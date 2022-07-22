Probiology Gut+ Reviews: Know This Before Buying!

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are intended to have health benefits when consumed or applied to the body. They can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods, dietary supplements, and beauty products. Although people often think of bacteria and other microorganisms as harmful “germs,” many are actually helpful. Some bacteria help digest food, destroy disease-causing cells, or produce vitamins. Many of the microorganisms in probiotic products are the same as or similar to microorganisms that naturally live in our bodies.

It’s estimated that nearly 100 million women around the world are suffering from gut health issues. On a daily basis, millions of women silently endure symptoms of gut imbalance including constipation, diarrhea, and discomfort after eating. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of conversation around gut health and common digestive issues. It is about time we all openly discuss the importance of gut health. Fortunately, there are amazing supplements in the market that help strengthen the gut and eliminate all the issues surrounding it. Probiology Gut + is one of those supplements.

All About Probiology Gut +

Prebiotics and probiotics each have their own role to play in the battle for better gut health. It is important to know the difference between them:

Probiotics: Living strains of bacteria that add to the population of good bacteria in your digestive system.

Living strains of bacteria that add to the population of good bacteria in your digestive system. Prebiotics: Specialized plant fiber that acts as food for good bacteria. This stimulates growth among the preexisting good bacteria.

Probiology Gut + supplement capsules are rich in both probiotics and prebiotics. They are easy-to-swallow capsules that are aimed to enhance your gut health. They are exclusive supplements for women.

The following overview gives you a glance at Probiology Gut +:

Product Name Probiology Gut + Category Probiotic Supplement Overview Probiology Gut + is intended for women’s overall gut health & well-being. Benefits Reduce stress levels Eliminates bloating Helps in weight management Better skin nourishment Improved bowel elimination Helps maintain vaginal health Eases digestion Boosts immune system Ingredients Lactobacillus Acidophilus Bifidobacterium Lactis Lactobacillus Plantarum Lactobacillus Paracasei Fructooligosaccharides MAKtrek Marine Polysaccharide Complex Availability Official Website Availability on Other Platforms Not available in brick and mortar stores or other websites such as GNC, Amazon, or Walmart Warning Must not be purchased from unofficial websites to avoid buying duplicitous products and replicas. Safety Guidelines Not recommended for consumption by pregnant women, and breastfeeding women. Not for women experiencing chronic digestive problems Consume in recommended dosage Consult your practitioner before opting Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price 1 Month Supply: $74.99 2 Month Supply + 1 Month Supply Free: $224.97 3 Month Supply + 2 Months Supply Free: 374.95

Health Benefits of Probiology Gut +

Probiology recommends having 2 capsules a day; one capsule in the morning and the other at night just before bed. However, they also recommend that for seeing the actual benefits of Probiology Gut + in action, the supplements should be taken in the long term which is 3 months and above.

Following are the benefits of Probiology Gut +:

Stress Level Reduction

Gut health is important for overall health and wellness. Our gut produces 95% of our body’s serotonin. Poor gut health can directly impact our physical, mental, and emotional health. Probiotics are proven to regulate serotonin levels, that further regulate mood and reduce stress levels.

Probiotics contain proteins that help to maintain a pleasant mood and combat any amount of stress. With the help of Probiology Gut +, you can better regulate your serotonin levels to reduce the risk of high stress and anxiety levels.

Reduced Bloating & Better Weight Management

Probiology Gut + naturally help curb unhealthy appetite. Reduced consumption of junk food and a controlled appetite reduces bloating. As a result, the excess fat that usually gets accumulated in the far corners of our body gets out through bowel movements. Combined with the ability to increase levels of the protein angiopoietin-like 4 (ANGPTL4), consumption of Probiology Gut +, leads to decreased fat storage.

Better Skin Health

The benefits of probiotics don’t stop at internal health. When taken orally, probiotics can potentially help patients with skin issues such as acne, rosacea, and eczema. Probiotics can also help in preventing and treating skin diseases including atopic dermatitis, allergic inflammation, skin hypersensitivity, UV-induced skin damage, and wound protection. The good bacteria in Probiology Gut + make it an excellent cosmetic product as well which helps with skin glow.

