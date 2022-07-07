Kirklanders invited to celebrate expansion of Feriton Spur Park

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From 5:30-8 p.m. July 13, the Kirkland Downtown Association, Google, SRM Development, and the city of Kirkland will hold a celebration at Feriton Spur Park, located at 509 6th Street South.

Feriton Spur Park underwent renovations that more than doubled its size while adding new features such as a new 16-foot wide paved trail, a 44-foot pickleball court, an urban farm that grows vegetables for the food bank Hopelink, bathrooms, a splash area and an amphitheater.

The celebration of the park’s expansion will include live music, food trucks and refreshments, pickleball and lawn games. The event will also mark the grand opening of Chainline Station, which is Chainline Brewing’s cafe and taproom.

Statements will be provided by Mayor Penny Sweet and Paco Galanes, Google’s site lead. Several sculptures, designed by Amber Mikluscak, that use pieces of the historic Kalakala ferry will also be unveiled.