Prostate 911 Reviews – Scam or Supplement That Works?

The prostate is a penile organ producing fluid that carries sperms during ejaculation. However, the prostate can get enlarged, especially in older men. Still, this enlargement is not cancerous, and neither does it increase the risk of developing prostate cancer. Medically, prostate enlargement is another name for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), and researchers have not conclusively agreed on the actual cause of prostate enlargement. However, some experts claim that low testosterone levels and poor cell regeneration could be the causes of BPH. Also, men who have their testis removed at a younger age do not develop an enlarged prostate.

An enlarged prostate is not painful, but it can cause a plethora of discomforts. Some of the early symptoms of BPH include a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination, especially at night, a urinary jet that starts and stops, difficulty starting urination, and straining to urinate. There are various methods of treating an enlarged prostate depending on the severity and age, including surgery and medications. Currently, different dietary supplements claim to soothe the symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

What is PhytAge Labs Prostate 911?

PhytAge Labs is an American supplement company that produces various nutritional formulas. The company has grown in popularity in recent years because it uses all-natural ingredients to manufacture its dietary formulas. PhytAge Labs is a cutting-edge company that maintains strict manufacturing processes and is FDA approved and GMP certified.

Prostate 911 is a 100% plant-based organic supplement that purports to fortify urinary tract health and manage BPH symptoms. The maker claims that all ingredients are from organic sources and proven by science to support prostate health. Additionally, this men-only product can boost the reproductive health of users.

How does Prostate 911 improve penile health?

PhytAge Labs asserts that a team of researchers carefully selects all Prostate ingredients. They are blended in clinically approved dosages to ensure your reproductive health improves. Additionally, unlike similar products in the markets, you can ingest Prostate 911 as they are tiny pills.

According to PhytAge Labs, the effects of Prostate 911 are described best in steps:

Consume two Prostate 911 pills daily. The ingredients diffuse into your blood and start reducing the size of your prostate.

Prostate 911 stimulates the production of testosterone hormone, thus improving your sexual functions, including elevated sexual urges and healthier erections and ejaculation.

Prostate 911 improves the health of your urinary tract by fighting infections and inflammations.

Regular consumption of Prostate 911 may boost blood flow around the reproductive organs, further nourishing the penile cells for better health.

PhytAge Labs warns that this dietary supplement is not an overnight miracle supplement. Instead, you should regularly consume Prostate 911 pills for 3-6 months to ensure your prostate health is augmented. However, the results of taking Prostate 911 pills are permanent. Therefore, do not pick Prostate 911 if you desire rapid and short-term effects.

Key ingredients in Prostate 911

Minerals (selenium, zinc, and copper)

Most fresh and organic foods are rich in minerals. However, due to dietary changes, most folks are unable to get enough minerals. Selenium, zinc, and copper are vital in reducing urinary tract infections. Additionally, these minerals can shrink an enlarged prostate and enhance reproductive health. Also, these trace elements relax the penile fiber muscles leading to urethral channel enlargement, thus facilitating the better flow of urine.

Saw Palmetto

Saw Palmetto is a common component in various male reproductive health supplements. It is high in compounds that are clinically proven to reduce the size of BPH. Additionally, Saw Palmetto is effective in increasing testosterone levels, thus boosting the sexual life of users. Also, researchers indicate that this fixing can inhibit urinary tract infections as it is rich in antioxidants.

Stinging nettle leaf

The stinging nettle is a naturally occurring organic plant mostly taken as a vegetable. Ancient scholars used the stinging nettle to augment male reproductive health. Currently, scholars claim that this component contains crucial prostate-reducing elements thus can help manage BPH symptoms. A blend of Saw Palmetto and stinging nettle can heighten your sexual functions.

Pygeum Africanum Bark Powder

PhytAge Labs claim that the Pygeum Africanum is clinically verified to reduce urinary tract problems, alleviate inflammation-caused pains, and treat various BPH symptoms. In addition, Pygeum Africanum is traditionally effective in treating stomach ache, malaria, and fever. Also, this element can increase male libido and enrich blood flow around the penile region for better, more rigid, and sustainable erections.

Broccoli leaf

According to Prostate 911 maker, the broccoli leaf extract is essential in fighting against cancerous cells as it is rich in powerful antioxidants. Moreover, the broccoli leaf extract can shrink benign prostate swellings, thus alleviate BPH symptoms and support a healthy urinary tract.

Vitamins (B6 and E)

As per Prostate 911 developer, vitamins are rich in infection-fighting compounds. Also, vitamins B6 and E can reduce prostate swelling and protect the urinary system from infections.

Other ingredients include Red Raspberry powder, Green tea leaf, Graviola Leaf, Cat’s Claw, Bark, Tomato fruit powder, and Mushrooms (Maitake, Reishi, and shiitake).

10 Benefits why you should take Prostate 911?

It is effective in reducing the size of an enlarged prostate.

It increases testosterone levels, thus augmenting your sexual life. For example, it helps you get better and have harder erections for extended periods. Additionally, it increases your libido, thus allowing you to enjoy sex regardless of age.

It improves blood flow around the penis.

It protects the urinary tract from various infections and flushes out toxins that affect your penile wellbeing.

It supports a healthy flow of urine; thus, you can comfortably empty your bladder. Additionally, it can prevent accidental urination, which is embarrassing.

It promotes better quality sleep by preventing chronic nocturnal urination.

Prostate 911 can help you satisfy your partner by enhancing your vigor and stamina.

It fortifies your immunity, thus invigorating your general health

Prostate 911 can protect you from developing conditions such as erectile dysfunction (ED).

It can manage chronic pain and stiffness on the rectal, lower back, hips, upper thighs, and pelvic regions.

Pros

All ingredients are 100% natural and in clinically accepted dosages

The Prostate 911 pills are small and easy to swallow

Any adult man can consume Prostate 911

This product is available without a prescription

PhytAge Labs claims it is unlikely to cause side effects

A 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

It is not vegan friendly

It contains common allergens such as gluten and soy

You have to use Prostate 911 for 3-6 months to get the best results

Individual results of using Prostate 911 vary

It is available only via their official website

How to take Prostate 911 pills

PhytAge Labs directs that this is a male-only product as it primarily addresses reproductive health issues related to men. However, only men above 18 should take Prostate 911 pills to alleviate enlarged prostate symptoms and fortify their urinary tract health.

PhytAge Labs recommends taking two Prostate 911 pills daily at any time of the day. Also, ensure you get medical guidance from experts if you are currently under any medication or doubt the dosage. In addition, the manufacturer claims that most individuals can start feeling the effects of Prostate 911 within a week. However, for maximum benefits, users should consume Prostate 911 regularly for six months.

Prostate 911 Pricing

You can only purchase genuine Prostate 911 from their official website. PhytAge Labs website has several offers for the best price depending on the package you choose. After placing your order, you can receive your package in 3-15 days.

Final Verdict

With age, the reproductive health of most men starts to fail. An enlarged prostate is an example of a common problem that affects most men above the age of 50. Men must pay attention to their prostate health and get medical attention when they start noticing any abnormality.

Prostate 911 advertises that it can reduce symptoms of BPH and improve the urinary system health. The highly touted PhytAge Labs brand assures consumers that the blend of vitamins, minerals, and other fixings is safe and natural to support better reproductive health inside the Prostate 911 supplement for men.

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