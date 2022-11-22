Xitox Deep Cleansing Foot Pads Review (Simple Promise) Is It Legit?

Xitox is a foot pad that adheres to the bottom of the foot to absorb the toxins that build up in the body without invasive methods. The toxins soak into the pillow as if it were a magnet for buildup, allowing users to endure an entire detox routine with five consistent nights of use.

What is Xitox?

The circulatory system endures a lot, but absorbing the toxins your body is exposed to is one of the most challenging issues it faces. No one is immune to this accumulation of toxins, whether from the external environment around them or the medication they had to take with their last flu. Unfortunately, most people don’t realize the toxins’ impact because they chalk up their fatigue and illness to stress. They blame themselves for not having better self-care but performing a detox with Xitox could help exponentially.

Xitox isn’t a typical detox. Instead of pushing the individuals to consume an unappetizing and gross smoothie, there’s nothing to ingest. With just 30 seconds, users apply the Xitox Cleansing Foot Pads to the sole of their foot at bedtime. Then, they wake up in the morning more refreshed, free of the toxins that previously built up. The process takes five days but is painless and easy to maintain.

Users who take advantage of these pads often report better sleep, more energy, and less pain. All of these benefits wouldn’t be possible without the right ingredients.

How Does Xitox Work?

The beneficial ingredients in Xitox are:

Wood vinegar

Bamboo vinegar

Tourmaline

Chitosan

Minus ion powder

Dextrin

Vegetable fiber

Vitamin C

Loquat leaf

Houttuynia cordata Thunb

Mint powder

Read on below to learn a little more about each of these components.

Wood Vinegar

Despite the name, wood vinegar isn’t vinegar. Instead, it is the result of burning wood at temperatures so high that it forms charcoal. The smoke is converted into a liquid, creating an incredible filter for toxins. It was even used initially to fertilize the soil. In this formula, the osmotic benefits help users to pull toxins from their bodies.

Bamboo Vinegar

Though the website doesn’t go into much detail about this substance, it is powerful enough to sterilize soil and rid it of fungi, bacteria, and insects. It can promote better bowel health and soothe the digestive system. Some people use it to treat peptic ulcers.

Tourmaline

Tourmaline is a mineral known for emitting infrared radiation, which can alleviate pain. According to current research, tourmaline can also reduce fatigue, reduce joint stiffness, and ease stress.

Chitosan

Chitosan can be used for blood clotting when applied to a wound. It reduces the amount of cholesterol and fat the body absorbs from your diet. It can be used for a long time, but overuse can lead to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. That’s why it is important to cycle the detox with the foot pads, pausing for a week between each five-day session.

Minus Ion Powder

Negative ions have proven to counteract feelings of depression in some consumers. They offer antimicrobial support, and they can improve cognitive performance.

Dextrin

Dextrin is often used to keep cholesterol levels under control while supporting a healthy gut. It reduces constipation, and it can cleanse the body of toxins.

Vegetable Fiber

Vegetable fiber can help with bowel movements while reducing cholesterol levels and controlling blood sugar. However, as a topical ingredient in the foot pad, it may promote improved circulation.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant. It frees the body of free radicals that can cause fatigue and reduce disease risk. When ingested, it is a crucial component for the growth of various bodily tissues.

Loquat Leaf

Loquat leaves are known for reducing inflammation with antioxidants. There is plenty of research on this particular plant to back up that significant benefit, supporting the body with incredible antioxidants that most detox remedies forget about. Plus, it can reduce the risk of bacterial infections, counteract diabetes, and alleviate pain.

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb may not sound familiar to most people, but it has been used to treat pain in traditional medicine for quite a while. According to current research, the essential oil extracted from this plant can reduce inflammation and pain.

Mint Powder

Mint powder is the last ingredient in the Xitox cleansing foot pads. It can alleviate the toxins that cause problems like indigestion, IBS, and more. It is high in nutrients, and the effects lead to a more robust and healthier immune system.

How to Buy a Bottle of Xitox

When consumers decide to try out Xitox, they have a few packages they can choose between. Each package has different amounts of boxes, depending on how much the user wants to stock up on. Xitox is available online. The packages include:

Buy one box for $49

Buy three boxes for $39 each

Buy six boxes for $33 each

Each box provides users with enough support for an entire month of use, so users will only need to get the number of packages that cover that time.

While many consumers get exactly what they need from this formula, anyone who needs to get a refund can do so within a year of their original purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Xitox

Q – How do the Xitox foot pads work?

A – With critical ingredients like wood vinegar and polyglusam, these pads remove toxins from the body, helping users to release themselves from mental and physical fatigue.

Q – Who will get the most support when using Xitox?

A – These deep-cleansing foot pads can work for anyone who struggles with leg pains, muscle cramps, insufficient sleep, or physical fatigue. With powerful ingredients, consumers can pull out toxins and support blood circulation throughout the body.

Q – How do consumers use Xitox foot pads?

A – The user will start by putting a pad on each foot at night, allowing them to stay stuck to the bottom of their foot all night. This regimen lasts five nights to get the best results with one detox cycle. Users should not repeat the detox cycle for one week to give their bodies a break. However, they can repeat this pattern as many times as necessary to purge toxins.

Q – Will users have to worry about being repeatedly billed?

A – Not at all. Consumers will be able to only pay for precisely what they order. Users will never see a charge that they didn’t explicitly approve.

Q – Can users purchase the Xitox Deep Cleansing Foot Pads from another online retailer or a physical store?

A – Unfortunately, no. This product is only available through the official website. By keeping the shipment of the foot pads under their control, the creators keep the total cost low. Allowing a third-party retailer to sell it would cause them to raise prices.

Q – What if the user isn’t happy with the results of using Xitox?

A – All cleansing foot pads come with a 365-day money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. The customer service team can be reached with other questions or concerns by calling 1-800-259-9522.

Summary

Xitox provides users with an easy and non-invasive way to reduce toxins in the body, allowing them to soak into the pad through the feet. This remedy has many helpful antioxidants as the main ingredients and is easy to apply each night. While the sensation of the adhesive might feel strange to users at first, the entire regimen only takes five days for each session to brighten the senses and fight fatigue effectively. Visit the official Xitox website to learn more!

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