Improved Bowel Movements

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a digestive disorder that can lead to numerous symptoms, including stomach pain, bloating and constipation. This is not only caused by improper diet alone. Several medications also contribute to constipation, including opioids, iron pills, antidepressants, and certain cancer treatments. Probiology Gut + is thus an ideal supplement that helps with bowel movements eliminating any scope of irritable bowel syndrome.

Maintains Vaginal Health

Probiology Gut + consists of Lactobacilli, a probiotic that is conducive to treating and preventing vaginal infections. Vaginal infections can lead to bacterial vaginosis and a host of other issues in the body. This condition can be problematic since it increases the risk of pelvic inflammatory diseases and pregnancy complications. Probiology Gut + supplement’s women-focused formula can help address yeast overgrowth head-on with safe and effective probiotic strains that help restore balance.

Eases Digestion

The key to a healthy microbiota is nourishing a balance among the different species of bacteria in the gut. Probiotic foods and supplements can be a safe way to increase the number of healthy bacteria and keep the gut microbiota balanced. Probiotics help improve the digestive ability and build strong immunity against diseases and problems related to the digestive system. Healthy digestive health in turn leads to a healthy immune system and good mental health.

Boosts Immune System

Probiotics may help give your immune system a boost and inhibit the growth of harmful gut bacteria. Also, some probiotics have been shown to promote the production of natural antibodies in the body. They may also boost immune cells like the IgA-producing cells, T lymphocytes, and natural killer cells. According to a study, the probiotic Lactobacillus has also been shown to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women by 50%.

How To Choose The Right Probiotic Supplement

It is natural to be apprehensive and cautious about choosing a supplement. This is the reason we have put together certain factors that should be considered before opting for one.

The following things should be considered before selecting a probiotic supplement:

Brand: Brand reputation is the basis of trust for all customers. But this shouldn’t be misinterpreted as choosing an older brand. In fact, newer brands have better potency and come with no side effects. A thorough check of the website regardless of whether a product is new or old is the best way to go with a good brand.

Type Of Probiotic: The type of probiotic is important to be determined. A good brand lists all the types of bacteria used in their supplements. Once you find the list, you can verify them with a simple search on the internet.

Dosage: Every brand highlights the recommended dosage instruction, prominently.A high dosage of any supplement adversely affects health. It is thus necessary to consult a physician and identify ailments you have and also ask for the dosage you require before determining the frequency of taking the probiotic supplements on your own.

CFU Content: This tells you how much bacteria you’re getting in each dose. How much you need varies with different types and what you want to treat. There’s no general rule to follow. Most doses range from 1 to 10 billion CFUs that you take once or twice a day. If you don’t get enough CFUs, you might not get the results you want. But more isn’t always better. It could just be a waste of money. To find out what you might need, ask your doctor.

Storage Conditions: Some probiotics need a cold temperature to survive. Make sure the place you’re buying it from stores it the way it’s supposed to. And when you get home, do the same. Heat-dried formulas should be kept in the refrigerator, while freeze-dried ones can handle room temperature.

What Makes Probiology Gut + Stand Out?

Probiology Gut + fairs well on all the above-discussed identifiers for choosing the right probiotic supplement. But there are other criteria on which we will have better clarity about the exact reasons and factors that make Probiology Gut + an ideal probiotic supplement.

The USPs of Probiology Gut + are as follows:

It Is A Combination Of Probiotics & Prebiotics

Our body requires both probiotics and prebiotics for robust gut health. Probiology Gut + comes is an excellent package as it comes bundled with both Probiotics and Prebiotics. Prebiotics are a type of fiber that the human body cannot digest. They serve as food for probiotics, which are tiny living microorganisms, including bacteria and yeast. Both prebiotics and probiotics are thus equally required to support helpful bacteria and other organisms in the gut.

