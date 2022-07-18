NovaCool Portable AC Reviews – Does Nova Cool AC Work or Scam?

Summer is here, and it’s hotter than ever. More and more people are looking for affordable ways to cool their homes. With the rise in gas prices soaring, it’s important to keep an eye on your bank account. Even with summer as hot as it is, we still have to find ways to keep cool and safe. That’s where the NovaCool AC comes into play. The AC is a portable unit that can be plugged into any electric outlet anywhere in the house. Let’s look into it further and find out if the unit works as well as people say it does.

What Is the NovaCool Portable AC?

The Novacool AC is a portable air cooler that can be used anywhere. It’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications. If used outdoors, it uses rechargeable batteries. It’s considered lightweight, compact, and power-efficient. It’s the perfect addition to any home or camping supply case. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of using the NovaCool Portable AC below:

Plug and play – Simply add water to it, turn it on, and start to cool down.

Three separate modes – Use NovaCool as a fan to cool you down or chill the air around you at its highest setting.

Not just an air conditioner – The handy little AC unit also humidifies the air for dryer climates and, simultaneously, purifies the air.

Silent operation – The unit runs in silence, perfect for a baby’s room or somewhere similar that requires no sound.

Use it indoors or outdoors – Strong enough to work indoors and outdoors and run on electric or rechargeable batteries.

How Does the NovaCool Portable AC Work?

The NovaCool personal air-cooling unit will be your best friend this summer. As the days get hotter, you’ll be glad you have the unit to keep by your side, keeping you comfortable until fall comes. It works by evaporative cooling technology, using water and ice if you prefer to provide you with instant cooling. Think of it like a little mini swamp cooler, complete with five separate speeds to adjust to your preference.

NovaCool is also equipped with highly effective air filters, guaranteed to purify the air around you, thereby eliminating harmful, unwanted airborne microbes and particles that cause allergies. It’s great for houses with dogs and cats, as it helps eliminate microbes caused by pet dander. Three main benefits you’ll notice when using the portable air-cooler are listed below:

It cools the air around you – NovaCool runs constantly, spreading cooling mists in the air around it, making them comfortable enough to live in during the blazing hot summers.

The air around the unit is purified – while it cools the air, it also purifies it, making it safer to breathe, keeping you healthy for the fall and winter.

Dry air is humidified while cooled – regular AC units only cool the air; NovaCool also humidifies it, helping keep your skin hydrated and healthy during the long summer days.

Where Can I Buy the NovaCool Portable AC?

NovaCool can be purchased for free right now at supremedailygadgetsdeal.com. Right now, to get NovaCool, all you must do is pay for shipping and handling. You get the unit for free right now and only have to pay to ship makes it worth the buy altogether.

Consumer Direct Savings Store offers consumers a free product and a $100.00 gift card and membership to the Consumer Direct Savings Store. Each month, customers will pay a fee of $68.49 for their membership and receive another $100.00 gift card each month until they cancel by calling customer service at:

Customer Service: (855) 221-0148

NovaCool Portable AC in Conclusion

NovaCool is an ideal gadget for the summer we have left ahead of us. Whether camping or working in an office, NovaCool provides an ideal way to keep cool while saving money on traditional operating AC units. To learn more or buy NovaCool, head over to SupremeDailyGadgetsDeal.com, where you can pick one up for the cost of shipping and a $100.00 gift card.