Weiss Ratings Safe Money Report: American Apocalypse Review – Is It Legit?

Weiss Ratings has launched a new marketing campaign for Safe Money Report warning of an “American Apocalypse.”

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you can discover the landmine stocks to sell today, how to avoid losing money in a collapsing stock market, and how to generate $1,000 in extra cash each week.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Safe Money Report, the American Apocalypse, and more today in our review.

What is Safe Money Report?

Safe Money Report is a monthly financial newsletter published by Weiss Ratings.

Led by editor Mike Larson, Safe Money Report aims to provide safer investing in an unsafe world. The goal is to provide investors with proven conservative investment strategies to outperform the market overall.

Mike uses the safety-oriented Weiss Ratings as a guide, using his proven track record to recommend the optimal stocks and ETFs for asset protection, consistent dividends, and excellent growth.

As part of a 2022 marketing campaign, Weiss Ratings is discounting its annual membership to Safe Money Report and bundling several bonuses with all new subscriptions. You can subscribe for as little as $39 per year and receive a bundle of bonus reports with detailed advice on surviving the market turmoil of the next few years.

Some of the recent topics covered in Safe Money Report include:

How to find the highest-yielding, low-risk investments in the world

Which stocks are most vulnerable to major economic events, including “black swans”

Which stocks are most likely to soar during a crisis

ETFs designed to go up when markets go down, including how inverse ETFs work

And more

What is the American Apocalypse?

According to Weiss Ratings, we’re heading for an event called the American Apocalypse.

Described as a “black swan” event, the American Apocalypse will disrupt financial markets in the United States and around the world.

Weiss Ratings claims the seeds for this crisis date back to the Great Debt Crisis of 2008, also known as the Great Recession.

In fact, Weiss Ratings has a proven track record for predicting recessions. Here’s what they predicted in the leadup to the collapse of 2008:

Before the Great Recession began, Weiss Ratings issued warnings similar to the warnings it is issuing today

Weiss Ratings claims to have issued warnings “about nearly every major institution that failed” months before they actually failed

Weiss Ratings claimed Lehman Brothers could fail, for example, 182 days before they declared bankruptcy; the company also named Fannie Mae, Citibank, Wachovia Bank, Washington Mutual Bank, and General Motors before they declared bankruptcy

Among the 465 banks that failed during and after the debt crisis, Weiss Ratings warned customers about 464 (the one bank they missed had committed fraud that prevented investors from learning about their true numbers)

Based on its experience predicting the Great Recession with high accuracy, Weiss Ratings is predicting the next crisis: the American Apocalypse that will destroy markets around the world.

Subscribe to Safe Money Report to Discover the Endangered List

Weiss Ratings publishes 56,000+ scores online for ETFs, stocks, and other assets. The company analyzes each asset by its assets and liabilities to determine whether it’s at risk of failure – or if it’s a good investment.

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you get immediate access to the Weiss Ratings database along with access to a bonus report called The Weiss Ratings Endangered List.

That bonus report includes thousands of stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds at risk of failure, including:

6,930 common stocks

1,021 ETFs

8,533 mutual funds

1,634 banks and other financial institutions that are “unprepared for the storm” that is coming, according to Weiss Ratings

Some of your banks, insurance companies, ETFs, and stocks could be on this endangered list. After Weiss Ratings successfully predicted the last crisis, they believe they could have similar success with the next crisis. They recommend investors download the report today to avoid the coming collapse.

Reasons for the American Apocalypse

Economists have a track record of predicting more recessions than actually occur. However, Weiss Ratings is confident we’re nearing the American Apocalypse, which will lead to serious problems across the United States and around the world – including a collapse of stocks and ETFs.

Here are some of the reasons Weiss Ratings believes we’re nearing the American Apocalypse:

Most People Don’t Realize How Bad It Already Is: Markets are already in a bad position. Stocks and bonds have lost $15 trillion in market value, and it’s been the biggest and fastest destruction of wealth since the Great Depression. The Fed came to the rescue in 2008 and 2020, but they’re not doing it today. Instead, they’re increasing interest rates to fight inflation.

