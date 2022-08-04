The Prostate Protocol Reviews (Blue Heron)

The prostate is a small, walnut-sized gland that aids in male reproduction by producing seminal fluid. Various issues can afflict the prostate, including cancer, but one of the most common issues that affect men as they age is BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH is caused when the prostate gland becomes enlarged, which often begins to happen in men over age 50. BPH can cause you to feel like you need to urinate but then pass only a few drops of urine. It also affects the urgency of the feeling, and many men complain of being unable to sleep due to feeling a need to pee at night. It can also lead to blood in the urine and sexual dysfunction. If these symptoms sound familiar or like they might apply to the man in your life, keep reading.

The Prostate Protocol is introduced through the story of a man who was fighting the terrible symptoms of an enlarged prostate. No specialist identified the underlying cause of his condition, and all the medications were ineffective. He had run out of options, but his doctor was honorable enough to send him to Dr. Scott Davis, who showcased to him the roadmap of his condition, and he began the treatment sessions.

The Prostate Protocol

The Prostate Protocol is a unique strategy that enables you to prevent the development of enlarged prostate and possibly reduce the size of your prostate if it is already enlarged. The guide by Blue Heron News allows you to fight your prostate issues without costly medications or surgery. The strategy entails a nutritional routine you should follow to ensure a healthier prostate.

With Dr. Davis’s Prostrate Protocol, you can restore your enlarged prostate to normal. It’s an excellent step-by-step guide that enables you to refine your hormonal balance and stay healthy.

Meeting Dr. Scott Davis

Dr. Davis got his research inspiration from an Oxford University journal study focused on the Bolivian Amazon tribe Tsimane Amerindians. Several studies have been conducted with the Tsimane people, an isolated group who still follow a hunter-gatherer lifestyle. Although they have a high level of inflammation, it has been found that they have a very low incidence of heart issues and a very low incidence of dementia and other cognitive aging disorders.

According to Blue Heron News, the quest for information compelled Dr. Davis to visit Bolivia for several months. Once he returned to the US, he examined hundreds of elderly men with enlarged prostates. Traditional medicine doesn’t provide insight into why prostates enlarge. However, Dr. Davis discovered the underlying cause of enlarged prostate in elderly American men and how to handle it. He believes that prostate enlargement begins gradually from the early thirties until symptoms manifest, usually in the 50s or 60s. The prostate grows slowly and might be asymptomatic until the condition becomes a severe health complication.

At the most superficial level, prostate enlargement is caused by excess testosterone in the body. If you have a healthy hormonal balance, your system will handle occasional spikes of high testosterone. Prostate receptors wrap around the prostate and capture excess testosterone. If the receptors become overwhelmed or stop working, they cannot contain the excess testosterone leading to an enlarged prostate. If your receptors are healthy, they’ll regulate high testosterone levels.

Dr. Davis realized that the Tsimane tribe and elderly American men who didn’t suffer from enlarged prostates had exceptional prostate receptors. In his research, he discovered some men had high levels and some low testosterone levels.

The hormonal levels of both estrogen and testosterone didn’t trigger the development of enlarged prostates. What matters is the functional receptors. Scott noted that those who had enlarged prostate began developing it between their 30s and 50s.

Prostate receptors weaken and can’t balance the testosterone onset. The prostate is overrun and tries to absorb all the available testosterone, leading to an enlarged prostate.

What’s the Solution for an Enlarged Prostate?

The Prostate Protocol follows a two-step approach to prostate health:

Finding out what men with healthy prostate do right

Uncovering the mistakes made by men who have enlarged prostate

Dr. Davis figured out that optimal prostate health required ideal nutritional health value, and vitality came from our dietary lifestyle. He further examined the diet of older men with no prostate issues vs. those with prostate problems.

The analysis involves 500 food types and ingredients in finding the foods with active ingredients for boosting prostate receptors. Some food types are killers of your receptors and must be avoided.

After a comprehensive study, Dr. Davis gave out The Prostate Protocol to hundreds of men. This printout is about 150 pages. It is a step-by-step action plan written so that anyone can follow along easily. The protocol has nutritional guidelines ideal for recovery from an enlarged prostate.

What About Supplements?

Multiple supplements on the market claim to treat an enlarged prostate with good vitamins and enzymes but have no active ingredients to heal your condition effectively. Supplements aren’t preferable since:

Supplements aren’t regulated by FDA or other medical institutions

Supplements don’t protect you from food intake that causes harm to your receptors

There are over 76 vitamin types that can benefit your prostate receptors; most supplements only contain 3 or 4

Changing your dietary lifestyle leads to positive chain reactions enabling your prostate receptors to become healthier. Dr. Davis initiated an independent publishing firm named Blue Heron Health News, where you can get Scott David’s prostate protocol.

Get the Prostate Protocol!

Getting The Prostate Protocol today is easy. Just visit the Blue Heron News website, and you can get The Prostate Protocol for only $49. No subscription fees & no waiting. You’ll receive the digital version of The Prostate Protocol with instant access so that you can get started today. If you do want a physical copy of the book, you can order that on their website for the cost of printing.

If you have additional questions or concerns or want to receive a refund after purchase, please email Blue Heron News. Their contact information will be included in the link to the digital copy of The Prostate Protocol.

Conclusion

Are you fighting an enlarged prostate? The intake of supplements doesn’t guarantee your condition will change. Prescription medicine often comes with side effects that can be just as scary or worse than the condition they are supposed to treat. Surgery can be painful and risky. The Prostate Protocol is a risk-free option for better prostate health without the scary side effects. Dr. Scott Davis maps out an ideal nutrition plan to heal your prostate receptors and start shrinking your prostate on day 1.

Restore your whole night’s sleep without rushing to the toilet. Don’t be left behind only to struggle with an enlarged prostate.

To enjoy the benefits of The Prostate Protocol, click here to order your supply now! >>>

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