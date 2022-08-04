Rogue Economics Nomi Prins Distortion Report: America’s Last Wealth Transfer & Permanent Recession Review

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Nomi Prins and the Rogue Economics team have launched a new promotion for Distortion Report featuring America’s last wealth transfer and warnings of a “permanent recession.”

By subscribing to Distortion Report today, you get Nomi Prins’ New American Era Blueprint to protect and profit in 2022.

Should you subscribe to Distortion Report today? What will you learn in the New American Era Blueprint? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know today in our review.

What is Distortion Report?

Distortion Report is a monthly newsletter led by former Goldman Sachs director Nomi Prins.

Each month, Nomi and her team identify new investment opportunities for subscribers. The goal is to profit from the disconnect – or the distortion – between markets and the real economy.

An annual subscription to Distortion Report is priced at $49 per year. As part of a 2022 promotion, however, all new subscriptions to Distortion Report come with free bonus guides. One guide warns about a “permanent recession” and “America’s last wealth transfer.” By taking a few simple steps today, you can “make massive gains in 2022,” according to Nomi Prins.

What is America’s Last Wealth Transfer?

By subscribing to Distortion Report today, you get a bonus guide explaining steps to take before America’s Last Wealth Transfer.

Nomi Prins believes the next great wealth transfer will be America’s last. It will be a $40 trillion wealth transfer that will leave some people poor and others rich.

By taking a few steps before this wealth transfer, investors could position themselves to make massive gains in 2022. If you take these steps, you can become part of “the new rich” and avoid being part of “the new poor,” according to Nomi Prins.

This great wealth transfer is already starting. We’re already seeing a growing gap between rich and poor Americans. However, Nomi Prins believes one force will accelerate a division of every neighborhood in America – and it’s backed by a new Executive Order from President Biden.

America Could Enter a Permanent Recession

Nomi Prins believes America is preparing to enter a “permanent recession.” We’re already seeing the beginning of that permanent recession, and it will continue to get worse over the coming days and weeks.

During her presentation, Nomi covers strategies to help ordinary Americans survive the Last Wealth Transfer and make money even as America enters a permanent recession. Nomi’s tips include:

The shocking force strangling the middle class and why this force is the real reason the top 1% of Americans continue to drift further away while the rest stay stagnant

The name and symbol of an investment people have used to join “the new rich,” creating over 100,000 millionaires

Why Nomi Prins believes the biggest opportunity is yet to come

We’ve been told that the market always recovers from crashes. If stock markets drop, simply invest more money, wait for markets to rise, and you’ll be fine.

However, Nomi believes that the concept is about to be tested. As America prepares for a permanent recession, it could create an economic crisis like America hasn’t seen for decades.

In fact, Nomi Prins believes the ongoing crisis will be the end of America’s empire.

However, investors who take action today can protect their savings, potentially earn money regardless of market conditions, and ensure they’re prepared for whatever comes ahead.

Steps to Take to Prepare for the Permanent Recession

Investors who take action today can protect their wealth during the upcoming permanent recession.

Here are the steps you should take, as recommended by Nomi Prins:

Step 1) Buy Bitcoin

First, Nomi recommends buying a small stake in bitcoin (BTC). Although controversial, bitcoin presents a hedge against uncertain currency changes.

Nomi believes the United States is preparing to launch its own digital currency. The United States is increasingly moving towards a cashless economy. And, the US Dollar is losing significant value each year due to inflation.

Here are some of the reasons Nomi believes everyone should own at least a small amount of bitcoin:

The digital version of the United States Dollar will be operated by the United States government and the Federal Reserve, according to Nomi Prins, allowing them to print endless amounts of fiat money

The digital version of the US dollar will be easy for the government to control; they can use it as a tracking tool for every American

There’s a maximum of 21 million bitcoin in supply, and they can never create more bitcoin

Bitcoin cannot be printed and manipulated like the United States Dollar

If the Federal Reserve continues to feed the rich by printing money and increasing inflation, bitcoin’s adoption will only continue to explode as it holds its value better than the United States Dollar

Bitcoin has no centralized control; there’s no single entity that controls bitcoin, making it harder for governments to control and limit bitcoin transactions

For all of these reasons and more, Nomi Prins recommends buying more bitcoin to help grow your wealth in the coming months and protect against potential upcoming currency changes.

