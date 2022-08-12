Tinnitus 911 Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Real Results?

Tinnitus 911 is a nutritional supplement designed to eliminate tinnitus and similar hearing conditions quickly. It is manufactured by Phytage Labs, one of the leading online supplement manufacturers.

According to Phytage Labs, they’ve discovered the root cause of tinnitus. The company has formulated Tinnitus 911 with vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients needed to stop tinnitus in its tracks.

Can Tinnitus 911 help eliminate tinnitus, though? If so, how does it work? Read our full review to learn everything you need to know about this product.

What is Tinnitus 911?

As previously mentioned, Tinnitus 911 is an all-natural supplement from Phytage labs designed to eliminate tinnitus within weeks of use. According to the manufacturer, simply take one capsule daily to stop the annoying and debilitating ringing in your ears.

In addition to eliminating tinnitus, Phytage Labs claims that Tinnitus 911 can also:

Restore natural hearing by reducing ear aches and opening auditory pathways that support clearer hearing.

Restore healthy sleep patterns by eliminating ringing in your ears

Elevating your mood by eliminating additional symptoms related to tinnitus, such as headaches and nausea.

How Does Tinnitus 911 Work?

Although Tinnitus 911 claims to eliminate tinnitus completely, research suggests this isn’t entirely possible. However, there are various vitamins, minerals, and other herbal extracts that can support hearing & reduce the frequency of ringing sounds. These are the ingredients found in this product.

Phytage Labs claims these ingredients primarily work by repairing auditory pathways in your ears that have become damaged and weakened due to inflammation. Repairing these pathways can help restore your hearing and may help you eliminate the unwanted buzzing or ringing sounds you are experiencing.

In addition, Phytage Labs claims that the main cause of tinnitus is due to an overstimulated central nervous system, which causes the ears to ring and buzz. Several of the natural ingredients found in Tinnitus 911 help to calm down the CNS to restore proper function. This helps to further eliminate the buzzing or ringing sounds you may be experiencing.

Ingredients in Tinnitus 911

Phytage Labs claims to use 100% organic ingredients in all of their products, including Tinnitus 911. They also source their products from premium sources to maximize both efficiency and safety.

In total, Tinnitus 911 contains twelve different ingredients consisting of either vitamins, minerals, or natural herbal extracts. These twelve ingredients work to restore your hearing, reduce inflammation, or to improve your auditory pathways. The full list of ingredients in Tinnitus 911 include:

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that is one of the most powerful antioxidants. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties and will help reduce inflammation in the ears to restore proper hearing. It also supports mood, immunity, and digestion.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is one of the most important vitamins for brain health. It is said vitamin B6 can help to maintain proper CNS function and decrease the risk for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Niacin: Niacin is one of the main vitamins needed to turn food into usable energy. It also supports the repair and creation of healthy cells in the body. Some research suggests niacin may support memory retention and brain health.

Folic Acid: Various studies suggest that folic acid and vitamin B12 may have roles in the prevention of disorders of CNS development, moos disorders, and dementia. Studies have also found that folic acid deficiency induces premature hearing loss because of cochlear oxidative stress.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is needed for the formation of red blood cells and to maintain proper neurological function. It also maintains the structural integrity of neurons in the brain, preventing the overstimulation of the brain (the root cause of tinnitus).

Garlic: Garlic is one of the most versatile herbal extracts known to support immunity, digestion, inflammation, and more. It was added because of its’ antibacterial, pain-relieving, and anti-inflammatory properties – all three of which are important because of the additional effects of tinnitus.

Buchu leaves: Buchu leaves have been used by the indigenous people of South Africa to treat a variety of infectious diseases, such as the common cold, flu, and coughing fits.

Green tea extract: Green tea extract contains several antioxidants, including epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG. EGCG has been shown to combat inflammation, support weight loss, and help with dozens of other areas of daily health.

Olive Leaf Extract: Olive leaf extract has been extensively studied for its’ potential anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps with circulation, which may improve your body’s ability to heal itself.

Hibiscus: Hibiscus is widely used for its’ ability to calm down nerves and to improve mood. It also has natural antidepressant properties and may help combat hypertension, high cholesterol, and other cardiovascular issues.

Hawthorn berry: Hawthorn berry is known to help combat gastrointestinal and cardiovascular issues. Like hibiscus, it has also been shown to help relax the nerves, preventing their overstimulation.

Juniper berry: Juniper berries are rich in various antioxidants and polyphenol compounds that combat inflammation throughout the entire body. Juniper berry may also directly help alleviate ringing, although the exact mechanism is unknown.

ALSO READ: Tinnitus 911 Customer Reviews and User Testimonials: Does It Work For Everyone?

Side Effects of Tinnitus 911 – Is Tinnitus 911 Safe?

The best part about Tinnitus 911 is that not only is the supplement very effective in reducing tinnitus – it’s also very safe too. In fact, as of this writing, there haven’t been any reported cases of serious adverse reactions while taking this product.

Any supplement can cause minor stomach discomfort, nausea, or headache, especially during the first few days of use. Even Tinnitus 911 is guilty of this. However, there is no real serious risk of adverse side effects while taking the product according to the manufacturer. As mentioned previously, there haven’t been any serious reported adverse effects from users either.

Despite the overwhelming safety of Tinnitus 911, it still may not be right for everyone. If you are pregnant or nursing, it is highly recommended you speak to your doctor before trying this product. Likewise, you should speak to your doctor if you have a serious medical condition or are on a prescription medication – especially for high blood pressure.

In general, Tinnitus 911 is very safe and should not negatively impact your health in any manner. However, if you still feel it may not be right for you, we recommend speaking to your doctor before trying the product just to be safe.

Tinnitus 911 Pricing & Guarantee

If you’re ready to purchase Tinnitus 911, then the best place to do so is by visiting the official website of Tinnitus 911. There you will find several different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your specific needs:

One bottle $69.95

Two bottles: $119.90 total – $59.95 per bottle

Four Bottles: $199.80 total – $49.95 per bottle

Regardless of which package you select, Phytage Labs covers every order with a no-questions asked, 90-day money back guarantee. This is the refund policy according to the official website,

“Try Tinnitus 911 risk-free: If you’re not absolutely delighted with the results, show us you tried it, send it back within 90 days, and we’ll buy it back from you even if the bottles are empty. It’s more than a 100% guarantee. It’s our promise!”

Final Recap

Tinnitus is a debilitating, frustrating condition to deal with every day. However, you no longer have to suffer from it any longer thanks to Tinnitus 911.

Since Phytage Labs launched Tinnitus 911, thousands of people all over the world have relieved their tinnitus without having to undergo surgery, purchase expensive hearing aids, or by going through therapy.

If you’re ready for the best natural solution for Tinnitus, then you need to visit the official website of Tinnitus 911 and order your bottles today while supplies still last.