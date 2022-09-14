Fetch Pet Reviews – Legit Pet Insurance Service That Works?

A pet is a member of the family, and like any other family member, you should do everything in your power to protect them. That’s why it’s important to have pet insurance. Pet insurance can help cover unexpected costs related to accidents or illness, as well as provide protection from theft or loss.

Fetch by the Dodo is a pet insurance company that offers comprehensive coverage for dogs and cats. With sound industry experience, they understand pet owners’ needs and have developed an innovative policy structure that provides maximum flexibility and customization.

In addition to these common claims coverage options, many policies also offer additional benefits such as lifetime health care for pets and accident/disability reimbursement. This means that no matter what happens during your pet’s life, it will be taken care of financially.

Is Fetch by Dodo insurance the perfect insurance company for your dog? What plans do they offer? How is your pet safe under its insurance policies? Let’s discuss everything in this detailed Fetch pet insurance review.

Let’s start with a brief introduction to this pet insurance provider.

Company Overview Name: Fetch Pet Insurance Created By: Dodo Pet Insurance Total Pet Covered: 282,211+ Team: 210 members No. of Offices: 3 Pet Parents: 172 Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ Annual Coverage Limits: $5,000, $15,000 or even unlimited Coverage Deductible Options: $250-$500 Reimbursement Rates: 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting Period: 15 days Key Features: Easy claim process If you live in Canada or the U.S., you can use any veterinarian Enrollment is free, and you can cancel at any time Complete coverage for sick visits Simple and interactive mobile application Coverage of all teeth 30% off premiums with Healthy Pet Credit Coverage 24/7 claims facility with a dedicated team of customer service representatives Insurances Available: Dog Insurance Cat Insurance Fetch pet insurance reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on 430+ reviews Coverage: Treatment for illnesses Sick-visit exam fees Treatment for injuries Every tooth & gum Emergency vet visits Specialists Breed-specific issues Alternative & holistic care Diagnostic tests Hospitalization Physical therapy Supplements Boarding fees Behavioral therapy Virtual vet visits Advertising & reward Claim Processing: The TAT for claim settlement is 90 days Starting Price: For dogs: $35 monthly cost For cats: $25 monthly cost Contact: info@fetchpet.com 1.866.467.3875 (Mon-Fri 9 AM-6 PM ET)

Fetch By The Dodo – Introduction

Fetch By The Dodo is an online pet insurance company that offers coverage for dogs and cats. The company was founded on September 11, 2003, and is now acquired by Dodo, the no.1 animal brand in the world. It became Fetch by The Dodo in early 2022 after licensing Petplan’s name from Petplan U.K. Fetch is among the top pet insurance companies in the United States and offers some of the broadest pet insurance coverages. It offers policies in both the United States and Canada. The company offers a variety of pet insurance plans, each with different features and premiums. Some plan options include coverage for accidents, illnesses, and euthanasia. Each policy has a monthly premium that depends on the type of animal covered and the insurer’s rating.

The scope of their coverage is as broad as possible. The extent of insurance coverage at Fetch insurance services has pushed their lawyers away from them so far that they don’t even talk to them anymore. The Fetch by the Dodo covers everything from exam fees, and every single tooth in your pet’s mouth, to hydrotherapy.

They currently have three offices at different locations; Financial District, New York (HeadQuarter), King of Prussia, and Winnipeg. All of the company’s insurance policies are underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company and XL Specialty Insurance Company. At the same time, insurance policies are managed by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC.

Insurance At Fetch By The Dodo

Fetch by Dodo pet insurance offers coverage for dogs and cats only. Here is the complete detail:

Fetch dog insurance

In the event your dog becomes sick or injured, dog insurance helps cover the costs of veterinary bills. Fetch offers the most comprehensive coverage for dogs. Therefore, they cover conditions that most insurance providers do not — for instance, hereditary conditions caused by the breed of the animal, dental injuries and diseases, and veterinary examination fees. They reimburse up to 90% of your unexpected vet bills if you rely on them to provide your dog with the best care.

Fetch Cat Insurance

If you’re a fan of cats, then it’s probably natural to feel protective of them. That’s why Fetch Cat Insurance is the perfect option for you!

This service provides financial protection in case your cat becomes ill or injured. If disaster strikes and your kitty needs surgery, alternative therapies, or any other type of vet care, our insurance policy will cover the costs.