Patented MAKtrek® Bipass Technology

The MAKTrek® Bipass Technology provides significant safeguards that ensure the better survival of the living beneficial probiotic bacteria. This patented technology shields the capsule from being broken down by digestive enzymes in the stomach or intestines. Once the supplement leaves the stomach and enters the digestive tract, the shield subsides and allows the capsule to be broken down and released into the body. This is the prime reason for Probiology Gut + capsules to provide a significant degree of protection that ensure better survival of the beneficial bacteria.

Bundled With 40 Billion CFUs

CFU stands for Colony Forming Units. A colony refers to the individual colonies of bacteria, yeast, or mold that grow together. The gut contains 400 to 600 different bacterial strains and species. The goal of an ideal probiotic supplement is to add beneficial bacteria back into the gut so that they can improve the overall habitat in the gut. Thus with the highest CFU count of 40 Billion CFUs, Probiology Gut + steers ahead of the competition.

Dairy Free & Soy Free

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving great health. We are all uniquely built to handle different foods in different amounts, and we all function best with different forms of physical activity. A shift to a dairy-free diet has helped many to achieve their health goals. Eliminating dairy may aid in weight loss, reduce exposure to antibiotics, improve digestion issues, and aid in balancing hormones. Thus Probiology Gut + is a beneficial supplement that catalyzes the improvement of gut health without the jarring side effects of other supplements in the market.

Gluten Free

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. The junk food we eat has a very high amount of gluten. The side effects can range from mild fatigue, bloating, alternating constipation, and diarrhea to severe unintentional weight loss, malnutrition, and intestinal damage and in some cases also causes autoimmune disorder celiac disease. Probiology Gut + formula ensures gluten is formed in the body keeping you secure from its lasting side effects.

No Refrigeration Constraints

High temperatures are known to destroy beneficial microorganisms. This has led to many brands launching products that mandatorily require low-temperature storage of their supplements. Probiology Gut + capsules, on the other hand, don’t require any refrigeration. This makes the product ideal for individuals who don’t have the spare time to keep track of supplement storage conditions. This makes it convenient for everyone to toss the bottle in the purse, or gym bag, or keep one at the office.

GMP Certification

Probiology Gut + is a GMP-certified probiotic supplement. Good manufacturing practice (GMP) is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Poor-quality medicines pose a great health hazard if they are left unchecked. Many fraudulent brands already exist that try to prey on customers without delivering on their promises, GMP certification is an important gate that only allows the genuine brands to reach the masses.

Money-Back Guarantee & Free Health Guides

Probiology Gut + offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on any of their product bundles. Purchasing any of the packages makes extends the availability of free health-boosting e-guides. These guides include a 10 Simple Immune-Boosting + Detox Teas e-guide and Jump-Start Gut Health In 7 Days e-guide. Thus coupled with the Probiology Gut + supplement, you can begin implementing your gut health regime and get rid of the ailments restricting you from achieving your health potential.

Ingredients of Probiology Gut +

Ingredients are the building block of any supplement. Thus our team has put out a detailed description of the ingredients used in Probiology Gut + to give you assurance.

Following are some of the contents that make Probiology Gut + a great probiotic supplement:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Lactobacillus Acidophilus is the most commonly used probiotic, or “good” bacteria. Many healthy bacteria live in the intestines where they protect the body against the “bad” bacteria that cause diseases. This bacteria helps the digestive system break down sugars, such as lactose, into lactic acid. This ingredient of Probilogy Gut+ is beneficial in treating chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, and yeast infections and helps build immunity.

Bifidobacterium Lactis: Bifidobacterium Lactis is a y-shaped bacteria found in our intestines, and they’re incredibly important for our health. One of the main functions of this type of bacteria in humans is to digest fiber and other complex carbs your body can’t digest on its own. That’s because when they digest fiber, these beneficial bacteria produce important chemicals called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Bifidobacterium Lactis play a number of important roles in gut health, and may also help control hunger

Lactobacillus Plantarum: Lactobacillus Plantarum is frequently referred to as “beneficial bacteria,”. Probiotics like Lactobacillus Plantarum stimulate your digestive system, fight off disease-causing bacteria, and help your body to produce vitamins. Lactobacillus Plantarum is touted as a natural approach to controlling digestive issues and revving up your immune system.