Surging Inflation is Already Out of Control: Inflation is extremely high. According to Weiss Ratings, the real inflation rate is over 16%. It’s not the 8%, 9%, or even 10% seen in the Consumer Price Index. The United States Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, and they plan to continue raising interest rates. The last time the Federal Reserve mismanaged money, inflation led to 13%, and the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate to 20%. Because of all of these factors, Weiss Ratings believes inflation “will surge to at least 18%, forcing the Fed to raise interest rates “to at least 25%.”

Rising Interest Rates Lead to Stock Market Collapses: When interest rates rise, stocks tend to fall. As proof, Weiss Ratings cites recent history: each time the Fed has raised its official interest rate, the stock market has crashed. It occurred on March 16, May 4, June 15, and July 27, 2022. As the Fed continues to raise interest rates, stocks will continue to fall.

How to Avoid the American Apocalypse

Weiss Ratings isn’t just telling you about the American Apocalypse because they want to scare you; instead, they want to protect you.

By following Weiss Ratings’ step-by-step guide, you can avoid the worst outcomes of the American Apocalypse, protect your wealth, and ensure your portfolio stays strong.

Here are the steps recommended by Weiss Ratings:

Step 1) Avoid Endangered Stocks

Weiss Ratings has categorized certain stocks as “endangered stocks” or “landmine stocks.” Based on the company’s proprietary rating system, certain stocks are at risk of losing significant value in the near future for various factors.

Here are some of the fast facts you need to know about avoiding endangered stocks with Weiss Ratings:

Weiss Ratings recommends selling any stocks or mutual funds from your brokerage account, 401(k), or IRA that appear on The Weiss Ratings Endangered List

Some of the biggest landmine stocks include Airbnb, American Airlines, Boeing, Budweiser, Uber, Twitter, Walt Disney, Royal Caribbean, PayPal, Expedia, Dell, and United Airlines, among others

In the Great Recession of 2008, investors could have used the Weiss Ratings Endangered Lists to avoid 385 stocks that fell 90% or more in value; on average, stocks on the Endangered List when the crisis began lost more than two thirds of their value

The most vulnerable stocks in the American Apocalypse event are different names in different sectors

You receive a free copy of The Weiss Ratings Endangered List when you subscribe to Safe Money Report today

Step 2) Use Endangered Lists to Go for Large Crash Profits

Next, Weiss Ratings recommends using the same Endangered Lists above to make money as markets collapse. You can make “crash profits” the faster and deeper the market falls.

Some of the tips for making crash profits as markets collapse include:

During the last bear market, the S&P 500 fell by more than half

A small minority of investors who owned inverse ETFs actually profited from the crash

Among the 24 inverse ETFs available at the time, 14 of them increased by 100% or more, giving investors gains of 103% to 293%

The average inverse ETF rose by 126% during the last recession; instead of losing money due to a market crash, savvy investors made money

Not a single inverse ETF lost money during the last market crash

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you get access to a guide covering crash profits and how they work. You can learn how inverse ETFs work, what they do, and how to capitalize on all conditions.

Step 3) Boost Your Income by $50,000 to $100,000 Per Year

Your Safe Money Report subscription comes with a bonus report called Instant Income Revealed. In that report, you can discover how to generate an extra $1,000 in cash flow almost every Friday, or around $50,000 per year (or up to $100,000 per year if you increase your initial investment).

This strategy is a real and legitimate investing strategy, and it’s ideal for conservative investors who want to make safe returns on investment.

Step 4) Buy Gold

Next, Weiss Ratings recommends buying gold, silver, and other precious metals. The team describes gold as “mankind’s traditional crisis hedge.”

When you subscribe to Safe Money Report today, you get a bonus guide covering gold and silver investing. You can discover the best ways to buy physical gold and silver, the specific low-cost brokers to use, and how to get more gold for your dollar.

Step 5) Buy the Best Crisis Stocks

Weiss Ratings believes certain stocks will rise as markets collapse. Your subscription to Safe Money Report includes a guide covering the world’s leading resource companies.

The best resource companies will continue producing resources during a recession. Weiss has identified companies that have abundant capital, little debt, and excellent earnings.

Best of all, these resource companies produce products that surge with inflation. Or, they provide services that people need – regardless of inflation.

