

Calendula

Nicole’s granddad used calendula extract to treat wounds. It soothes abrasions and bug bites. As tea, it can flush the lymphatic system, mending past illnesses.

Feverfew

Feverfew, the last herb, treats migraines and fever. It reduces inflammation, which helps sore or swollen joints. Chewing leaves and flower heads release chemicals that benefit users.

Guide

The seed kit includes a handbook. The guide explains how to manufacture plants’ tinctures, ointments, and essential oils. They’ll make salves, poultices, infusions, and decoctions. The guide makes gardening easy for beginners.

How to Buy Medicinal Garden Kit

Consumers must visit the official website to obtain the Medicinal Garden Kit and the supplementary guide. Even though they can only get one kit at a time, it will be more than enough to get their garden up and to run. The price of one pouch containing all 10 herbs comes to a total of $59, and customers are also responsible for paying the shipping fee of $4.99.

They have up to a year from the day you make the purchase to contact customer care to get a refund if they discover this kit is unsuitable for their requirements. You can contact the team by emailing support@thelostherbs.com.

In addition, there is a one-year, full-refund guarantee, meaning there is no financial risk. It is imperative that you only purchase it from the official website. I will include the URL to the Medicinal Garden’s official website and the discount link below.

Conclusion

The Medicinal Garden Kit and the accompanying free handbook assist customers in improving their health without requiring them to stock their medicine cabinets with various medications and supplements. Users are taught how to cultivate their garden, complete with a natural selection of medicinal plants that will continue to benefit them for as long as they continue to tend to it. It can help with everything from relieving pain to improving sleep quality.

Visit the official website for ordering Medicinal Garden Kit >>>

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