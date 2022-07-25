Turbochillmax Portable AC Reviews (Turbo Chill Max Air Cooler)

Summer is fast approaching, and your cooling bills will once again hit the roof. Properly-maintained air conditioners can keep your rooms cool but ultimately hurt your bank account. Fortunately, the newest inventions like the Turbochillmax portable air cooler can cost-effectively condition your indoor environment. This rechargeable mini cooler addresses hot summer temperatures without the high operation costs.

What Is Turbochillmax Portable Air Cooler?

Turbochillmax is an eco-friendly and highly efficient desk air cooler running on evaporative air-cooling filters to generate cool and quiet breezes. It effortlessly extracts hot air through its filters and converts it into cool, fresh air. The unit has a compact design and reinforced ABS casing that adds to its durability. This air conditioner converts water mist into ultrafine particles distributed into your room to humidify the indoor air. That’s achieved through the precipitation of dust and smoke particles floating in your office’s or home’s indoor air.

How Does Turbochillmax Mini Air Cooler Work?

Turbochillmax mini runs on a patented Hydro-Chill Technology™ to convert uncomfortably hot air into cool, moist air. It pulls hot air through its back section and emits cool icy air from its front to relieve your space of the unbearable hot temperatures.

Key Features of Turbochillmax Portable Air Cooler

Turbochillmax mini has many unique features that optimize its functionality and efficiency. From the evaporative filters to the advanced technology, the unit gets your room air-conditioned within minutes.

Three Fan Speeds and Variable Vent

Turbochillmax has three key evaporation intensities and wind speeds, coupled with a variable vent for directing the conditioned air to the target spaces. It can store enough water to last its evaporation functions for up to 12 hours. The mini cooler’s humidifier and fan have distinct switches for seamless control. When fully charged, Turbochillmax mini cooler can last for 8 hours on high-speed mode, 10 hours on medium-speed mode, and 12 hours on low-speed mode.

Hydro-Chill Technology™

This office-friendly mini air cooler runs on the Hydro-chill patented technology. The non-toxic and efficient technology is eco-friendly and energy efficient. It relies on water mist to provide a cooling effect strong enough to boost your indoor air comfort.

Compact and Portable Design

Turbochillmax has a mini and compact body reinforced with durable ABS construction. The unit is lightweight and can be easily moved to different locations, thanks to its comfortable hand straps. Unlike other mini air coolers, Turbochillmax doesn’t have a refill tank that needs replacing every three months. You just pour water into the unit and leave it to perform its magic. Its beautiful color-changing LED light makes your space more attractive while helping you sleep well at night.

Whisper Quiet Operation

Turbochillmax was designed with your comfort and peace of mind in mind. Its whisper-quiet fan operates quietly, keeping your space conditioned.

Powerful Evaporative Air-Cooling Filter

The air cooler runs on super-efficient and powerful evaporative air-cooling filters capable of turning water mist into ultrafine particles. The ultrafine conditioned particles are released at high speeds to your indoor air to precipitate dust and smoke, making the indoor air softer, cooler, and less congested.

Turbochillmax Air Cooler Pros

Modern design suited for every home and office style

Three adjustable fan speeds and a variable vent enable adjusting of the cooling effect to the user’s preference.

User-friendly and easy to transport portable mini air cooler for homes and offices

Top-fill pouring with no refill tank that needs regular replacement

Offers high, medium, and low cooling modes

An easy-to-replace cooling cartridge

It provides a convenient and fast USB-charging

It can double as a conventional fan and humidifier

You can adjust the lighting to match your room style

Turbochillmax Air Cooler Cons

It’s only suited for cooling smaller spaces

It’s a bit pricey compared to similar-sized air coolers

How to Utilize the Turbochillmax Air Cooler

Turbochillmax is a user-friendly mini air cooler with a less tech-savvy design and functions. You don’t need prior training to power on your air cooler and run it to cool your spaces.

Start by placing the air conditioner on a leveled surface. Connect its power adapter to the unit’s port and the other end to the wall outlet. Allow it to charge until it’s full.

Remove its evaporative air filters from the unit’s drawer. Soak the filters in water for some time and then place them back in the drawer.

Fill the unit’s water tank with enough water and adjust the settings to your liking. Power the unit on and enjoy cool breezes.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to cool your space in summer, consider investing in a Turbochillmax air cooler. Grab yours now for only $89.99.