Fetch by The Dodo Pet Insurance Coverage

Fetch offers coverage for injuries and illnesses that occur after waiting periods have passed. Following are the benefits included in your plan, which is the most comprehensive in the industry:

injury and illness coverage

In the case of an injury to your pet, the cost of veterinary treatment is covered in the Fetch by the Dodo Insurance. Various types of injuries can occur, such as cuts, ingestion of foreign objects, and broken bones. Unlike other accident and illness policies, Fetch covers all these injury treatments.

Treatment for illnesses

If your pet gets sick, you pay for veterinary treatment. This cost is covered in this best pet insurance. There are many illnesses that can cause nausea, puke, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, and even cancer.

Sick-visit exam fees

A sick-visit exam fee is a charge that physicians can impose on pets who need to see them for an illness or injury. There is an exam fee associated with every sick visit, which can range from $50 to $250. You don’t have to worry about exam fees because Fetch by the dodo pet insurance covers them for you. There are some providers who do not.

Every tooth & gum

Not only canines but all adult teeth are covered against damage and infection in Fetch by the Dodo. As an added benefit, you are covered for periodontal disease, accidents, and numerous other conditions.

Emergency vet visits

The pet can be treated at any licensed emergency veterinary clinic in the United States, or Canada.

Diagnostic tests

Veterinarians conduct or prescribe tests to diagnose injuries or illnesses. There are many types of diagnostic tests, ranging from blood tests to urine tests to MRIs and ultrasounds. These tests are covered by the Fetch insurance provider.

Hospitalization

For diagnostics, observation, or additional tests, hospitalization in a veterinary clinic at any location in the United States or Canada is available.

Physical therapy

The use of various treatments such as underwater treadmills, hydrotherapy, lasers, kinesiology, land-based exercises, stretches, massages, and others.

Behavioral therapy

Behavioral therapy is a form of treatment that aims to help pets change the way they behave. This type of therapy can be used to treat a variety of issues, such as anxiety disorders, depression, and eating disorders in pets. The annual coverage of Behavioral therapy Fetch by the Dodo insurance is up to $1,000.

Virtual vet visits

Virtual vet visits can be a great way to keep your pet healthy and safe while you’re out of town. The comprehensive pet health plan of Fetch by the Dodo includes virtual vet visits, which means that you can schedule them at any time without having to travel or leave your pets behind. The annual coverage limit for this service is up to $1,000.

Supplements

Your pet may require certain medications and supplements that a veterinarian recommends. It will be reimbursed under the Fetch by the Dodo insurance policies.

Boarding fees

If you need to board your pet for a few days while you’re in the hospital, you might need to pay boarding fees. Fetch by the Dodo insurance provides a maximum annual limit of $1,000.

Advertising and Reward Fees

You pay this cost to advertise lost or stolen pets and to reward the person who finds them. This way, finding a lost pet is easy and convenient. A maximum annual limit of $1,000 is covered under this policy. They also cover vacation cancellation expenses.

Services That Are Not Covered Under Fetch Pet Insurance Provider

There are several types of pet insurance, and each offers different benefits. Some pet insurance providers cover accidents or illnesses that your pet might experience while on vacation or when staying with a friend. Other pet insurance companies may provide coverage for injuries sustained in an attack from another animal.

And still, others may provide financial assistance to a sick pet due to environmental factors such as food poisoning or Lyme disease. However, you cannot find everything in any policies. Though Fetch by the Dodo covers almost everything, there are a few things that are not covered by this best pet insurance provider.

Pre-existing conditions

Whether or not your pet has a pre-existing condition will impact whether or not you’re likely to be approved for coverage at any given company. Additionally, some companies specifically exclude pets with certain health conditions from being covered by their policies altogether. Similar to the other pet insurance companies, Fetch by the Dodo does not cover pre-existing conditions. They only cover new injuries and illnesses.

Claims filed more than 90 days after treatment

The maximum time to file a claim is 90 days. You must claim the reimbursement within 90 days from the date on your invoice. If you don’t do that, nothing will be covered.

Routine and preventative care

Preventive care is a series of steps that you can take to improve your pet’s health and prevent future illnesses. It includes things like checkups, neutering, vaccines, teeth cleaning, diets, and others. These preventative care and wellness coverage activities are not covered under the Fetch by the Dodo pet insurance.

What If Anything happened prior to or within the waiting period

The waiting period is a time duration between the date you sign up for the insurance and the date the pet insurance policy gets active. The waiting period in Fetch by the Dodo is 15 days. The insurance provider sends you an email when the waiting period has ended. If something happens between waiting periods or before that, it is not covered under the pet insurance policies of Fetch.

