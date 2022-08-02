Four new providers across range of specialities join EvergreenHealth

EvergreenHealth recently welcomed four new health care specialists to its team. Susan Whang, MD, joined Surgical Care; Vikash Nand, MD, and Corey R. O’Brien, MD, joined Internal Medicine; and Claudia Kalotay, PA-C, joined Orthopedics Care.

“We are pleased to have these experienced specialists join our skilled group of health care providers and physicians,” said Dr. Mark Freeborn, chief medical officer at EvergreenHealth.

Whang is a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery and laparoscopic surgery, and treats patients with a range of surgical needs to include appendicitis, gallbladder disease and colon cancer. In her spare time, Whang enjoys traveling the world, hiking, biking, playing pickleball and yoga.

Nand is a board-certified internal medicine physician and obesity specialist who treats patients with a range of conditions to include metabolic syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes. Nand also provides wellness and hospital care. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones, running, skiing, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, and trying healthy new recipes in his Instant Pot.

O’Brien treats adult patients who have been admitted to the hospital, and is interested in clinical outcomes research that involves gastric cancer health disparities. O’Brien is originally from New York and has worked at UCLA-Ronald Reagan University Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Pennsylvania. In his spare time, O’Brien enjoys hiking with his wife and exploring the region’s landscape.

Kalotay is a board-certified physician assistant who’s been practicing since 2005. She graduated from the University of Washington’s PA Program and returns annually as a guest speaker on orthopedics. Prior to joining EvergreenHealth, Kalotay specialized in shoulders for ten years. She enjoys surgery and performing clinical procedures such as Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections. Outside of work, Kalotay enjoys biking, hiking, snowboarding and skiing with her wife and three dogs.

“We know they will help fulfill the EvergreenHealth mission and vision as we continue to grow,” said Freeborn. “Their skill sets, as well as the energy and experience they bring, are assets that we continuously seek to provide for our community’s wellness.”