Step 6) Move Money Off the Grid

Weiss Ratings recommends moving money off the grid to keep it safe. Your Safe Money Report subscription comes with a free guide explaining how to do that:

Buy assets that don’t fluctuate wildly in value

Hold assets that you can take into your direct possession

Avoid using intermediaries like banks, brokers, or middlemen that keep you separated from your assets

You can discover complete details in the bonus report How to Move Your Money off the Grid and Keep it Safe.

Step 7) Check Weiss Ratings Database of 56,000 Stocks & Assets for Additional Movements

As time goes on, stocks and ETFs could upgrade or downgrade. Weiss Ratings has proven experience analyzing stocks and other assets.

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you get access to a database of 56,000 ratings. You can instantly check on 10,000 common stocks, 2,400 ETFs, 26,000 mutual funds, 4,800 banks, 5,000 credit unions, and 3,600 insurance companies. Avoid doing business with companies at risk of failing.

What’s Included with Safe Money Report?

If you subscribe to Safe Money Report today through the promotional form and video, you get a bundle of bonus reports, guides, and tools to help take advantage of your subscription.

Your subscription to Safe Money Report includes:

One Full Year of Safe Money Report: Each month, Mike Larson and his team send a new issue of Safe Money Report to your email inbox. Your subscription includes 12 monthly issues. Each issue has specific buy and sell recommendations, including specific stocks and ETFs Mike recommends buying based on his personal analysis and the Weiss Ratings analysis system. You can discover the highest-yielding, lowest-risk investments in the world for conservative investments. You can also discover which stocks are most vulnerable to market turmoil, which ETFs are designed to go up as the markets go down, which stocks are most likely to soar despite the crisis, and more.

Print & Digital Editions: Your subscription includes both digital and print versions of Safe Money Report. You get a hard copy of the newsletter delivered to your mailbox each month, along with a digital copy in your email inbox.

Bonus Guide #1: The Weiss Ratings Endangered Stocks List: Weiss Ratings has been ranking companies for decades, analyzing their balance sheets and other characteristics to determine which stocks are risky, which ones are safe, and which ones have the most potential for growth. Your subscription to Safe Money Report includes full access to a report called The Weiss Ratings Endangered Stocks List, which features some of the biggest stocks and ETFs at risk during the next collapse. If you hold stocks or stock mutual funds in your regular brokerage account, then Weiss Ratings recommends selling these assets immediately. During the Great Debt Crisis, investors who used this list could have avoided 385 stocks that fell 90% or more in value. Weiss Ratings believes this list could have a similar success rate during the next major market event. You can discover a full list of stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds with Weiss Ratings’ lowest scores – including investments that Mike Larson wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole.

Bonus Guide #2: Instant Income Revealed: Mike is a big believer in an investment strategy that generates about $1,000 in extra cash flow almost every Friday, or around $50,000 per year in extra income. Mike claims this system also has a 98% success rate on trades. By implementing this instant income tip today, you can overcome low yields plaguing the financial world, putting your money to work for you.

Bonus Guide #3: The Weiss Guide to Prudent Gold & Silver Investing: The Weiss family began recommending $20 gold coins in the early 1930s, and the price of gold has risen 9,595% since then. Martin Weiss’s father specifically recommended the St. Gaudens $20 gold coin to his clients. That coin was available for $20 at the time, but it would be worth $42,000 today – a gain of 206,288%. In this bonus guide, you can discover how to prudently invest in gold and silver today. Gold and silver continue to be worthwhile investments, according to Mike Larson and the Weiss Ratings team. In this guide, you can discover how to buy gold and silver with the lowest markup while also effectively getting “free gold and silver” from brokers.

Bonus Guide #4: Crash Profits: How to Protect Your Portfolio in Down Markets: You can directly profit from a stock market crash by buying the right assets today. Certain ETFs are inverse ETFs, for example, which means their value increases when markets drop. Or, you can short stocks. In this guide, you can discover how to take advantage of crash profits, using tools like inverse ETFs to hedge against losses in stocks, real estate, and other assets. By taking advantage of this unique investing strategy, you can build wealth rapidly even when markets are falling.

Bonus Guide #5: How to Move Your Money off the Grid and Keep It Safe: Weiss Ratings believes the United States Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, is preparing to launch a digital currency. That digital currency will give the government great surveillance powers and control over everyday spending. In this guide, you can discover how to take your money off the grid and keep it safe. The guide explains which assets to buy to store your wealth, where to buy those assets, and how to take physical possession of your assets while protecting them from prying eyes.