Prescription food

Supplements and prescription medications are covered; however, prescription food recommended by your vet is not assisted under the policy.

Documents Required For A Claim Process

Fetch is one of the popular pet insurance companies with a simple claim policy. You don’t have to collect a long list of documents to get your reimbursement. Following are the two documents that these insurers asked for:

Paid Itemized Invoice

The insurer would like to know what kind of treatments your dog has received and how much they cost, which is why they need Paid Itemized Invoice. The invoice should feature zero balance, which means the invoice amount must be paid fully, before you make a claim request.

Pet’s medical records

You should have copies of the medical records from your pet’s most recent examination. Veterinary records tell the Fetch about your pet’s health history and help them determine coverage, so your claim can be processed quickly.

When in doubt about your pet’s medical history, speak with your vet about getting SOAP notes. You should receive copies of any exam notes and lab results as part of the records you receive.

Submission Of a Claim At Fetch By The Dodo

To initiate the claim process, you can go to this link. Or Fetch has a convenient mobile application that is simple to use and takes a few minutes to submit your claim. Here are the simple steps:

You need to log in to your account either on App or the website.

Now go to the claims section.

Click on Submit a claim.

Fill in the details and attach both documents.

Click on the submit button, and there you go.

Once we receive all your documents, we typically process your claim within 15 days. You’ll receive emails with updates, so watch your mailbox. Don’t forget to set up a direct deposit. It’ll pay back your money five to ten days faster compared to checks.

Fetch Pet Insurance Reviews – What Do Pet Owners Say?

When it comes to pet insurance, there are a lot of opinions out there. However, when you look at the Fetch By the Dodo reviews from pet owners themselves, you can get some valuable insights into what works and doesn’t work for them. Here are some common themes that emerge in the reviews:

One pet owner says that he had never submitted a pre-authorization request before. Throughout the whole process, Ms. Farley, the Fetch representative, was absolutely fantastic in helping the customer.

Isabella, in her Fetch by the dodo pet insurance review, claims that she had a great experience with this company. Also, the pet owner highly recommends the insurer.

Tracy says that she is very happy with the insurance service. The company provided a “quick response for our claims,” she writes in her Dodo pet insurance review. She strongly recommends this pet insurance.

Above are just a few reviews from satisfied pet owners. Fetch by the Dodo has got 4.3-star ratings based on 430+ customer reviews which are impressive. The reviews speak a lot, and there is more positivity for your little baby.

Pricing Details

The average monthly cost for the pet insurance policy is $25 (For Cats) and $35 (For Dogs) per month. However, the monthly cost of your pet at Fetch is determined by three factors: the breed, the age, and the location.

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Insuring a young pet is less expensive than insuring an older one. In light of the fact that some cats and dog breeds can suffer from different health issues, the breed of your pet can also impact monthly premiums. It is also important to consider your location since veterinary care costs differ by location.

When you sign up for a pet plan, the following things have no impact on the monthly cost:

The gender of your pet

Whether your pet is indoors or outdoors

The medical and behavioral history of your pet

Elective procedures for pet

Discount Offers At Fetch

Fetch offers discounts for the following individuals:

Adoptees from shelters and rescues: When you adopt a pet from a shelter or rescue, you’ll save 10% on the monthly cost. This discount is also available to employees.

AARP members discount: Members of AARP receive a lifetime discount of 10% on Fetch.

Military retired service members and active duty personnel: They provide a 10% discount monthly to active and retired military servicemen and their loved ones.

Therapy and support pets: There’s a 10% discount for Licensed medical services pets.

Employees of veterinarians and veterinary hospitals: The veterinarian and his or her staff can receive 10% off monthly for a whole year.

Understanding The Waiting Periods

The waiting period is the time that customers have to wait before their pet is eligible for coverage. This can vary from company to company but Fetch by the Dodo offers a 15-day waiting period. They also feature a six-month waiting period.

The six-month waiting period is considered before Knee and hip injuries are covered.

Fetch Pet Insurance Reviews – Closing Remarks

Fetch Pet Insurance is not a new pet insurance company. However, after being operated by Dodo, it is quickly growing in popularity. They offer policies that cover accidents and illnesses, as well as specific needs such as dental care and vet bills.

Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable pet insurance policy that covers your entire family’s pets, then Fetch insurance may be a good option for you.

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