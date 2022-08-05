Kirkland Police search for Missing Indigenous Woman

Twenty-six year old Taci A. D. Marson was last seen leaving for a walk from her group home near the 13400 block of 89th Avenue Northeast on August 2 at 1 p.m. Marson did not return from her walk that evening.

Marson was last seen wearing a multi-colored scarf, a black jacket and blue jeans. She has black hair, brown eyes and is 5’8” tall. Marson left her phone behind and may not be able to find her way back home; she also has a developmental delay.

The Kirkland Police Department is searching for Marson and is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Marson was entered into the Washington State Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) system, which went into effect on July 1 as part of the Endangered Missing Alert Systems currently in place.

Community members who see Marson are asked to call 911 and report her location to local police. Other tips on her whereabouts can be provided to Detective Sergeant D. Quiggle at DQuiggle@kirklandwa.gov or by calling (425)588-8076.