Lactobacillus Paracasei: Chronic stress is a risk factor for the development of mood and stress-related disorders. Clinical evidence indicates that probiotics can influence stress response and mood. The Sisu study investigated whether Lactobacillus Paracasei could modulate stress, mood, and well-being. It is also helpful in combating allergies, preventing abdominal bloating, and reducing prolonged abdominal pain. relieving constipation and bolstering immunity.

MAKtrek® Marine Polysaccharide Complex: Marine polysaccharides have been found as the principal component in cell wall structures of seaweeds or exoskeletons of crustaceans. MAKtrek® Marine Polysaccharide Complex has numerous pharmaceutical properties such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiallergic, antitumor, antiobesity, antidiabetes, anticoagulant, antiviral, immunomodulatory, cardioprotective properties. This has led to these being used in many fields of biomaterials, food, cosmetics, and pharmacology.

Fructooligosaccharide: It is a carbohydrate but is usually listed under fibers. It is also used as a sweetener. An interesting note about fructooligosaccharide is that it passes through the intestines undigested. It does not cause a spike in a person’s blood sugar as other sweeteners do, and it is also low in calories. For these reasons, this is ideal for people looking for an alternative sweetener.

Research Backing The Benefits of Probiotics

The topic of the relationship between the balance or imbalance of bacteria in your digestive system and the causes of diseases has been at the forefront of clinical research. Most of the results of studies conducted in this regard have yielded one result: Probiotics promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and have been linked to a wide range of health benefits.

Probiotics are widely known for their ability to prevent diarrhea or reduce its severity. A study conducted in 2012 inferred that probiotics do in fact help reduce diarrhea. The use of antibiotics has been one of the most important factors leading to increased side effects. Probiotics are thus an excellent alternative.

A placebo-controlled trial in 2015 was conducted on petrochemical workers. It was found that those who consumed 100 grams of probiotic yogurt per day or took a daily probiotic capsule experienced benefits for general health, depression, anxiety, and stress. There is thus a direct relationship between reduced stress levels and probiotic supplements.

Probiotics may help keep your heart healthy by lowering LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and blood pressure. Certain lactic acid-producing bacteria may reduce cholesterol by breaking down bile in the gut. Bile, a naturally occurring fluid mostly made of cholesterol, helps digestion. By breaking down bile, probiotics can prevent it from being reabsorbed in the gut, where it can enter the blood as cholesterol. A review of 5 studies found that eating probiotic yogurt for 2–8 weeks reduced total cholesterol by 4% and LDL cholesterol by 5%.

Probiotics may also help you feel fuller for longer, burn more calories and store less fat. This is partly caused by increasing levels of certain hormones. A study conducted on 210 people found that taking even low doses of Lactobacillus for 12 weeks resulted in an 8.5% reduction in belly fat. Lactobacillus is one of the prime ingredients of Probiology Gut +.

Contact Probiology Gut+

Submit a form: Click here

Email: support@probiology.com.

Mailing Address: Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Conclusion: Is Probiology Gut + Really An Effective Supplement For Improving Gut Health

A change in lifestyle post the pandemic has forced people to lead a sedentary life. This coupled with rapid technological innovations, the need for physical activity has greatly reduced. As a result, obesity, increased stress levels, poor gut health, etc have become regular hiccups in daily life. As discussed in the earlier section of our article, women are more at risk, especially in the domain of gut health.

With more and more people adopting supplements, the market is flooded with a variety of brands claiming benefits to gut health and weight-related problems. Based on our extensive research, it is evident that not all of them deliver on their promise. On the flip side, they add to the ailments with various side effects like inflammation, skin disorders, and more. The prime reason for this boils down to the ingredients used. This is where Probiology Gut+ steals the show with its GMP-certified ingredients that boost gut health.

Based on our findings, customer reviews, and research backing the benefits of probiotics, it is safe to say that Probiology Gut + is an effective supplement. However, the degree of effectiveness varies from person to person. Also, one must always consult a professional physician before consuming any form of supplement. In case of ambiguity, you can always refer to this article and discuss Probiology Gut+ with your physician.

To learn more about Probiology Gut+, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>