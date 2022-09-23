G.G. (Glennys) Getz | Obituary

Published September 23, 2022

G.G. (Glennys) Getz, proud mom, dedicated sister, beloved friend, and cherished Grandy/ Grandma departed her very colorful, love-and-laughter- filled life on Sept. 6, 2022. Among her many roles in life: art collector, non-profit leader, tireless volunteer, party planner, grade-school teacher, real estate powerhouse, friend of many, life of the party. She died peacefully in the home of her sister Linda Williams.

She was born September 29, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Jack and Leota Getz, and was followed by her sister, Linda Getz (Willams), in 1947. She attended Lasalle Catholic School in Cedar Rapids and went to Iowa State in Ames, IA. After a brief career as an elementary school teacher, in 1979 she moved to Seattle, WA with her then-husband, Theodore Reimer, and two children: Devonee Reimer (Trivett) and Courtney Reimer (Basner). In Seattle, she was Executive Director of Pratt Fine Arts Center, worked for her local March of Dimes chapter, and was later Founding Executive Director of the Make-A-Wish Foundation office in Seattle.

In 1990, G.G. began her career in real estate in Bellevue with John L. Scott, and in 1994 she moved to Windermere Yarrow Bay as a broker. She was highly regarded and named to an exclusive group of top producing brokers named XXII, all from different real estate agencies. She found great joy on her artfully decorated rooftop deck and excelled in her most beloved chapter of her career as a successful real estate agent over three decades in Kirkland, WA. She was an active member of Kirkland Rotary, board member of the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Kirkland Performance Center, the Chair of Kirkland’s signature arts and food festival, “Taste Kirkland,” Kirkland Arts Center, initiated the Kirkland Cultural Council, several charities, city committees, and arts commissions, all in Kirkland, where she lived until she moved to Duluth, GA in 2011 to be with her sister, Linda.

G.G. truly cared for Kirkland and was known to be a hard-working, driving force of community organizing and community building projects. Her constant, positive enthusiasm and joy of life was a blessing for us all. G.G. was a positive force in the Kirkland community.

G.G. is survived by her two children, sister, and five grandchildren: Quinn Trivett (who lives in Olympia, WA), Riley Trivett (of Newport, OR), Giulian Gutierrez (who lives with his mom, Devonee, in Newport, OR); as well as Beatrix Basner and Wynne Basner (who live with their parents, Dave and Courtney Basner, in South Orange, NJ). She is also survived by her “wasbund,” Jim Lauinger, in Bellevue.

Her family is planning a celebration of life to take place on November 4th at 5:00p.m., in her spiritual home of Kirkland, WA, at the Northlake UU Church, 308 4th Ave S., Kirkland 98033.

Donations can be made in her name to the Kirkland Performance Center, http://www.kpcenter.org/support-kpc/