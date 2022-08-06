New Alpha Primal Potency Reviews – Safe Ingredients That Work?

Erectile dysfunction is a very common problem and can be a source of great embarrassment for the patient. It is important to understand that this is not necessarily a result of psychological factors or emotional stress. Erectile dysfunction can have many causes, and it is essential to remember that it can be treated.

The most common cause of erectile dysfunction is age-related changes in the body’s ability to produce and maintain an erection. However, this condition can occur at any age, and there are many reasons for it. The most apparent reason for erectile dysfunction is physical problems with the penis, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease.

A man having trouble getting an erection may worry about how this will affect his relationship with his partner and his ability to have sex with her. Thankfully, the Potency formula can help reverse your ED problem, allowing you to have a full erection and satisfy your partner. This review will help you know what Potency is made of, how it works, and how you should use it for long-lasting benefits.

What Is Potency?

The New Alpha Nutrition Primal Potency is a 100% animal-based formula designed to boost your testosterone levels, improve your sex drive and enhance your erections. The formula is 100% natural and has been manufactured using supertonic herbs backed by thousands of years of ancient wisdom. Aside from that, Potency contains top-quality Bull’s Testicles in powdered form. According to the official website, the bull’s testicles are the best in the world as they are organic, meaning they do not contain toxins or chemicals that may injure your health.

Potency has also been tested by third-party laboratories for purity and safety. The formula contains no fillers, harmful ingredients, or flow agents. With Potency, be sure to get the highest quality of nutrition. It basically provides you with what the modern western diet and lifestyle leave out. All you need is to order your potency bottle and consume four capsules daily with enough water.

How Does the Potency Formula Work?

Potency is the best animal food product for optimizing your manliness. It works by increasing your libido, sexual performance and provides you with harder and stronger erections. The reason it works perfectly is that it has been manufactured using supertonic herbs as well as bull’s testicles.

According to the manufacturer of Primal Potency (New Alpha), our ancestors, Vikings and Olympians, never had erectile dysfunction problems because they always incorporated bull’s testicles in their diet. The bull’s testicles were believed to make them stronger, muscular, and better fighters. It was also why they were able to satisfy their women in bed.

With potency, you can get all the cock-boosting benefits, thanks to the recent technology that allows manufacturers to change anything into powdered form and maintain its nutrients. This means that you do not have to chew the bull’s testicles to boost your libido. Everything you need is included in the Potency supplement.

What Are the Supertonic Herbs Included in Potency?

Herbs are normally classified differently, depending on their use or origin. First, there are medicinal herbs, which only need to be used for a short time under the supervision of a qualified doctor. On the other hand, supertonic herbs can be used for the longest time possible since they have no negative side effects. The supertonic herbs are precisely what has been included in the Potency formula, and they include;

Polyrachis Ant

Ants are tiny insects that can be easily overlooked due to their size. Ants have an amazing ability as they can carry things that weigh 10 to 50 times their body weight. These incredible insects have also been included in Potency, and since they are nutrient-dense, you are sure to enjoy high energy and low-stress levels. They also provide you with harder erections, a high sex drive, more endurance, and strength.

Polyrhachis Ants provide better digestion, stronger muscles, and bone and liver protection. This is because ants usually feed on special minerals that provide them with their supernatural strength. These minerals and vitamins may include; calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, aldehyde compounds, and vitamins B1, B2, D, and E.

Vitamin D3 and K2

Vitamin D3 is usually described as nature’s natural steroid that is safe, effective, and good for healing the human body. Vitamin D3 is vital for everybody as it supports your teeth and bones, improves your immune system, and promotes calcium absorption in the body.

When it comes to sexual function, Vitamin D3 is essential as it aids in the production of the testosterone hormone. Today many men suffer from ED due to low testosterone levels but have no idea they are lacking enough Vitamin D3 in their bodies. Thankfully, Potency is here to provide enough D3.

Apart from Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2 should be consumed alongside D3. This is because vitamin K2 greatly influences where calcium goes. In other words, K2 prevents calcium buildup in some parts of the body where it is not needed.

Potency Pricing

If you are ready to reverse your ED problem and have a better sex life, Primal Potency is here for you. The formula comes at an affordable price, and the best part is that you can save up to 30% with the 180-day supply. All packages are also covered with a 120-day money-back guarantee, meaning that the manufacturers are taking all the risk. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about because you can always claim your refund if you feel dissatisfied. Here is how the pricing breaks down;

30-day Supply – 1 bottle @ $99

180-day supply – 6 bottles @ $414

90-day supply – 3 bottles @ $237

Sources

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/erectile-dysfunction/symptoms-causes/syc-20355776

https://ng.opera.news/ng/en/food/e6b89ec6a13cd2e733326e5d3308f8c8

https://thenewalpha.com/primal-potency-fp/