Bonus Guide #6: The World’s Leading Resource Companies: Resources and commodities may move in different ways from the rest of the market. In this guide, you can discover some of the world’s leading resource companies, based on the proprietary Weiss Ratings analysis system. Resource companies create commodities and provide services that rise in value with inflation, making them some of the best companies to buy during periods of high inflation. Weiss has identified some resource companies with low debt, high profit margins, and other strong buy signals.

One Year Membership to Weiss Ratings Daily e-Letter: Each day of the year, you’ll receive a new issue of the Weiss Ratings Daily e-Letter. It’s a free newsletter bundled with all subscriptions to Safe Money Report. You can discover news and discussion about daily market movements, warning signs of future market trouble, and other opportunities.

Access to 56,000+ Weiss Investment Ratings: Weiss Ratings has been rating companies since the 1970s. Today, the company uses its 50+ years of company analysis experience to continue rating stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and even cryptocurrencies. Your subscription to Safe Money Report includes full access to all 56,000+ Weiss Ratings, which includes 10,000 common stocks, 2,400 ETFs, 26,000 mutual funds, and 1,600 cryptocurrencies. You can discover which companies live up to the hype, which ones are at risk of failing, and which ones pose a good buy opportunity. You can also setup the database to send you upgrade and downgrade alerts when a specific asset changes – say, if you want to know if a major holding in your portfolio has suddenly risen or fallen in ratings.

24/7 Access to Weiss Safety Ratings: Your subscription also includes 24/7 access to Weiss Safety Ratings, which includes ratings for banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions. You can discover the best places to keep your money and insurance, for example, and which major institutions have a higher risk of failing. The database includes safety ratings for 4,800 banks, 5,000 credit unions, and 3,600 insurance companies based on their assets, liabilities, and other aspects of their business.

Safe Money Report Pricing

Safe Money Report is available for $39 to $59 for your first year, depending on which subscription option you choose.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Standard Membership ($39 for your First Year)

One full year (12 monthly issues) of Safe Money Report digital-only edition

All 6 bonus guides listed above

One year membership to Weiss Ratings Daily e-letter)

Guaranteed lowest renewal rate

100% moneyback guarantee

Premium Membership ($68 for your First Year)

One full year (12 monthly issues) of Safe Money Report digital and print edition

All 6 bonus guides listed above

One year membership to Weiss Ratings Daily e-letter

24/7 premium access to 56,000 Weiss Ratings and Weiss Safety Ratings

Guaranteed lowest renewal rate

100% moneyback guarantee

Safe Money Report Refund Policy

All Safe Money Report purchases are backed by a 100% moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within the first year of your subscription.

In other words, you have 365 days from the date of purchase to decide if Safe Money Report is right for you. If you request a refund, then you can keep all of the bonus reports as a thanks for trying the subscription.

About Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings is a financial analysis company founded by Martin Weiss in 1971. Today, the company continues to publish company ratings while also offering financial newsletters and other financial publishing services.

You can contact Weiss Ratings via the following:

Online Form: https://weissratings.com/en/contact-us

https://weissratings.com/en/contact-us Phone: 1-877-934-7778

1-877-934-7778 Mailing Address: Weiss Ratings, LLC 11780 US Highway 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408-3080

According to a report by the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), Weiss’s insurance company ratings were better than Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and A.M. Best by at least three-to-one in accuracy.

Notable members of the Weiss Ratings team include Martin Weiss (founder), Sean Brodrick (Natural Resources Analyst), Chris Coney (DeFi & Crypto Educator), Tony Sagami (Technology Analyst), Juan M. Villaverde (Crypto and Cycles Analyst) and Mike LARson (Income & Dividend Analyst), among others. You can view complete details of the Weiss Ratings team here.

Final Word

Weiss Ratings has launched a new marketing campaign for its conservative investment newsletter, Safe Money Report.

According to Weiss’s research, we’re approaching an “American Apocalypse” with plummeting stock prices, high inflation, and high interest rates.

However, investors who take certain action today can increase their income, protect themselves from collapses, and ensure they profit during all market conditions.

To learn more about Weiss Ratings and the American Apocalypse or to subscribe to Safe Money Report today, visit the official website.