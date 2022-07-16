NutraVille Amyl Guard Reviews: Negative Complaints or Real Customer Results?

Excessive body fat is one of the major causes of health complications today. Everyone wants to feel confident and happy with their bodies, yet many people are still struggling with stubborn hip, arm, thigh, and belly fat. This robs them of their chance to get a toned body they used to see in their twenties.

Fortunately, a new solution is already available, which helps users regain the desired body shape regardless of what they eat. This AmylGuard review explains everything that consumers should know about this dietary supplement.

What is AmylGuard?

AmylGuard is a natural amylase inhibitor that works in the form of a dietary supplement. According to the official website, the formula contains four powerful ingredients which inhibit the production of amylase, thereby preventing the body from storing carbs as fat.

Users should take two capsules of the supplement daily to help them lose weight, balance their metabolism, and regulate their blood sugar, among other benefits. When taken 15 minutes before a meal, AmylGuard speeds up weight loss results. The ingredients in the formula stop the body from converting carbohydrates into fat-storing sugars.

Significantly, AmylGuard doesn’t interfere with the user’s diet. While taking the formula, users can continue eating their favorite carb-rich foods without gaining weight. It works as a glucose-blocking agent.

How Does AmylGuard Work?

AmylGuard is advertised for anyone struggling to lose weight safely. It works naturally without causing any side effects. According to the manufacturer, AmylGuard works without restricting the user from eating their favorite foods. It doesn’t require extreme exercise.

Users only need to follow their normal diet and exercise routines while taking the supplement daily to shed a significant amount of weight. To get started with AmylGuard, a user simply needs to take two capsules of the supplement 15 minutes before taking a medium or high-carb meal. This allows the ingredients to help block carbohydrates from being stored in the cells. This prevents weight gain.

What Does AmylGuard Do?

The primary function of AmylGuard is to block the production of the amylase enzyme. This enzyme turns carbs into fat-storing sugars. It’s a digestive enzyme, so it helps the body break down the carbohydrates consumed by the user. By inhibiting the function of amylase, AmylGuard prevents the body from breaking down carbs.

Usually, when a person eats carbohydrates, amylase breaks them down, turning them into sugars. The body uses the sugars instantly or stores them as fat. That leads to weight gain through eating carbs. It’s the reason many nutritional experts recommend cutting out carbs because, in most cases, they are stored as fat.

AmylGuard Ingredients

The AmylGuard supplement from Nutraville uses powerful natural amylase inhibitors. Many supplements on the market claim to work as amylase blockers, only to use ingredients that don’t work. AmylGuard manufacturers selected only a few ingredients that are proven to block the function of the amylase enzyme.

Here are the ingredients used in the AmylGuard formulation:

Bitter Melon

Many diabetes supplements use Bitter Melon to help balance blood sugar. However, AmylGuard uses the ingredient to support weight loss. According to a study cited on the official website, Bitter Melon blocks the function of fat-storing sugar enzymes by up to 69%. By using Bitter Melon extract, the creator of AmylGuard claims she lost 31 pounds, describing it as a “mysterious vegetable” and “one of the best amylase inhibitors found in nature.”

White Kidney Bean Extract

The creator of AmylGuard claims that white kidney bean extract (WKBE) is the best amylase blocker globally. Used in various weight loss supplements, several studies reveal that white kidney bean extract can generate a significant loss of body fat. Some customers claimed they used it to lose almost 15 pounds within 12 weeks. It may also help decrease your appetite and prevent you from gaining additional weight.

Chromium

This crucial mineral balances blood sugar and supports other body functions. It activates fat loss mode to accelerate weight loss while regulating insulin production and boosting the fat-burning hormones to maximize the result. Several studies have linked diabetes with low chromium levels. AmylGuard uses chromium picolinate, which they claim supports a significant loss of weight and belly fat.

Berberine

According to the AmylGuard manufacturer, berberine “triggers the metabolic master switch” in the body, leading to consistent weight loss. It also blocks the growth of new fat cells at the molecular level while suppressing insulin growth. Several studies have shown that berberine has significant effects on blood sugar and weight, especially for people dealing with metabolic issues and who are clinically overweight or obese.

These four ingredients suppress the function of the amylase enzyme and work together to block the body from breaking and storing carbs.

How to Use AmylGuard

To get the best results, users should take two capsules of AmylGuard 15-30 minutes before a carb-rich meal. While no severe side effects have been reported, it’s best to take this supplement as instructed and not exceed two capsules daily. Also, you should consult your physician before using if you are taking prescription medication or are being treated for a serious health condition. AmylGuard should also not be used by anyone who is pregnant or nursing and is not intended to be used by anyone under 18.

How Much Weight Can One Lose with AmylGuard?

Based on the stories on AmylGuard’s official website, users have given testimonies of how they lost a significant amount of weight after taking the supplement. The customers also underscore the fact that AmylGuard not only prevents the body from storing fat but also helps users shed a significant amount of weight without following a strict diet or exercise.

Here are some of the revelations on the website:

One customer claimed he lost 31 pounds using AmylGuard

Another client claimed he lost 3-5 pounds using the supplement

One customer also stated they lost 14 pounds within 12 weeks of taking AmylGuard

Unlike other dietary supplements that promise unrealistic weight-loss results, AmylGuard delivers a more realistic approach with reasonable weight loss results associated with the supplement.

AmylGuard Pricing

AmylGuard amylase inhibitor supplement is only available on the official website. The current prices are as follows:

Buy one bottle of AmylGuard for $59 + shipping

Buy three bottles of AmylGuard for $49 per bottle + shipping

Buy six bottles of AmylGuard for $29 per bottle + get free shipping plus two bonus e-books!

Each bottle of AmylGuard contains 60 dietary capsules, enough for one month.

More importantly, each order of AmylGuard comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee. Customers who don’t lose a significant amount of weight while using AmylGuard and those for whom it doesn’t work can ask for a refund within 365 days after purchase. You can contact customer service via the contact form on the website or via mail to Nutraville 285 Northeast Ave Tallmadge, OHIO 44278.

Final Word

Weight gain is a common problem for both men and women who embrace a sedentary way of life. AmylGuard aims to help users overcome this problem by inhibiting the function of amylase. It uses natural ingredients, so it has no harmful side effects. It also comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee, the longest period on the market, and this makes it a risk-free investment. Visit the official website and order your supply of AmylGuard today!