Step 2) Buy a Stock to Take Advantage of the Upcoming Wealth Shift

Nomi has identified a stock that she believes will pay 500% returns during America’s next wealth shift.

Nomi claims America’s next wealth shift could be the last as the country prepares to enter a permanent recession. Nomi has identified a single stock that holds power to create extreme wealth for early investors.

Here are some of the reasons Nomi believes this stock is “the #1 stock” for the new era America is about to enter:

This stock has the power to create extreme wealth for early investors, according to Nomi

The world’s elites are diving into this investment opportunity with both feed

The Vanguard Group, one of the world’s largest asset managers, just bought 32 million shares of this stock

Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, just bought 24 million shares

Billionaire Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, bought 48 million shares

The company has recorded strong profits each quarter, including nearly $1.3 billion in profits

Nomi has dedicated her research to following this stock and the money pouring into it, and her research “indicates this stock is poised to soar in the months ahead”

CNBC called this stock the “bank of the future,” claiming it could become one of the world’s largest decentralized banks

For all of these reasons and more, Nomi believes investors who purchase the stock today could earn huge returns on investment, protecting them from changing market conditions and uncertain times.

Step 3) Buy Two Blockchain Plays Powering the Future of Global Finance

Nomi has identified two blockchain companies that could power the future of global finance.

Nomi believes blockchain still has huge potential. For example, it could change the financial world by making decentralized banking easier and more accessible.

That’s why Visa and Mastercard invested $1 billion into a decentralized bank that uses blockchain and crypto.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum believes blockchain will be an $867 trillion disruption.

That’s why Nomi recommends making two blockchain plays today:

These two plays are a great opportunity today before the next big wave of wealth causes the sector to surge

One of these plays has “great upside potential” and is a “buy now bargain,” according to Seeking Alpha

Blackrock and Vanguard Group just invested $1.4 billion into these two blockchain stocks

By buying these two stocks today, you can position yourself for the “inevitable $867 trillion blockchain wave,” according to Nomi

For all of these reasons and more, Nomi recommends investing in the two blockchain companies today to position yourself optimally for the upcoming trend.

Step 4) Follow Nomi’s New American Era Masterclass

Nomi has launched a series of videos explaining the steps to take during the New American Era. During this masterclass video series, Nomi explains how ordinary investors can survive the New American Era. She also answers questions from readers and subscribers.

Some of the topics covered in the New American Era masterclass include:

Why Nomi believes interest rates are not a good indicator of where markets are moving (and the #1 market indicator Nomi follows instead)

The top five sectors quietly transforming the world right now, and how to get into these sectors before the masses

The true facts on the future of America’s social security system and whether Nomi believes the money will increase, decrease, or go bankrupt in the coming years

And more

Step 5) Subscribe to Distortion Report

For her fifth and final step, Nomi recommends subscribing to Distortion Report. Nomi outlines new investment opportunities each month and analyzes markets to predict future changes.

Nomi believes there’s a “distortion” between the real world and current market conditions. She aims to spot opportunities at the intersection of these two areas. By taking advantage of the distortion between Wall Street and Main Street, Nomi could help investors protect wealth and earn big returns during the next crisis.

By subscribing to Distortion Report today, you get a bundle of bonus guides explaining how to maximize potential returns, protect wealth, and prepare for the new era.

What’s Included with Distortion Report?

By subscribing to Distortion Report today, you get access to several bonus reports and other perks.

Here are all of the items included with new subscriptions to Distortion Report:

Monthly Issues of Distortion Report: Each month, Nomi sends subscribers a new issue of Distortion Report featuring market news and analysis, investment recommendations, and other information. The Distortion Report is based on the idea that there’s a “distortion” between the real economy and the stock market. Nomi spots opportunities at the center of this “distortion” to help investors earn returns. Each month, Nomi sends investors her #1 play to protect their wealth from market distortions and earn new wealth.

The #1 Stock for America’s New Era: How to Collect a 500% Return As History’s Biggest Wealth-Shift Dominates The Nation: In this report, Nomi explains how to invest in a stock that could deliver 500% returns as America enters a new era. Nomi believes America’s next wealth shift, which will transfer $40 trillion in wealth, will be its last. By taking the steps outlined in this report today, you can protect your wealth and potentially earn huge returns on investment.

Two Blockchain Plays Powering The Future of Global Finance: Nomi is a big believer in blockchain technology. In this guide, she outlines two publicly-traded blockchain companies she believes will soar in the coming years. She believes these companies will benefit as banks become decentralized. These companies are building blockchain-based banking infrastructure and could rise to the top of the future decentralized banking industry.

The New American Era Masterclass: In this series of videos, Nomi outlines the steps she recommends taking to prepare for the New American Era. Nomi explains which stocks to buy, why she believes changes are about to occur, and how ordinary investors can fight back against these changes by taking intelligent steps today.

Bonus Report: Bank to the Future: The Virtually Unknown Firm Transforming the $11 Trillion Global Payments Industry in the Next 12 Months: This report details the name and ticker symbol of a relatively unknown company that could transform the global digital banking system. The company aims to disrupt the $11 trillion industry using modern technology. Nomi believes these changes will occur in the next 12 months, which could mean fast and easy returns for investors who buy the stock today.

24/7 Access to All Previous Reports: Subscribers to Distortion Report get access to all previous reports from Nomi Prins and her team, including Going Wireless: The Future of EVs, The Electric Car Myth: The Hidden Key to Unlocking 23x Profits in EV, The #1 Stock for America’s Great Distortion, and Five Themes to Help You Prosper In a Troubled New Era, among many others.

Access to Customer Service: All subscribers also receive access to the Distortion Report customer service team, which is based in Delray Beach, Florida. You can contact the customer service team at any time at 800-681-1765.

Distortion Report Pricing

Distortion Report is priced at $49 for your first year, then $129 per year thereafter.

If you sign up for Distortion Report through the new promotion page today, you’ll pay $49 today and receive immediate access to Distortion Report and all bonuses listed above. Then, one year from today, you’ll be automatically subscribed to an additional year of Distortion Report for $129.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Annual Subscription to Distortion Report: $49 for your first year, then $129 per year thereafter

New subscribers also have the opportunity to pay an extra $49 today to get a discounted second-year subscription. You can pay $98 total today for a two-year subscription to Distortion Report.

Distortion Report Refund Policy

All Distortion Report subscriptions are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with your subscription for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

As an appreciation for trying Distortion Report, you can also keep all bonus reports bundled with your account. Contact the Rogue Economics customer service team to initiate the refund process.

About Rogue Economics

Rogue Economics is a financial publishing company founded on the belief that financial independence is the most important step in the path to personal freedom.

The company employs a network of global experts, including Nomi Prins, Jeff Brown, Doug Casey, Teeka Tiwari, Jeff Clark, and Dave Forest, among others. These experts are known for reports like Inside Wall Street, Distortion Report, Distortion Money Matrix, and Rogue Portfolio, among other paid subscription services.

You can contact Rogue Economics via the following:

Phone: 1-800-681-1765

1-800-681-1765 Email: memberservices@rogueeconomics.com

memberservices@rogueeconomics.com Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Online Form: https://www.rogueeconomics.com/contact-us/

Final Word

Nomi Prins and her team have launched a new presentation highlighting a permanent recession and wealth transfer that could affect America in the near future.

By taking certain steps today, you can protect your wealth and potentially profit during the upcoming crisis. Anyone can learn these steps by subscribing to Distortion Report today, as all new subscriptions come with a package of bonus guides.

To learn more about Distortion Report and how it works or to subscribe to Distortion Report today, visit the official website.